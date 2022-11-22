Read full article on original website
What Happened? Dog Rescued Without Back Feet in Sullivan County, NY
Hundreds of people are looking for answers after two dogs were rescued in Sullivan County, NY. Not only did they appear to have been neglected, but one of the dogs was missing both its back feet. "Do Not Return to Owners" The original post by the Sullivan County SPCA (SCSPCA)...
Overdose spike alert issued for Columbia County
An overdose spike alert for Columbia County has been issued after several reported overdoses occurred overnight.
Alert Issued After 'Aggressive,' Rabid Fox Captured In Town Of Neversink
Officials in the region have issued a public alert after a rabid fox was captured by state wildlife experts. Sullivan County Public Health is advising the public to stay away from wild animals and be vigilant of their surroundings while camping, hiking, or playing in the parks near wooded areas.
Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School
If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
Warning: Aggressive Rabid Fox Spotted In Hudson Valley, New York
Officials from the Hudson Valley issued a public health alert due to a rabid fox that was spotted acting aggressively in the region. On Monday, the Sullivan County Public Health warned the public to stay away from wild animals and be vigilant of their surroundings while camping, hiking or playing in area parks near wooded areas.
Man reported missing out of Lackawanna County
GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been reported missing from Greenfield Township in Lackawanna County. According to Greenfield Township Police Department, Gino Carlo Ciambriello (pictured below) is missing from the Crystal Lake area of Greenfield Township. No one has seen or heard from Ciambriello since Wednesday, November 23 around 12:00 p.m., police […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Audit finds Ulster service center receives few calls
KINGSTON – During the height of the pandemic, Ulster County created a call service center to answer the influx of inquiries about the COVID-19 virus. Since its inception, call volume has declined from thousands to hundreds. In fact, in January of this year, it received 6,723 calls compared to just 478 in October.
Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York
I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration
One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
Fire damages home in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A sad start to the long holiday weekend after flames tore through a home in Wayne County. The fire broke out at the place along Spring Hill Road in Sterling Township around 4 Thursday afternoon. Crews were able to knock down the fire in about...
Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving
Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
wrnjradio.com
Police investigating theft of three ATVs in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Police in Byram Township are investigating the theft of three Yamaha ATVs. The Tri-Z, Blaster, and Banshee were stolen from a shed in the backyard of a residence on Roseville Road near Lackawanna Drive between 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and early Thanksgiving morning, police said.
Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
Four Unique Events To Get The Hudson Valley In The Holiday Spirit December 3rd
Some were trying to resist and hold off a bit longer, but it is what it is. The holiday season has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley. Stores are stocking the shelves with seasonal goods and decorations, local businesses are stringing up lights, and on December 3rd, there are a bunch of fun and unique family friendly events to officially kick-off the 2022 holiday season here in the Hudson Valley.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Town receives payment for festival costs and reviews zero waste program
In a presentation prior to the Saugerties Town Board meeting on Wednesday, November 16, Richard “Doc” Kappler praised the “hundreds of volunteers” who worked at the annual Garlic Festival on October 1 and 2, as well as Parks and Recreation Supervisor Greg Chorvas and his crew, Police Chief Joseph Sinagra and police officers and the Town Board for their efforts in making the festival a success. He also had praise for Greenway Environmental Services, which organized the effort to minimize the impact of the festival through an innovative garbage and recycling effort.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie firefighters battle biggest dumpster fire in recent history (VIDEOS)
POUGHKEEPSIE – A reported “dumpster fire” at the City of Poughkeepsie transfer station on Wednesday night turned into a two-alarm blaze that destroyed an office building and heavily damaged two city-owned sanitation vehicles. The 5:14 p.m. blaze required several fire departments to bring the flames under control.
Hudson Valley Women Went To New York City ‘To Cause Some Hell’
A Hudson Valley woman was sentenced for trying to injure a number of New York police officers. In Brookly federal court Samantha Shader of Ulster County was sentenced to 72 months in prison for trying to set an NYPD van on fire. Ulster County Resident Sentenced To 6 Years In...
Plan an Unforgettable Trip to Hyde Park, New York
Growing up in any area, sometimes you may forget the beauty and wonders that are around you because you get so used to it. I remember the first time bringing one of my college buddies down to Hyde Park for the first time, and he was just in awe of the area. He couldn't get over the history and the beauty of the area.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dozens get free hot meals on Main Street for Thanksgiving (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Local businessman Los Wood teamed up with the Army National Guard and several local businesses to provide free hot meals to anyone in need on Thanksgiving morning. Wood worked with the owner of Hellshire Cusine, a Main Street restaurant, to grill hundreds of pounds of chicken on a portable grill parked on Main Street in front of Katherine Pena’s Real Divas Boutique.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two saved when Thanksgiving fire rips through their home
SPARROWBUSH – A Sparrowbush couple was rescued from their home on Thanksgiving Day as a second alarm structure fire tore through their 20 Greenwood Drive mobile home located off of Route 42. Neighbors who provided initial assistance and response said they saw smoke coming from the eves and immediately...
