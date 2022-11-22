Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska
UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody. Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en...
WIBW
3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway
ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after a 3-vehicle collision which included a semi-truck happened on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 140 and Highway 156 with reports of an injury crash.
stocktonsentinel.com
Parade of Christmas Trees on display at Stockton Public Library
The annual Parade of Christmas Trees at the Stockton Public Library will be on display for viewing on Friday, November 25th from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in conjunction with Olde Tyme Christmas and Stockton’s 150th anniversary. The public is invited to view the trees that day or any weekday when the Library is open during business hours throughout the month of December. Happy Thanksgiving!
stocktonsentinel.com
USDA reminds Rooks County farmers and ranchers to vote in Rooks County Committee Election
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has started mailing ballots for the Farm Service Agency (FSA) county committee elections to eligible farmers and ranchers across the country. To be counted, ballots must be returned to the Rooks County FSA office or postmarked by Dec. 5, 2022. “FSA county committee members...
Large mural the latest to grace downtown Hays business
HAYS — Hays artist Dennis Schiel in October finished the last of the Brush the Bricks murals in downtown Hays. The last mural is on the north side of the Midland Marketing building, 219 E. Ninth. It depicts a farmer and horse team along with sunflowers, wheat and milo. The co-op helped choose the farm scene, Schiel said.
NW Kan. farmer receives Kansas Leopold Conservation Award
Michael Thompson of Almena has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers, ranchers and forestland owners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife resources in their care. In Kansas...
