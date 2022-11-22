The annual Parade of Christmas Trees at the Stockton Public Library will be on display for viewing on Friday, November 25th from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in conjunction with Olde Tyme Christmas and Stockton’s 150th anniversary. The public is invited to view the trees that day or any weekday when the Library is open during business hours throughout the month of December. Happy Thanksgiving!

