Hi-Country Snack Foods is truly Made in Montana
Hi-Country Snack Foods has shifted its focus to making its products using more Montana-born, raised and produced beef.
406mtsports.com
South Dakota Mines comes from behind to sink MSU Billings men's basketball
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Montana State Billings men's basketball's rough week in South Dakota got rougher as South Dakota Mines came back from a halftime deficit to defeat the Yellowjackets 76-71 on Friday. MSUB (4-2 overall) has now dropped back-to-back games after the Hardrockers (1-4) went 18-for-29 shooting (62.1%)...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Memoir by early Montana game warden highlights dangers, oddities
The bullet blasted through the front of the car’s windshield only inches from Gene Tierney’s head, showering his face in shards of glass. It was a stormy day in November 1957 when the shot was fired from a nearby ridge as Tierney drove up the West Fork of Careless Creek in the Big Snowy Mountains.
NBCMontana
Early-bird winner selected for $100k Montana Millionaire prize
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Lottery officials drew an early-bird winner for the Montana Millionaire contest on Friday. The ticket-holder of No. 080647 will take home a $100,000 prize. This year's Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in just over 24 hours. Two winners will be drawn for grand prizes of...
406mtsports.com
MSU Billings women's basketball beats Salem in first game of Alaska trip
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Montana State Billings' four-game visit to Alaska got off to a strong start Friday as the Yellowjackets defeated Salem (West Virginia) 69-56 in the North Star Invitational at Alaska Airlines Court. MSUB (5-1 overall) pulled away from the Tigers (2-4) in the second half after finding...
5 Great Steakhouses in Montana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Max Kleinen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their delicious food and amazing service. Are you curious to see if your favourite restaurants made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana wildlife officials requiring permits in order to salvage road-killed animals
HELENA, Mont. - Montana wildlife officials are requiring people who are wanting to keep road-killed deer, elk, moose or antelope to get a Vehicle-Killed Wildlife Salvage Permit. People must get permits within 24 hours after the animal is in their possession, according to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and...
viatravelers.com
14 Best Lakes in Montana to Visit
Also known as the Treasure State, Montana is well-known for its natural beauty, vast rolling plains, and mountainous regions. This is one of the most visited US states for outdoor adventures. From Glacier National Park to Logan Pass to breathtaking lakes to other natural attractions, Montana offers endless opportunities to its visitors.
Car Drives Through Montana Storefront
It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
NBCMontana
Multiple systems to impact western Montana over the next week; the first arrives today
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 5 PM Friday through 8 AM Saturday for the Kootenai/Cabinet, West Glacier, and Lower Clark Fork Regions. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. 2 to 4 inches over Lookout and Marias Passes.
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana AG warning of holiday scams
HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen is reminding Montanans to be aware of common scams, which tend to increase during the holiday season, as they begin Christmas shopping. “Scammers are out this Christmas looking to take advantage of unsuspecting Montanans, so be on high alert and be cautious as...
explorebigsky.com
After public outcry, Montana standards for counselors, librarians, to stay in place
The Montana Board of Public Education plans to keep existing ratios between students and librarians, school counselors and superintendents — contrary to the Office of Public Instruction’s recommendation to eliminate the minimum requirements. The board also plans to retain ratios between students and principals, which OPI had recommended...
KULR8
Montana Family Farms: local women contributing to the backbone of the economy
Montana- In 2017, the Census of Agriculture reported 36% of producers in the United States were made up by women. Two years later the Agribusiness HR Review showed that more than sixty percent of companies surveyed showed significant increases of women in the workforce with signs of continued growth. Other...
NBCMontana
Browning Public Schools mourns loss of 8th grader
MISSOULA, Mont. — Browning Public Schools and the superintendent are letting community members know that an 8th grade student passed away from cancer. Prayers and thoughts are going out to Payton Weatherwax's family, teachers and friends. An announcement on the Browning Public Schools Facebook page says his rosary will...
Stabbing on South Side in Billings on Tuesday Sends 1 To Hospital
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter... A 38-year-old female was transported to a local hospital with injuries from a stabbing on the south side of Billings, at 3rd Ave S & S 30th. As more information is released, this article will be updated. Missoula Reaction to ESPN GameDay in...
Flathead Beacon
Montana Board of Education Rejects OPI Proposal, Retains School Staff Ratios
The Montana Board of Public Education (BPE) at their Nov. 17 meeting rejected a proposal by the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) to strike student-to-staff ratios for counselors, librarians and instructional aides in public schools. The board handed down the decision after hundreds of educators, parents and school employees throughout the state voiced opposition to OPI’s suggestions, citing student mental health crises and learning needs as principal concerns.
Flathead Beacon
Tamale Season Arrives in the Flathead
Thomas Taber is familiar with the memes (captioned jokes shared widely on social media) when it comes to tamale season. And in his eyes, they’re basically true. “Tamales start in November, and really don’t end until the middle of January,” Taber said. “You know, it’s tamales for breakfast, tamales for lunch.”
Montana's oldest theater a staple in Red Lodge community
Catching a movie in theaters is generally an infrequent occurrence at best for most people. But for Jim Dufour, a visit to the Roman theater, is an almost weekly event.
New family fun center opening in former Billings Sports Plex
Lava Island, a Colorado-based trampoline park and playground, will be opening its doors in Billings in 2023.
