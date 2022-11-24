Read full article on original website
2022 11/28 – Gary G. Moore
Gary G. Moore, age 70 of Salem, passed away on November 24, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
2022 12/03 – Iva V. Niehaus, Jett, Burgess
Iva V. Niehaus, Jett, Burgess passed from this life on Friday, November 25, 2022, in St. Louis, MO at her daughter’s home with family by her side. She was born in rural St. Peter, IL. October 1, 1929, to Louis and Alma (Wachholz) Niehaus who was one of nine siblings. Raised in St. Peter, IL until the age of fourteen at which time she moved to Salem for work.
Police Beat for Friday, November 25th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 33-year-old Vandalia man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police report Jerrad Simpson of West Fillmore in Vandalia was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day after being located in an apartment in the 100 block of West Kell Street. He was located after his mother’s car, which had earlier been reported stolen, was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
Boys Basketball Round-Up: Salem loses first game of season, Centralia moves to championship game at Roxana
The Salem Wildcats dropped their opener at the Lawrence County Capital Classic, falling to host Lawrenceville 55-45 yesterday afternoon. Salem led after each of the first 3 quarters, but went just 8-of-16 from the free throw line and was outscored 23-12 in the final frame to fall to the Indians. Salem was led by 11 points from Connor Tennyson. Jairen Stroud and Seth Bailey had 10 each.
2022 11/25 – Henry Augusta Rush
Henry Augusta Rush, 97, of Centralia was welcomed into the gracious arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Tuesday, November 22, 2022. He began his journey in life on February 13, 1925, the son of Wendell and Alice (Barnes) Rush in Centralia. He married the love of his life, Freddie Mae Jones on February 28, 1946, in Centralia and she preceded him home to Heaven on August 20, 2002.
Salem Wildcats Open Season Today Versus Lawrenceville, Centralia & Patoka/Odin Continue Tournament Action
Wildcats Open Season At Capital Classic Today At 12:30. The Salem Wildcats tip off their season today as they open from the Lawrence County Capital Classic at 12:30 against the hosts. It will be the 2nd game of the day following Red Hill and Olney at 11. Later tonight, Olney takes on Fairfield at 6pm and Mount Carmel plays Lawrenceville at 7:30. The Wildcats return to action tomorrow afternoon at 12:30 against Mount Carmel and will play a trophy game that evening at either 4:30, 6 or 7:30. All Salem Wildcat games can be heard on 100.1 FM and WJBDradio.com.
Salem Historical Museum seeking antique Christmas decorations
The Salem Historical Museum is seeking antique Christmas decorations to display during the holiday season. If you have antique ornaments, decorations, Christmas posters or other items you are encouraged to drop them off at the museum when it is open Saturday mornings from nine to noon. You may also e-mail Historical Commission member Luke Purcell at lukem.purcell@gmail.com. Arrangements can then be made to pickup or drop off the items.
Police Beat for Thursday, November 24th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 35-year-old Lake Station, Indiana man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl said they had received notification that John Cox may be in the area and when an officer saw a vehicle and license plates that matched the wanted information Cox was taken into custody without incident at a gas pump at a Westside convenience store. Cox is also being held for questioning by Indiana authorities.
2022 11/30 – Diana Kay Riley
Diana Kay Riley, 78, of Marion, and formerly of Dix, passed away at 4:35 a.m., Friday, November 25, 2022, at Integrity Healthcare in Marion. She was born March 27, 1944, in St. Elmo, Illinois, the daughter of Phoy E. “Bud” and Willie Geraldine (Robertson) Bryant. She was a graduate of Mt. Vernon Township High School, and worked in the Jefferson County Treasurer’s Office, and later in the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office, where she served as Deputy Circuit Clerk, until her retirement. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Temple, where she served as a pianist for many years.
2022 11/26 – Sue Swift
Sue Swift, age 87 of Alma, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be left at www.CrouseFH.com.
2022 11/25 – Jabez ‘Jay’ Albert Baysinger
Jabez “Jay” Albert Baysinger, 96, of Sandoval went Home to the Lord, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Odin Health Care Center. He was born on January 26, 1926, the son of Lawrence “Dick” and Grayce (Webster) Baysinger in Centralia. He married the love of his life, Alma Ford on August 13, 1961, in New Haven and she survives him in Sandoval.
Two car-deer crashes with minor injuries reported Wednesday night
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports two car-deer crashes Wednesday night and early Thursday morning resulted in airbag deployment and minor injuries. The first crash occurred on Route 37 South of Salem near CJ Heck Road where a car driven by 74-year-old Robert Holst of Cedar Creek in Centralia struck a deer. He was checked on the scene by United Medical Response and refused hospital treatment. The crash occurred at 8:15 Wednesday night.
Centralia Police arrest three when breaking up large fight at Library Apartments
Centralia Police say they arrested three people when breaking up a large fight at the Library Apartments on South Sycamore Street early Friday morning. 23-year-old Miquel Esteban of West Broadway in Centralia was arrested for aggravated battery to a pregnant person. A person who tried to prevent his arrest, 19-year-old Carlos Rameriez of West 13th, was arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer after allegedly striking an officer with a closed fist. Both were taken to the Marion County Jail.
Poplar Place serves record 875 meals for Thanksgiving
The Poplar Place served a record 875 meals for Thanksgiving. The program was open to anyone. The meals were prepared by 50 volunteers. 40 turkeys and 20 hams were prepared to feed those who sought home-delivered meals as well as for pickup or to eat at the Poplar Place. This was the 18th year of the program.
Keep Salem Beautiful to once again recycle old Christmas light strands
Keep Salem Beautiful will continue its program to collect old strings of Christmas Lights for recycling. Recycling Containers are available at Salem IGA and Salem Rural King. You may dispose of any no longer light strands through January 11th.
Kaskaskia College awarded $65,355 Literacy Grant
Secretary of State Jessie White has awarded over $ 5.6 million in Adult Literacy Grants across the state, including $65,355 to Kaskaskia College. White says there an estimated two-million Illinois residents who need adult literacy and/or English-language instruction. The funding will help fund 108 programs statewide. Other area programs receiving funding were $50,000 to the Southtown Youth Program Center in Mt. Vernon and $75,500 to the Illinois Eastern Community College in Fairfield.
Unemployment up half percent in Marion County in October
Illinois Department of Employment Security reports unemployment jumped a half percent in Marion County during October to an even five percent. The rate is also four-tenths of a percent higher than in October a year ago. The number translates into 815 on the unemployment rolls, up from 740 in September....
Two sentenced to prison in Marion County Court
Two Centralia residents were sentenced to prison after entering negotiated pleas in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 29-year-old Dereck Woods of East 16th was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. The sentence will be served consecutive to a nine year prison term handed down in Clinton County Court for residential burglary. As part of the plea, all other charges pending against Woods were dismissed.
Christ Our Rock High School receives matching-fund donation of $60,000
Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School has announced the receipt of a $60,000 matching fund donation that will go towards needed repairs and maintenance of the school’s transportation fleet. The Maschhoffs LLC conducted the match in conjunction with the school’s Sterling Evening dinner and auction. It was part of...
