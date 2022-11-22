“Blue Thanksgiving” gives meals to metro Atlanta officers this holiday season

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As Thanksgiving Day approaches, Kim Peace Hill and her team are thinking about the men and women who put their lives on the line every day.

“We’re sending out over 400 meals on Thanksgiving Day this year,” said Kim Peace Hill, the president of Blue Thanksgiving.

The meals are for police officers and will be delivered to several different precincts in Cobb County. 911 workers will receive a meal as well.

“Having to work on Thanksgiving Day, nobody wants to do that. Everybody that is out there is needed. I’m glad I can help,” said Paul Lubertazzi, the owner of Paul’s Pot Pies.

Lubertazzi opened up his kitchen for Hill and her team to prepare some food trays on Tuesday.

About 30 volunteers will help on Thanksgiving Day in addition to a number of restaurants and other organizations.

The labor of love is nothing new for Hill and her team.

“It all started with a tray of cookies that we took out to police headquarters in Marietta,” Hill said.

Blue Thanksgiving has been around since 2013 and has significantly grown over the years; however, Hill noticed a decline in donations this year.

“We are positive it’s directly related to the economy,” said Hill.

Other nonprofits are experiencing the same problem.

The Smyrna Public Safety Foundation is ramping up fundraising efforts for its annual shop with a hero Christmas event.

“People are being generous and giving out donations and funding for the shop with the hero program, (but) there still is a lack. We are also seeing a rise in need from ... the local elementary schools,” said Denise Czarnik, the executive director of the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation.

Hill is happy she is able to pull off another Blue Thanksgiving but says she is focused on collecting donations for Christmas and is hopeful more donations will pour in.

You can donate to Hills organization by clicking here.

You can donate to the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation by clicking here.

