ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

“Blue Thanksgiving” gives meals to metro Atlanta officers this holiday season

By Michele Newell
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rgqYR_0jKTTrTP00

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As Thanksgiving Day approaches, Kim Peace Hill and her team are thinking about the men and women who put their lives on the line every day.

“We’re sending out over 400 meals on Thanksgiving Day this year,” said Kim Peace Hill, the president of Blue Thanksgiving.

The meals are for police officers and will be delivered to several different precincts in Cobb County. 911 workers will receive a meal as well.

“Having to work on Thanksgiving Day, nobody wants to do that. Everybody that is out there is needed. I’m glad I can help,” said Paul Lubertazzi, the owner of Paul’s Pot Pies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lubertazzi opened up his kitchen for Hill and her team to prepare some food trays on Tuesday.

About 30 volunteers will help on Thanksgiving Day in addition to a number of restaurants and other organizations.

The labor of love is nothing new for Hill and her team.

“It all started with a tray of cookies that we took out to police headquarters in Marietta,” Hill said.

Blue Thanksgiving has been around since 2013 and has significantly grown over the years; however, Hill noticed a decline in donations this year.

“We are positive it’s directly related to the economy,” said Hill.

Other nonprofits are experiencing the same problem.

The Smyrna Public Safety Foundation is ramping up fundraising efforts for its annual shop with a hero Christmas event.

“People are being generous and giving out donations and funding for the shop with the hero program, (but) there still is a lack. We are also seeing a rise in need from ... the local elementary schools,” said Denise Czarnik, the executive director of the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Hill is happy she is able to pull off another Blue Thanksgiving but says she is focused on collecting donations for Christmas and is hopeful more donations will pour in.

You can donate to Hills organization by clicking here.

You can donate to the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation by clicking here.

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=397iTT_0jKTTrTP00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 25 - 27

ATLANTA — We hope you're not too stuffed from Thursday to enjoy these events. Atlanta is getting in the holiday spirit with tree-decorating festivals and markets. Everyone's favorite skating rink is returning to Piedmont park over the weekend, and for the little ones who haven't dropped off their lists to the big guy, we hear he's in town at Lenox Square.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Support local businesses by shopping at these 11 Christmas artisan markets

With Christmas figuratively around the corner, now is the time to check your list twice and shop for a variety of handmade arts, crafts, jewelry, pottery, metalwork and more from local merchants at special markets throughout metro Atlanta. Hyperlocal events like Christmas art and creative markets are integral to community retailers during the holiday season, […] The post Support local businesses by shopping at these 11 Christmas artisan markets appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Thanksgiving giveaways happening in metro Atlanta | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here are a few last-minute Thanksgiving giveaways happening in the metro Atlanta area. What: Woah Vicky will be hosting this event in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. alongside Pastor Drew and will be handing out meals to those who attend from the Atlanta community and surrounding areas. This event is free and open to the public.
ATLANTA, GA
Edy Zoo

Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day

Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
NEWNAN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
207K+
Followers
143K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy