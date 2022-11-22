Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Greenville woman arrested, charged with murder of husband
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department has arrested and charged a woman with the murder of her husband. Police arrested Latoria Nashae Anderson, 30, of 106 Kenwood Lane in Greenville early Friday. She was charged with murder and is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond. Officers were called […]
2 in hospital after targeted shooting at eastern NC mall; suspect at-large
After officers arrived, they found two men shot near the American Eagle inside the Greenville Mall.
WITN
Two men shot inside Greenville Mall
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot Friday evening in the Greenville Mall, according to Greenville Police. Officer Scott Venable told WITN’s Justin Lundy that two men were shot near the American Eagle inside the mall around 6:30 p.m. Their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
Some dog! Rocky Mount police bloodhound tracks down three teens accused of stealing car
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police say south Rocky Mount is seeing a significant increase in car thefts in the weeks leading up to the holiday season. Some city leaders are now trying to take steps to help community members keep their belongings safe. On the cold morning of Nov....
WITN
Deputies respond to Winterville explosion
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
Child shot in neck with BB gun after getting off school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirm
An 11-year-old girl was shot in the neck with a BB gun as she got off a school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirmed to CBS 17 on Wednesday.
cbs17
Teen ‘known for mischief’ crashes into canal on dirt bike after chase, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police say a teenager was taken to the hospital after crashing his dirt bike during a police chase Thursday morning. Officers said a 16-year-old boy lost control and crashed his dirt bike into a canal embankment at the ballpark in Scotland Neck.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Two charged with murder
WINDSOR – Two men from Northampton County have been arrested for the Oct. 13 murder of an Aulander man. Timarcus Lavonnte Britt, 25, of Rich Square and 24-year-old Jafari Seven Blythe of Conway are charged with murder in the shooting death of Tony L. Harrell, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
WITN
Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
cbs17
Obstruction, larceny charges result from investigation into fatal party shooting near Enfield
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a week after a shooting at a bonfire party killed a woman and injured six others in Halifax County, a series of arrests were made on Tuesday. Since the Nov. 13 shooting at the Double D Ranch near Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s...
WITN
Greenville Mall reopens after Black Friday shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A business here in the East is resuming business as usual following a shooting Friday night. Greenville Mall is reopening and operating under normal business hours, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. today. The mall was closed and forced shoppers to evacuate the area after two people...
North Carolina man back in custody 1 month after mistaken release from jail, deputies say
A man who was mistakenly released from the Statewide Misdemeanant Confinement Program at Wayne County Detention Center has been taken back into custody, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.
Event organizers face charges in Halifax County bonfire party where woman killed in mass shooting
Event organizers have been charged in the Halifax County bonfire party where a woman was killed in a mass shooting. The shooting happened nine days ago at a party at the Double D Ranch near Enfield. Six people were shot, and 25-year-old Cierra Webb was killed. Four people are now...
WITN
Nash County man gets more than 3 years for drug trafficking
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After deputies said he violated his probation by distributing heroin and not doing community service, a Rocky Mount man is facing jail time. Nash County District Attorney Michael Easley announced that Monseque Harper was sentenced to 3-1/3 years in federal prison for violating his probation.
WITN
Greenville police report missing woman
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville say a missing woman may have an intellectual disability and has a history of running away. The Greenville Police Department says Malayshia Condery, 20, was last seen on Tuesday evening in the area of 620 Red Banks Road. She was last seen wearing pink fuzzy pajama bottoms and a pink sweatshirt.
3 teens charged with stealing car at Rocky Mount Police Department; 1 wanted
Three teenagers were charged for stealing a vehicle in Rocky Mount on Sunday and one more is wanted, according to police.
WRAL
Charges brought in party that ended in fatal mass shooting
Event organizers have been charged in the Halifax County bonfire party where a woman was killed in a mass shooting. Event organizers have been charged in the Halifax County bonfire party where a woman was killed in a mass shooting.
Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
WAVY News 10
Franklin City Police seeks information in burglaries
FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Franklin Police Department is seeking information regarding two burglaries in the downtown area. At 12:35 a.m. Nov. 22, police responded to investigate a commercial burglary the 200 block of North Main Street. According to police, the suspect entered a closed business and...
WITN
Police charge man with murder following Rocky Mount stabbing
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges surrounding a murder in one Eastern Carolina city. Rocky Mount police said that they arrested Thomas Mercer, 41, and charged him with second degree murder. Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a stabbing in the 1200 block of...
Comments / 13