Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Portugal vs. Ghana World Cup final score: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five tourneys in win
Portugal survived a last-ditch attempt from Ghana to tie the game in the final moments. Two days after mutually agreeing to leave his club in the midst of the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made history with a penalty kick conversion in Portugal's 3-1 win over Ghana. The 37-year-old calmly slotted his penalty past Ghanian keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi's right side to give the Portuguese a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute. In the process, he became the first man to score in five different World Cups and joined elite company with Marta of Brazil and Christine Sinclair of Canada as the only players to ever reach that feat.
Today at the world cup: Argentina and France prepare for openers
Lionel Messi’s Argentina and defending champions France are among the teams getting their campaigns under way as the opening round of World Cup group matches continues on Tuesday.On Monday, England made an impressive start by thrashing Iran 6-2, Gareth Bale’s late penalty secured Wales a 1-1 draw with the United States in the other Group B game, and there was also victory for the Netherlands over Senegal.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.Messi on his fitnessLionel Messi has declared his readiness as he spoke about his physical condition ahead of Argentina’s Group C opener against Saudi Arabia.The...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
World Cup 2022 LIVE Brazil vs Serbia result and reaction after Richarlison wondergoal
Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 in their Group G World Cup opener at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Thursday.The five-time champions are the favourites to triumph in Qatar, with Tite’s squad possessing an enviable amount of talent in the final third, including Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Antony and, of course, star man and talisman Neymar.And that talent was on display in this 2-0 victory, with Richarlison shining in particular as he scored both of Brazil’s goals – first a rebound from a Vinicius Jr shot, then a stunning scissor kick that may go down as one of...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
SkySports
Martin Brundle: Sebastian Vettel a 'class act' who will be missed, as Max Verstappen sets ominous bar for 2023
In his final post-race column of the season, Sky Sports F1 expert Martin Brundle toasts Sebastian Vettel's incredible career - and casts doubt on a Formula 1 return - while also reviewing the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Max Verstappen's dominance that sets a mighty bar for 2023... Farewell Seb,...
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Ronaldo and Neymar seek history
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Two of the best players in soccer start World Cup competition Thursday as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar both seek history in Qatar. Ronaldo is attempting to become the first male soccer player to score in five different World Cups when he leads Portugal against Ghana. Marta of Brazil has scored in five Women’s World Cups. Neymar, meanwhile, is the leader of a Brazil team seeking a record-extending sixth World Cup title but first in 20 years. Brazil plays Serbia in its first match. All attention is on Ronaldo, though, following his messy but mutual split this week with Manchester United.
SkySports
World Cup: German FA taking FIFA to Court of Arbitration for Sport over OneLove armband ban
Germany players covered their mouths during their team photograph ahead of their opening World Cup match in protest against FIFA's ban on OneLove armbands. The gesture came after the German football association (DFB) told captain Manuel Neuer not to wear the rainbow armband for the game against Japan on Wednesday following FIFA's warning they would face "massive" sporting sanctions if he wore the armband, which promotes diversity and inclusion.
SkySports
Davis Cup 2022: USA dumped out by Italy at quarter-final stage as wait for record-extending 33rd title goes on
USA's bid for a record-extending 33rd Davis Cup title is over after they lost a doubles decider to Italy in Thursday's quarter-final in Malaga. Italy's Simon Bolelli and Fabio Fognini beat Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win and their country's first semi-final in eight years, in which they will play either Germany or Canada.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...
SkySports
Morocco 0-0 Croatia: World Cup Group F opponents play out turgid draw
World Cup 2018 runners-up Croatia made a frustrating start to their Group F campaign as a resolute Morocco secured a 0-0 draw in Al Khor. It was the third goalless draw at this winter's tournament in the space of 24 hours, and chances were at a premium with both defences on top. Indeed, three of the last four games at the World Cup have finished 0-0, more goalless draws than there were in the previous 73 matches in the competition combined.
SkySports
Manchester United up for sale: Who are the contenders to take over from the Glazers and when could a deal be done?
It is the news that has rocked the football and financial world: after 17 years, Manchester United could be changing ownership. It was announced on Tuesday evening that the Glazer family are willing to listen to offers for one of the biggest football clubs in the world, which is believed to be valued at £5bn.
Sporting News
How many times has France won the World Cup? History, wins, titles for Les Blues in men's FIFA football tournament
France face the pressure of retaining their title at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after Didier Deschamps led Les Bleus to glory in Russia four years ago. Despite his status as a polarizing figure, Deschamps has secured the biggest title in international football twice, as both a player and a coach with the French side.
SkySports
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon: Breel Embolo secures Swiss victory in Group G opener but declines to celebrate against country of birth
Breel Embolo, a Cameroon native, scored the only goal of a cagey game to earn Switzerland a winning start to their Group G campaign. Born in Cameroon's capital Yaounde but raised in Basel, Embolo is representing the Swiss at his second World Cup, having received citizenship in 2014. The striker...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: France moves ahead of Australia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with France-Australia underway on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia while Denmark and Tunisia played to a scoreless draw. Mexico and Poland also battled to a scoreless draw.
SkySports
Thursday at the 2022 World Cup: Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Heung-Min Son to feature with Brazil, Portugal and South Korea
Brazil, Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay get their campaigns under way on a star-studded day five of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Neymar begins his quest to lift the World Cup and become a certified Brazil legend when they begin their Group G campaign at 7pm against Serbia. It...
SkySports
Friday at the World Cup: England and Wales back in Group B action as the Netherlands take on Ecuador in Group A
England and Wales are back in World Cup action on Friday as the teams in Groups A and B play their second matches of the tournament. Rob Page's Wales side kick-off early on, taking on Iran at 10am and looking to build on a well-earned 1-1 draw against the USA on Monday.
Soccer-Coman leaves France training session ahead of Denmark clash
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Kingsley Coman has left France's training session on Thursday, two days before the defending champions face Denmark in Group D of the World Cup in Qatar. The forward walked off the pitch with no apparent injury in a session that was attended by all players, including Raphael Varane who missed the opening 4-1 win against Australia after failing to fully recover from a hamstring injury.
Coalitions, kingmakers and a Rugby World Cup: the calculations already influencing next year’s NZ election
Sometimes it feels as if election year has begun already. Winston Peters has declared New Zealand First won’t join a governing coalition with Labour after the 2023 election. He wants to win back those who abandoned him in 2020 by effectively saying a vote for him isn’t a vote for another Labour-led government. But he didn’t explicitly back National either. In reply, National leader Christopher Luxon was evasive but didn’t rule out working with Peters. As in 2017, when Bill English led National, Luxon may be willing to negotiate. He may have to. Though still under 5% in most opinion polls, New Zealand...
SkySports
World Cup 2022: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia: Salem Al-Dawsari scores winner as Lionel Messi penalty is cancelled out by famous second-half comeback
Saudi Arabia produced one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history as Salem Al-Dawsari's stunning solo effort secured a 2-1 victory over Argentina in Group C at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. Time stood still as Al-Dawsari plucked the ball out from the sky and turned inside two Argentina defenders...
Comments / 0