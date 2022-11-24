Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/28 – Gary G. Moore
Gary G. Moore, age 70 of Salem, passed away on November 24, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/03 – Iva V. Niehaus, Jett, Burgess
Iva V. Niehaus, Jett, Burgess passed from this life on Friday, November 25, 2022, in St. Louis, MO at her daughter’s home with family by her side. She was born in rural St. Peter, IL. October 1, 1929, to Louis and Alma (Wachholz) Niehaus who was one of nine siblings. Raised in St. Peter, IL until the age of fourteen at which time she moved to Salem for work.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/29 – Yvonne Ann Brueggeman
Yvonne Ann Brueggeman, nee Gerrish, 72, of Belleville, IL, born January 8, 1950, in Mount Vernon, IL, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at St. Paul’s Senior Community, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Brueggeman was a registered OB nurse and retired from Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL, after almost 40 years of service....
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/25 – Henry Augusta Rush
Henry Augusta Rush, 97, of Centralia was welcomed into the gracious arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Tuesday, November 22, 2022. He began his journey in life on February 13, 1925, the son of Wendell and Alice (Barnes) Rush in Centralia. He married the love of his life, Freddie Mae Jones on February 28, 1946, in Centralia and she preceded him home to Heaven on August 20, 2002.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/30 – Diana Kay Riley
Diana Kay Riley, 78, of Marion, and formerly of Dix, passed away at 4:35 a.m., Friday, November 25, 2022, at Integrity Healthcare in Marion. She was born March 27, 1944, in St. Elmo, Illinois, the daughter of Phoy E. “Bud” and Willie Geraldine (Robertson) Bryant. She was a graduate of Mt. Vernon Township High School, and worked in the Jefferson County Treasurer’s Office, and later in the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office, where she served as Deputy Circuit Clerk, until her retirement. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Temple, where she served as a pianist for many years.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 25th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 33-year-old Vandalia man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police report Jerrad Simpson of West Fillmore in Vandalia was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day after being located in an apartment in the 100 block of West Kell Street. He was located after his mother’s car, which had earlier been reported stolen, was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/26 – Sue Swift
Sue Swift, age 87 of Alma, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be left at www.CrouseFH.com.
wgel.com
A December To Remember In Pocahontas!
This Saturday, December 3, is the second annual December to Remember Holiday Home tour in Pocahontas!. WGEL’s Ryan Mifflin will be there, broadcasting live from the Strand Theatre from 10 AM to noon. Stop by and register for the Cash Call, Secret Word, and Wheel of Meat!. Santa will...
southernillinoisnow.com
Boys Basketball Round-Up: Salem loses first game of season, Centralia moves to championship game at Roxana
The Salem Wildcats dropped their opener at the Lawrence County Capital Classic, falling to host Lawrenceville 55-45 yesterday afternoon. Salem led after each of the first 3 quarters, but went just 8-of-16 from the free throw line and was outscored 23-12 in the final frame to fall to the Indians. Salem was led by 11 points from Connor Tennyson. Jairen Stroud and Seth Bailey had 10 each.
Man killed in house fire in Freeburg, Illinois
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A 62-year-old man died in a house fire Friday in Freeburg, Illinois. The fire occurred around 7 a.m. in the 700 block of Kessler Road. Freeburg Fire Protection District Chief Hans Mueller said the victim’s neighbor, who was a firefighter, heard the sound of an explosion and went outside to see “flames showing through the outside of a window.”
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/25 – Jabez ‘Jay’ Albert Baysinger
Jabez “Jay” Albert Baysinger, 96, of Sandoval went Home to the Lord, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Odin Health Care Center. He was born on January 26, 1926, the son of Lawrence “Dick” and Grayce (Webster) Baysinger in Centralia. He married the love of his life, Alma Ford on August 13, 1961, in New Haven and she survives him in Sandoval.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Wildcats Open Season Today Versus Lawrenceville, Centralia & Patoka/Odin Continue Tournament Action
Wildcats Open Season At Capital Classic Today At 12:30. The Salem Wildcats tip off their season today as they open from the Lawrence County Capital Classic at 12:30 against the hosts. It will be the 2nd game of the day following Red Hill and Olney at 11. Later tonight, Olney takes on Fairfield at 6pm and Mount Carmel plays Lawrenceville at 7:30. The Wildcats return to action tomorrow afternoon at 12:30 against Mount Carmel and will play a trophy game that evening at either 4:30, 6 or 7:30. All Salem Wildcat games can be heard on 100.1 FM and WJBDradio.com.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 24th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 35-year-old Lake Station, Indiana man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl said they had received notification that John Cox may be in the area and when an officer saw a vehicle and license plates that matched the wanted information Cox was taken into custody without incident at a gas pump at a Westside convenience store. Cox is also being held for questioning by Indiana authorities.
1 dead after fatal house fire in Freeburg, Illinois
FREEBURG, Ill. — A person died Friday morning in a house fire in Freeburg, Illinois. According to Fire Chief Hans Mueller, Freeburg Fire Protection District received calls at about 7 a.m. for a residential house fire in the 700 block of Kessler Road. On scene, firefighters found the home...
advantagenews.com
SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting
Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Historical Museum seeking antique Christmas decorations
The Salem Historical Museum is seeking antique Christmas decorations to display during the holiday season. If you have antique ornaments, decorations, Christmas posters or other items you are encouraged to drop them off at the museum when it is open Saturday mornings from nine to noon. You may also e-mail Historical Commission member Luke Purcell at lukem.purcell@gmail.com. Arrangements can then be made to pickup or drop off the items.
freedom929.com
RICHLAND COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(OLNEY) The Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred this past Wednesday afternoon at around 1:20, along Illinois Route 130 in Richland County, about 3 to 4 miles north of Olney. The incomplete report indicates three people were transported to an area hospital with injuries. No other details are available. We hope to have more information on this traffic wreck early next week.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
At 7:32 A.M. at the intersection of Mulberry and Franklin a vehicle driven by Richard P. Beatt, 73, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Jessica P. Mezo, 27, Marion. No injuries and no citations. November 14, 2022. At 7:24 A.M. at the intersection of Outer Belt West and Evergreen a...
wgel.com
Three Calls Monday For Greenville Firefighters
Greenville Fire Protection District firefighters were called three times Monday afternoon. The first alarm of a tractor fire was at 12:16 p.m. at a farm south of Greenville near Illinois Rt. 143. Fire Chief Dennis Wise said the tractor owner almost had the fire out by the time firemen arrived....
wdbr.com
Police shoot Litchfield gunman
State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Police responded to a report of a man with a gun Thanksgiving morning and found him in the parking lot of the Taylorville Community Credit Union in Litchfield around 10 a.m. Officers from Litchfield, Montgomery County, and state police all fired at the...
Comments / 0