A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
How much can it cost to rent or buy an apartment in Miami?USA DiarioMiami, FL
southdadenewsleader.com
Homestead defeats Dr. Krop to advance in the playoffs - Next up, Miramar
He Homestead Senior High School football team continues to march through the playoffs. The Broncos defeated Dr. Krop 35-12 in the second round of the playoffs and played very well. Joshua Townsend threw touchdown passes to Cortez Mills and. Richard Dandridge. Dandridge caught a pass to score on a conversion....
Miami football losing Jalen Harrell to tranfer portal was inevitable
Defensive back Jalen Harrell entered the transfer portal. Harrell is the fifth Miami football player in just over a week to announce his intention to transfer. The decision by Harrell seemed inevitable with limited playing time in his Miami career. Harrell appeared in seven games from 2020-2021 with four tackles.
caneswarning.com
CFB expert examines Miami football transfer portal shopping list
The Miami football team has already lost six players to the transfer portal and could see that number at least double whenever its season ends. Clint Brewster of 247 Sports created a “Transfer Portal Shopping List: Positions Power 5 teams need to improve this offseason”. Expect Mario Cristobal and...
Click10.com
Viewing, funeral for Miami native, among 3 killed in U. of Virginia shooting
MIAMI, Fla. – A viewing for University of Virginia football player D’Sean Perry was held Friday with the football player’s funeral set for Saturday as the Miami native is laid to rest. Perry, 22, was one of three people killed in a shooting at the University of...
A Predator May Be Operating In Miami
MIAMI — Residents of Miami, Florida are now on high alert. Recently, the police shared that they are searching for a man caught on surveillance video trying to abduct a woman. They went on to release more details about two separate incidents that may have involved different subjects.
Miami-Dade County, stuck in a 19-year contract with FTX, seeks to rename its arena
The county, which owns the arena where the Miami Heat play, wants a bankruptcy judge to let it end its $135 million contract with the failed cryptocurrency company so it can find a new sponsor.
southbeachtopchefs.com
E11EVEN Miami and The Restaurant People bring a New Culinary Experience to Miami with Giselle
The excitement builds as The Restaurant People (TRP) and E11EVEN Miami announce their upcoming project, Giselle. The team behind the famous ultraclub E11EVEN Miami and the premier restaurant management group, The Restaurant People (TRP), are joining forces to bring an exciting new world-class culinary experience to the city of Miami with Giselle. Situated on the rooftop of E11EVEN Miami, in the heart of Downtown’s Arts and Entertainment District, Giselle Miami is set to debut in early 2023.
WSVN-TV
Record Heat Possible this Weekend
It’s been a warm and humid past couple days and the summer-like weather does continue this weekend thanks to an area of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere centered over South Florida. This upper high will allow for temperatures to near to reach record highs today and tomorrow. In Miami, today’s forecast high of 86F would tie the current record of 86F set back in 1979. Fort Lauderdale and Key West will likely remain short of reaching today’s records.
bitcoinist.com
Join the LBank & Crypto Friends Afterparty at DCENTRAL Miami
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov 15, 2022 – LBank, a global crypto exchange, is hosting an afterparty alongside Web3 conference DCENTRAL Miami. This will be LBank’s second event in Miami since earlier this year at Bitcoin Miami 2022. LBank is proud to be in Miami during the largest Web3 conference in the world and believes that at challenging times a conference like this is crucial for the industry.
Click10.com
FHP: Fort Lauderdale man killed in I-595 crash
DAVIE, Fla. – A 53-year-old Fort Lauderdale man died in an overnight crash on Interstate 595 Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At around 12:30 a.m., a 24-year-old Miami Springs woman driving a sedan in the eastbound lanes of the highway, east of State Road 7, “failed to maintain a safe distance” and rear-ended the man’s SUV, causing the vehicle to overturn and the man to be ejected, troopers said.
WSVN-TV
17-year-old girl’s wish to visit Zoo Miami granted by Make-a-Wish South Florida
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dream came true for at 17-year-old girl at a South Florida zoo. “I think my favorite was the snake. I love snakes,” Hallie Blair said. Blair got to hold Prince the python after Make-a-Wish South Florida granted her wish to get up close...
Man dies after car found in Miami Springs canal
MIAMI -- Police said a man inside a vehicle died after the car they were in was found submerged Friday in a Miami Springs canal.The victim, whose identity was pending, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said in a written statement.The vehicle was found shortly after 9 a.m. at the intersection of S. Melrose Drive and Osage Drive.It was not immediately clear how police found the vehicle or what led the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
wlrn.org
Dalip the elephant, a Zoo Miami staple for decades, has died at age 56
Dalip — believed to be the oldest male elephant in the United States and an icon at the Miami zoo dating back to its original Key Biscayne location — died Thursday at his home in Zoo Miami after months of declining health and weight loss. He was 56.
WSVN-TV
Hot meals, fist bumps and P. Diddy: South Florida organizations help families in need on Thanksgiving
MIAMI (WSVN) - Holiday help came through for South Floridians in need on Thanksgiving Day at several events held in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. In North Miami, Embrace Girls Foundation, with the help of Interiors by Steven G., started the day on Thursday by hosting a feast for first responders.
Click10.com
Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade canal
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials pulled a body from a canal in the Kendale Lakes area of southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the 13000 block of Southwest 51st Street after the man was found lying face down in the canal behind his home, Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said.
seminoletribune.org
Florida judge recognized for work with Seminole Tribe
Judge Jose Izquierdo, who serves in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, has been recognized for his ongoing partnership with the Seminole Tribe. Izquierdo received the 2022 William E. Gladstone award at the Florida Children and Families Summit in Orlando over the summer. Gladstone was a Miami judge who...
cbs12.com
Coast Guard repatriates 180 people to Haiti, 46 children
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 180 people back to Haiti, including 46 children. Coast Guard officials said a good Samaritan alerted Key West watchstanders of an overloaded sailing vessel on Monday, Nov. 21 at around 5 a.m. Coast Guard air and surface assets, and Customs...
Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan & Lauryn Hill To Headline Miami Funk Fest
The year may be coming to a close, but one of the most soulful music celebrations of 2022 has yet to take place. Closing out the month of December, Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Carl Thomas, Anthony Hamilton, Lauryn Hill, Case and Dru Hill are set to perform at the Miami Funk Fest in Florida. Joining Sullivan, Thomas, Hill and several others, Ying Yang Twins, Jeezy, T.I. and Rick Ross are set to perform as well.
