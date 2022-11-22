MIAMI -- Police said a man inside a vehicle died after the car they were in was found submerged Friday in a Miami Springs canal.The victim, whose identity was pending, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said in a written statement.The vehicle was found shortly after 9 a.m. at the intersection of S. Melrose Drive and Osage Drive.It was not immediately clear how police found the vehicle or what led the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

MIAMI SPRINGS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO