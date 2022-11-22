Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!
Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
Planned Unit Development approved for old Ingles shopping center
The City of Newport Planning Commission voted to waive the requirement of a preliminary approval then voted to grant final approval for a Planned Unit Development for the former Ingles shopping center off West Broadway. Attorney Jeff Greene said the property would be set up like a horizontal property regime, which was the first of such he had set up in Cocke County. East Tennessee Development District Planning Advisor Kathryn...
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar nears December, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Virginia.
Some East Tennessee animal shelters at capacity, unable to take in more animals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some East Tennessee animal shelters said they were at capacity on Wednesday, and they were looking for people to help out and adopt pets. The Roane County Animal Shelter said they reached maximum capacity and were waiving adoption fees as a result, with approved adoption agreements. They said people can see the dogs available for adoption online, helping them find their new friends without traveling out to the shelter.
Comments / 0