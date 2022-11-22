ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Kingsport Times-News

Allandale opening doors for Christmas tours next weekend

KINGSPORT — Allandale Mansion is continuing a decades-long tradition this holiday season by opening its doors to the public and letting folks enjoy room after room of Christmas decorations. The Christmas tours will take place on Dec. 3 from 1 to 6 p.m. and on Dec. 4 from 1...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Downtown Bristol businesses expecting a bustling Black Friday

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Business owners in downtown Bristol are preparing to kick off the holiday shopping season with a busting Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Cheap Thrills Records on State Street is celebrating Record Store Day on Black Friday. They’ll have extended hours and exclusive releases, says owner Benny Holmes. “There’s at least […]
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Downtown Elizabethton parks will have plenty of Christmas fun during the next four Saturdays

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is offering plenty of Christmastime activities during the next four Saturdays. The Saturday events begin tomorrow, Nov. 26, at 5 p.m., at Edwards Island Park with Movie in the Park. The free movie for this event is Elf, starring Will Ferrell. In addition to watching the movie, there is also a chance for children to make their own Buddy-style spaghetti, with all of Buddy the Elf’s favorite toppings, while the supplies last. Dino’s Restaurant is providing the spaghetti. Children will also be able to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and with Buddy the Elf before the movie.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

One Acre Café hosts ninth annual Thanksgiving community event

JOHNSON CITY, TN – On Wednesday, One Acre Cafe in Johnson City hosted its ninth annual Thanksgiving community event. The cafe began preparing for the meal in September. With help from employees, volunteers, and the community, the cafe was able to pull off another successful event. They provided a Thanksgiving meal to hundreds of people, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New international restaurant to open in Weber City

WEBER CITY — Victoria Cupp, a Kingsport resident, overheard people at a flea market saying that Weber City was in need of more restaurants. Cupp is turning that conversation into a reality with her new international restaurant set to open in December: De Pomaire. Cupp, 64, moved to the...
WEBER CITY, VA
erwinrecord.net

Parade kicks off Christmas season in Erwin on Saturday

The Town of Erwin is counting down to Christmas with various seasonal events leading up to the holiday. These festive events will begin Saturday, Nov. 26, with the annual Christmas parade at 10:30 a.m. “The parade is organized by the Chamber of Commerce – starting at Tractor Supply and going...
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

Crockett students give back to bus drivers for Thanksgiving

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some local students took it upon themselves to give back this Thanksgiving in the form of goodie bags to their bus drivers. Members of the David Crockett High School Civinettes club organize a service project each year, and this time around they decided to create gifts for each bus driver serving […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wymt.com

One Church serves more than 12,000 Thanksgiving meals

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Church of Eastern Kentucky gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Thanksgiving Day to prepare and serve more than 12,000 meals for people in need. “One Church is an organization of different churches, and different denominations, all coming together with a single purpose of feeding...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wjhl.com

EPD and CCSO joining forces for Shop with a Cop Program

Patrol Captain Dan Kneaskern with the Carter County Sheriff's Office and Sergeant Willard Johnson with the Elizabethton Police Department stopped by the First at Four Wednesday to share how you can help. EPD and CCSO joining forces for Shop with a Cop Program. Patrol Captain Dan Kneaskern with the Carter...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Firefighters extinguish fire at Dollar General in Norton

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire at a Dollar General in Norton, Virginia on Friday. According to Chief Todd Lagow, the Norton Fire Department was alerted to a fire at the Dollar General on Park Avenue in Norton just before 1 p.m. on Friday. Black smoke was reportedly coming from […]
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Hunger First opens doors on new location

KINGSPORT — Hunger First has opened its doors again. Eight months after the doors shut on its building in downtown Kingsport, the nonprofit, set up to help the homeless, opened the doors on a new location on Lynn Garden Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

CSX CEO: Santa Train will return for ‘years to come’

This story is part of News Channel 11’s coverage of the Santa Train’s 80th run. An hour-long documentary special will air at 7 p.m. on Thursday, and more stories about the train’s return can be found in the Santa Train: Celebrating 80 Years tab above. KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Somewhere in the mountains of Southwest […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Salon Soca for the Holidays

(WJHL) Amy takes us inside the Brown’s Mill location of Salon Soca in Johnson City to talk with Tennelle Cobb about their holiday special and some exciting news about their soon to open third location. For more information visit them online or at either of their Johnson City locations,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Raccoon causes fire at ammunition plant in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A grass fire happened behind security fences at the BAE Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Spokesperson Justine Barati told News Channel 11 a raccoon chewed through a power line which sparked a grass fire at the plant. Barati said the fire was quickly put out […]
KINGSPORT, TN

