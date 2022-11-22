Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Allandale opening doors for Christmas tours next weekend
KINGSPORT — Allandale Mansion is continuing a decades-long tradition this holiday season by opening its doors to the public and letting folks enjoy room after room of Christmas decorations. The Christmas tours will take place on Dec. 3 from 1 to 6 p.m. and on Dec. 4 from 1...
Family away from family: Haven of Mercy serves Thanksgiving food to community
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Haven of Mercy served their annual Thanksgiving feast today. This event is not only important to the community, but also to the volunteers who return year after year to help. They’ve been putting on this Thanksgiving meal for close to 45 years. Today they served around 3,500 needy community members. […]
Downtown Bristol businesses expecting a bustling Black Friday
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Business owners in downtown Bristol are preparing to kick off the holiday shopping season with a busting Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Cheap Thrills Records on State Street is celebrating Record Store Day on Black Friday. They’ll have extended hours and exclusive releases, says owner Benny Holmes. “There’s at least […]
Johnson City Press
Downtown Elizabethton parks will have plenty of Christmas fun during the next four Saturdays
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is offering plenty of Christmastime activities during the next four Saturdays. The Saturday events begin tomorrow, Nov. 26, at 5 p.m., at Edwards Island Park with Movie in the Park. The free movie for this event is Elf, starring Will Ferrell. In addition to watching the movie, there is also a chance for children to make their own Buddy-style spaghetti, with all of Buddy the Elf’s favorite toppings, while the supplies last. Dino’s Restaurant is providing the spaghetti. Children will also be able to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and with Buddy the Elf before the movie.
One Acre Café hosts ninth annual Thanksgiving community event
JOHNSON CITY, TN – On Wednesday, One Acre Cafe in Johnson City hosted its ninth annual Thanksgiving community event. The cafe began preparing for the meal in September. With help from employees, volunteers, and the community, the cafe was able to pull off another successful event. They provided a Thanksgiving meal to hundreds of people, […]
Kingsport Times-News
New international restaurant to open in Weber City
WEBER CITY — Victoria Cupp, a Kingsport resident, overheard people at a flea market saying that Weber City was in need of more restaurants. Cupp is turning that conversation into a reality with her new international restaurant set to open in December: De Pomaire. Cupp, 64, moved to the...
erwinrecord.net
Parade kicks off Christmas season in Erwin on Saturday
The Town of Erwin is counting down to Christmas with various seasonal events leading up to the holiday. These festive events will begin Saturday, Nov. 26, with the annual Christmas parade at 10:30 a.m. “The parade is organized by the Chamber of Commerce – starting at Tractor Supply and going...
Crockett students give back to bus drivers for Thanksgiving
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some local students took it upon themselves to give back this Thanksgiving in the form of goodie bags to their bus drivers. Members of the David Crockett High School Civinettes club organize a service project each year, and this time around they decided to create gifts for each bus driver serving […]
wymt.com
One Church serves more than 12,000 Thanksgiving meals
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Church of Eastern Kentucky gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Thanksgiving Day to prepare and serve more than 12,000 meals for people in need. “One Church is an organization of different churches, and different denominations, all coming together with a single purpose of feeding...
Businesses at The Mall in Johnson City boom from Black Friday shoppers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Many people are braving the rain and long lines to catch some great Black Friday deals at the Mall at Johnson City. Rose and Remington, a family-owned boutique, has been in the mall since July 2021 and is quickly expanding to other locations. Store manager, Lacey Durbin, just helped trained […]
wjhl.com
EPD and CCSO joining forces for Shop with a Cop Program
Patrol Captain Dan Kneaskern with the Carter County Sheriff's Office and Sergeant Willard Johnson with the Elizabethton Police Department stopped by the First at Four Wednesday to share how you can help. EPD and CCSO joining forces for Shop with a Cop Program. Patrol Captain Dan Kneaskern with the Carter...
Firefighters extinguish fire at Dollar General in Norton
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire at a Dollar General in Norton, Virginia on Friday. According to Chief Todd Lagow, the Norton Fire Department was alerted to a fire at the Dollar General on Park Avenue in Norton just before 1 p.m. on Friday. Black smoke was reportedly coming from […]
Greeneville High School band students perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Nine Greeneville High School band students earned a spot to perform in the streets of New York City at the world-famous Thanksgiving Day parade in the “Big Apple.” “It went really well,” Band member Hank Parsley said. “It’s kind of felt really good to do it, and then once we finished […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hunger First opens doors on new location
KINGSPORT — Hunger First has opened its doors again. Eight months after the doors shut on its building in downtown Kingsport, the nonprofit, set up to help the homeless, opened the doors on a new location on Lynn Garden Drive.
CSX CEO: Santa Train will return for ‘years to come’
This story is part of News Channel 11’s coverage of the Santa Train’s 80th run. An hour-long documentary special will air at 7 p.m. on Thursday, and more stories about the train’s return can be found in the Santa Train: Celebrating 80 Years tab above. KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Somewhere in the mountains of Southwest […]
wjhl.com
Salon Soca for the Holidays
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside the Brown’s Mill location of Salon Soca in Johnson City to talk with Tennelle Cobb about their holiday special and some exciting news about their soon to open third location. For more information visit them online or at either of their Johnson City locations,...
Raccoon causes fire at ammunition plant in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A grass fire happened behind security fences at the BAE Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Spokesperson Justine Barati told News Channel 11 a raccoon chewed through a power line which sparked a grass fire at the plant. Barati said the fire was quickly put out […]
Johnson City Press
Tri-Cities New Year's Eve Bash set to open up 2023
KINGSPORT - The party is already set to start 2023. The Tri-Cities New Year’s Eve Bash has tickets on sale now as the year starts to close and its almost time to start a new one.
