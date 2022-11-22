Teen found dead in Greenville Co. hotel room

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old was found dead Monday in a Greenville County hotel room where he had died a week earlier.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they were called to the InTown Suites on Mauldin Road for a death investigation.

The coroner said 14-year-old Landon Chance Poston was found dead inside a room at the motel.

It was estimated that Poston had died on November 14, the coroner said.

It is not yet known how Poston died but the coroner said there were no obvious signs of injury.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.