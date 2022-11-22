Read full article on original website
Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Our scouting report, score prediction
Ten months later, the long-awaited rematch between the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals is here. The Titans (7-3) host the Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS) for the first time since last season's 19-16 AFC Divisional Round loss that eliminated the top-seeded Titans from the postseason. As expected, both teams are back in the playoff hunt this year, having battled through crucial injuries and leaned into what they do best to rank among the AFC teams with the best records.
Jimmy Garoppolo’s ascension; Geno Smith earns a pay day: NFC West stock watch
At 6-4, the San Francisco 49ers have the look of a Super Bowl contender. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been one of the main reasons for San Francisco's recent success. During the team's three-game winning streak, Garoppolo has completed 60 of 82 passes (73%) for 703 yards, with six touchdowns and no interceptions.
49ers-Saints Injury Report: No Arik Armstead at practice; Deebo Samuel, Samson Ebukam limited
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 12 contest against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers held a light practice on Wednesday, a precaution given the quick turnaround from Monday night's game in Mexico City against the Arizona Cardinals. The team didn't arrive back in the Bay Area until 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday and pushed the start time for Wednesday's practice back to 4:03 p.m.
John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022
Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
REPORT: Colorado has offered Deion Sanders
The smoke around Deion Sanders coming to Boulder is increasing. Soon after 247Sports broke the news that Sanders was in talks with both Colorado and South Florida, Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampde (subscription required) reported Wednesday that CU has “put forth a very impressive offer” for Coach Prime. The NFL Hall of Famer is currently the head coach of the 11-0 Jackson State Tigers, but he has expressed interest in moving up to higher levels of college football. Athletic director Rick George told BuffZone’s Brian Howell that the plan “has always been” to name a head coach before Dec. 5, right before the NCAA transfer portal window opens. Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List David Bakhtiari, Spencer Dinwiddie among former Buffs backing Colorado's attempt at Coach Prime
Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022
Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
Rams Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Matthew Stafford Injury
With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol yet again, the Los Angeles Rams have signed another quarterback. On Wednesday, the Rams signed Case Cookus to their practice squad. Cookus, 27, has bounced around multiple football leagues since 2020. When it comes to NFL experience, he has worked with the Denver Broncos,...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives positive updates on OT Ronnie Stanley, S Kyle Hamilton
The Baltimore Ravens beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 by the final score of 13-3. It was a game that Baltimore had to grind out in the fourth quarter, but due to their defense and a late offensive spark were able to come away with a victory and improve their record to 7-3 on the year.
Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) doubtful for Houston game
Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, who missed Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices with a knee injury, is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against Houston on Friday’s injury report. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is listed as questionable due to a knee injury but everyone else is cleared to play, which means the Dolphins enter the game fairly healthy. . Punter Thomas Morstead, who ...
Von Miller BREAKING: Buffalo Bills Star Carted Off - Knee Injury - OUT vs. Lions; VIDEO
Von Miller has been carted off the field in the first half of the Bills at Lions game with what is believed to be a knee injury.
Terry Bradshaw Says There's 1 Thing Zach Wilson Needs To Do
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has received a lot of criticism over the past few days. Not only did he struggle against the Patriots in Week 11, he failed to take accountability during his postgame press conference. While on "The Herd" this Wednesday, legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw offered some advice to...
Potential offensive coordinator candidates for Patriots in ’23
The current offensive coaching set up is not working for the Patriots. Who could they bring in as an actual offensive coordinator for 2023? I think this might be the top priority for the team in the offseason. Aside from perhaps adding a body or two at receiver and some depth along the offensive line, bringing in someone who is a legitimate offensive coordinator would help so much.
Sources: Judge's two-day Giants visit includes Steph connection
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, a few hours after Aaron Judge's two-day meeting with the Giants ended, Joc Pederson opened his Instagram and posted an image of Judge in a Giants jersey, along with the message, "We're ready when u are 99." The story soon was shared by Brandon Crawford and Logan Webb, but in trying to convince the American League MVP to leave the New York Yankees for his hometown team, the Giants are not relying only on their stars.
Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins wishes he could box 49ers’ Charvarius Ward
There's a player-player rivalry brewing in the NFC West. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is ready for a bout with San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward, and he's not talking about the Week 18 rematch between the two teams in January. Following this past Monday night's win over the...
Dolphins injury report: 2 players upgraded on Thursday
On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins held another practice in anticipation of their Sunday afternoon meeting with the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. The only non-participants were left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), punter Thomas Morstead (illness) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee). Armstead had been limited on Wednesday. Limited participants...
CFB world reacts to Matt Rhule hiring
The worst-kept secret on the college football coaching carousel is now official. Former Carolina Panthers and Baylor Bears head coach Matt Rhule is now the man tasked with returning the Nebraska Cornhuskers to their former glory. The school made the official announcement on Saturday morning after completing their 2022 regular season on Friday with a Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Matt Rhule hiring appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Bills Game
Lions announce practice-squad elevations ahead of Bills game.
Sam Darnold has blunt take on Zach Wilson
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is perhaps the one person who understands the struggles of New York Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson. The Jets, Darnold’s former team, benched Wilson this week after a disastrous offensive performance against the New England Patriots in which the offense produced two points. Darnold spoke on the Jets’ shocking move Read more... The post Sam Darnold has blunt take on Zach Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Broncos Can't Afford to Go 'All In' on a Move This Offseason
The Denver Broncos need to step back and reassess why things didn't work out.
The Game: Ohio State, Michigan to square off in the biggest matchup of the season (feat. Geoff Schwartz) | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Geoff Schwartz to preview the biggest game of the college football season between #3 Michigan and #2 Ohio State. RJ and Geoff discuss the health status of Blake Corum, and how his injury will affect the outcome of the game. They also discuss what happened during last year’s matchup and how both teams will try and play on Saturday before giving their predictions.
