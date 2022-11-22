ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
960 The Ref

Fantasy Football: Week 12 Kicker rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0okHce_0jKTT7Oa00

If you're on Team "Kickers don't matter" in fantasy football, well, Week 11 might've delivered a big blow to your campaign. Not only did a whopping 13 kickers reach double-digit fantasy points in Week 11, but two of them put up RB1 numbers. In fact, six of those 13 boots delivered 14+ points in a week where a plethora of fantasy stars at positions of need disappointed.

The two aforementioned kickers who delivered star RB numbers? Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass and Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher.

Bass, like the Bills team as a whole, dealt with a lot the past week, but the kicker was unfazed. He hit on all six of his field-goal attempts — including a huge 56-yarder — and his extra-point try.

[Black Friday Sale: 50% off Yahoo Fantasy Plus to access premium tools]

Maher may have scored one less point than Bass, but his day was just as impressive — perhaps even more so.

Maher hit all four of his field goals and all four of his extra points, but his most incredible feat came toward the end of the first half.

Maher hit a massive 60-yarder as time expired only for the field goal to get erased by a super-late replay call. The call was eventually upheld but the FG wasn't, forcing Maher back onto the field to try the 60-yarder again.

He hit it like it was nothing. Most kickers would be lucky to hit one 60-yard field goal, let alone two essentially back-to-back.

There are some out there who might think kickers aren't important in fantasy, but if you had any of those 13 kickers in Week 11, you weren't mad at the points they provided!

Here are the kickers — check out how Bass, Maher and the rest of the kicker position shakes out for Week 12 in our expert rankings!

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Week 12 Fantasy Football Preview: New QBs for the Jets & Panthers, Rachaad White's coming out party & Isiah Pacheco SZN

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don to preview the remaining NFL games happening in week 12. The guys kick off by talking about the Jets benching Zach Wilson and installing Mike White as their new starting QB and what it means for the playmakers in that offense before discussing Brandon Aiyuk’s fantastic season and Alvin Kamara’s matchup against the 49ers.
960 The Ref

Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 12 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 12 lineups!. White looks poised to take over Tampa Bay's backfield this week with Leonard Fournette both struggling and dealing with a hip injury. The rookie RB ran for 100+ yards against a solid Seattle defense before the Bucs' bye, and he's a plenty capable receiver who led college backs in yards per route run in 2021. White should be considered a top-15 RB this week (and top-10 if Fournette sits) facing a Browns run defense that ranks last both in EPA/rush and DVOA while ceding the second-most fantasy points to RBs.
TENNESSEE STATE
960 The Ref

Nebraska signs Matt Rhule to 8-year deal as football coach

After six straight losing seasons and more than 20 years removed from its 1990s heyday, Nebraska is turning to Matt Rhule to rebuild its football program and make it competitive in the Big Ten Conference. Rhule signed an eight-year contract to be the Cornhuskers' next coach and will be introduced...
LINCOLN, NE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
93K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy