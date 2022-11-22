ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
CBS Sports

Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs

The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
KANSAS CITY, MO
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
NESN

Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell Reveals Inspiration From Bill Belichick

Thursday’s matchup between the Vikings and the Patriots will feature an interesting head coaching matchup. Minnesota is 8-2 and New England is 6-4 heading into Thanksgiving, but the game is highlighted by a lot more than just the team’s records. Week 12 will feature a matchup between a former Patriots backup quarterback going up against his former head coach.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960. And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel. Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points...
BUFFALO, NY
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick pays tribute to John Madden during Patriots’ Thanksgiving game

As part of NBC’s Patriots vs. Vikings broadcast on Thursday, the network paid tribute to legendary broadcaster and coach John Madden. Madden, who died on Dec. 28, 2021, loved doing Thanksgiving games. He awarded turkey legs to players who had an outstanding game on the holiday, a tradition that evolved throughout his career.
KARE

Vikings to host first-ever Thanksgiving home game vs. Patriots

MINNEAPOLIS — Football is a Thanksgiving Day tradition, and the Minnesota Vikings have been part of that tradition many times. However, this year's Thursday night game against the New England Patriots will be the first Thanksgiving Day home game in Vikings history. They're 6-2 on the football-fueled holiday, last playing at Detroit in 2017. The Patriots are 3-2, all on the road. Their previous appearance was a win over the Jets in 2012.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Tom Brady Plans To Emulate 1 Longtime Broadcaster

When the time comes for Tom Brady to permanently retire from the NFL, he'll become the lead football analyst for Fox Sports. During the latest episode of the "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady opened up about his future as a broadcaster. Brady acknowledged that he usually focuses on negative plays when...
The Associated Press

Once forbidden, gambling now embraced by NFL

Gambling has gone from the forbidden topic in the NFL to a key part of the league’s present and future. The days of lobbying against widespread legalized sports betting, preventing broadcast partners from even discussing point spreads and even prohibiting players from holding a fantasy football convention because it was at a casino are firmly in the past.
NEVADA STATE
ClutchPoints

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell is thankful for his time in New England ahead of Thanksgiving Patriots game

Thanksgiving is upon us, and there will be plenty of debate once more about the merit of the holiday given its origin. Nonetheless, people agree that this season is one for gratitude, and Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell definitely has a lot to be thankful for especially with his team running away with the NFC North crown with an 8-2 record.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

