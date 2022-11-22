ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to stunning World Cup upset

The start of what’s likely to be Lionel Messi’s final World Cup for Argentina began disastrously with arguably the most shocking upset in World Cup history. Saudi Arabia overcame a 1-0 deficit at halftime and scored twice in the first eight minutes of the second half to win 2-1, stunning one of the heavy favorites Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to stunning World Cup upset appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ng-sportingnews.com

Ghana World Cup squad 2022: Confirmed 26-man squad for Qatar

Ghana, one of the five African representatives at the FIFA 2022 World Cup, look primed for an exciting tournament despite being drawn into an incredibly difficult group. Having failed to reach the 2018 World Cup, the Black Stars, led by former international player Otto Addo, now boast a significant wealth of young talent. However, there's been a fair few challenges along the way as well.
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures, rankings

Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador. This really is a wide-open group but the host nation got off to a terrible start as they were outclassed by Ecuador and Qatar now have a very small chance of reaching the knockout rounds.
CBS Sports

World Cup 2022 Netherlands vs. Ecuador start time, betting odds, line: Expert picks, FIFA predictions, bets

First place in Group A will be up for grabs when Netherlands square off against Ecuador in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday. The Ecuadorians opened the tournament on Sunday with a 2-0 triumph over host Qatar, while the Dutch answered a day later with a 2-0 victory of their own against Senegal. Netherlands have advanced to the knockout stage in each of their previous 10 appearances in the World Cup, while Ecuador has accomplished the feat once in four tries.
PennLive.com

Costa Rica vs. Spain 2022 World Cup FREE live stream (11/23/22): How to watch, time, channel, details

It’s called the Group of Death, featuring some of the top teams in this year’s World Cup. Group E features former champions Spain and Germany, and Asian powerhouse Japan, which have an average world ranking of 18.25 and a spread of 24 ranking places. Spain (7th), Germany (11th) will be among the tournament favorites to top the group, but Japan (24th) and Costa Rica (31st) have high hopes of beating the odds.
Sporting News

World Cup 2022 Group F: Match schedule, fixtures, times and dates for Belgium, Croatia, Canada, Morocco in Qatar

Belgium opened Group F play with a victory, but the two berths to the knockout rounds that are up for grabs are far from being decided. The Belgian Red Devils were on their heels for most of their group opener against Canada, who are in their first World Cup since 1986. A Michy Batshuayi goal decided the contest, but the Canadians' showed that they'll have more to say in this group.
Reuters

Soccer-Qatar v Senegal World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Qatar play Senegal in the World Cup in Doha on Friday. When: Friday Nov. 25, 1600 local (1300 GMT/ 0800 ET) * Both teams lost their first game, with Qatar falling 2-0 to Ecuador for the first ever loss by a host country in the opening match and Senegal to Netherlands by the same score.
The Independent

Is Netherlands vs Ecuador on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture

Netherlands are targeting two wins out of two against an Ecuador side who surprised many with their convincing performance against Qatar in the first game of the 2022 World Cup.The South American side beat Qatar 2-0 in a cruise of an evening against the tournament hosts, with Holland winning by the same margin against Senegal, though Louis van Gaal’s team left it late.Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen were the Dutch heroes as they recorded their first World Cup win since 2014, while Enner Valencia scored from the penalty spot and with a terrific headerr for Ecuador.Qatar take on Senegal...
FOX Sports

Neymar silent before Brazil opens vs. Serbia at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar hasn’t spoken a word publicly since arriving at the World Cup. And he hasn’t had to. That’s because his intentions are clear. The Paris Saint-Germain star made sure of that when he posted a photo on social media with a sixth star photoshopped onto his shorts around Brazil’s logo during the flight to Qatar — referring to a hoped-for, record-extending sixth World Cup title for the South American team.
The Independent

Portugal vs Ghana prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Portugal face Ghana in Group H of the Qatar World Cup, as both nations get their campaigns under way.This generation of Portugal players will be desperate to do themselves justice, their talented squad having bowed out in the last 16 of the most recent World Cup and having exited last summer’s Euros in the group stage.LIVE! Follow Portugal vs Ghana with our live blogIn fact, Portugal have only twice reached the semi-finals in their history at the world championship, a record one would expect to be better – especially in recent years, under captain Cristiano Ronaldo. They do not...
The Independent

Brazil vs Serbia confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup today

Neymar and Brazil take on Serbia in the World Cup Group G match at the Lusail Stadium.The Selecao are the favourites to win a sixth title in Qatar, particularly after Argentina, who beat them in last year’s Copa America final, slipped up against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. While Germany also suffered a shock against Japan.Serbia could prove tricky opponents, led by Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.And Dragan Stojkovic’s side will hope to beat out Cameroon and Switzerland to reach the last 16. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is Brazil vs Serbia?The Group...
NBC Sports

Richarlison bags brace as World Cup favorites Brazil power past Serbia

Brazil looked every bit the part of 2022 World Cup favorites, with Richarlison casting himself the star of the show in a 2-0 victory vs Serbia, one of the tournament’s most popular dark-horse picks, at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on Thursday. The Tottenham forward made it a...

