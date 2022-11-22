Read full article on original website
El Paso man begins his run across Texas
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man who plans to run across Texas from El Paso to Louisiana to honor his mother - whom he lost to a drug overdose on her birthday - began his journey Friday. Kenneth Anderlitch plans to run 50 miles a day and hopes to raise $50,000 to benefit The post El Paso man begins his run across Texas appeared first on KVIA.
Happy Thanksgiving: Abbott sends more migrants north
As people celebrated Thanksgiving with friends and families across Texas, another bus of migrants was heading north. Two buses containing 80 migrants illegally caught entering Texas arrived in Philadelphia earlier today as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continued busing migrants to Democrat-led cities.
What LGBTQ-related bills have Texas lawmakers filed?
As the LGBTQ+ community reels from the Saturday attack on their own in Colorado Springs, Texas advocates say a slew of "anti-LGBTQ" bills already filed for the upcoming legislative session are further harming their community.
Governor Abbott Serves Thanksgiving Dinner to Troops Supporting the Border Crisis
Governor Abbott serving at Thanksgiving dinnerPhoto byImage from Twitter. Governor Greg Abbott made a trip to thank members for supporting the border. On Tuesday, the governor spent Thanksgiving in Edinburg with troops and the National Guard in the Department of Public Safety hanger. Edinburg is south of San Antonio along the Texas-Mexican border.
New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers
EL PASO, Texas -- A new call center in El Paso is looking to hire 150 agent and leadership positions in the next month. Avantive Solutions said it is a contact center specializing in delivering innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions. “El Paso is an amazing area with a rich cultural history and dedicated The post New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers appeared first on KVIA.
riograndeguardian.com
GOP senator voices concern over Abbott’s border ‘invasion’ strategy
AUSTIN, Texas – A Republican state senator has expressed his concerns with Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to invoke of the “Invasion” clauses of the U.S. and Texas constitutions. State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, is a native Texan and decorated military veteran. As an officer in the...
KVIA
City of El Paso closures Thanksgiving Day
EL PASO, Texas -- City of El Paso Administrative Offices are closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. There will be no garbage or recycling pickup as the City Landfill and Citizen Collection sites will be closed. Other closures include the El Paso Zoo, all libraries, and all recreation and senior...
El Paso Police violate city’s municipal code by liking political tweets
EL PASO, Texas -- If you follow El Paso Police's Traffic Twitter account to stay in the loop about crashes and traffic you might expect them to steer clear of expressing personal beliefs publicly, but that is not the case. El Paso Police Traffic's Twitter account has been liking tweets supporting right-wing beliefs. The El Paso Police The post El Paso Police violate city’s municipal code by liking political tweets appeared first on KVIA.
proclaimerscv.com
$391 Will Hit the Bank of Texans This November and December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer was already approved and an amount of $391 will hit the bank of Texans this November and December. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says Each Texan Will Receive $391. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week the approval...
Here’s How Governor Abbott May Use 10 Military Vehicles On the Texas Border
Texas National GuardPhoto byScreenshot from Twitter. Fighting the crisis on the Texas-Mexican border isn’t cheap. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has spent roughly $4 billion against the invasion along the southern border. Abbott used the term invasion again after winning his third re-election for governor this month.
KXAN
‘Homosexual conduct is not an acceptable lifestyle’: Senator seeks to remove ‘hurtful’ language from statutes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas lawmaker filed two bills to make Texas a more inclusive place for people who date members of the same sex. One of the bills would remove wording that states same-sex sexual relationships are criminal offenses, and the second would change the family code to be less gender specific.
Beto is Back and Campaigning for Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock
Beto O'Rourke lost his bid for Texas Governor but built a formidable fund-raising machine for Democrats.Photo byErik Drost/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons. Fresh off his loss in the 2022 Texas gubernatorial race, Beto O’Rourke has switched gears and is urging his supporters to help Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock keep his seat in the Senate.
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any elections
Texas politicians express strong opinions about who should vote in all elections -Photo byEdmond Dantes. “If you’re in the United States illegally, you don’t have the right to vote—period,” according to Congressman August Pfluger’s press release. He represents the 11th district of Texas. Congressman Pfluger introduced a bill to prevent non-citizens from voting in Washington, D.C. elections.
Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Following two pediatric deaths in Texas due to influenza, Immunize El Paso is increasing efforts for flu vaccinations. Texas reported the deaths of two girls, a three-year-old in Hidalgo, Texas and a four-year-old in Temple, Texas. One of the girls had no underlying health conditions. According to the CDC, there are The post Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Officials cast dice for New Mexico voting audit
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Auditors are rolling the dice, literally. To check the results of the 2022 November election, officials have spent the day rolling ten-sided dice to decide which voting precinct’s results will be checked. “This is a process that we go through here in New Mexico after every general election,” said New Mexico Secretary […]
everythinglubbock.com
Juarez holds mass wedding for Venezuelan migrants
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Despite the hardship of a 3,000-mile trip and the frustration of not being allowed into the United States, seven Venezuelan couples on Tuesday pledged eternal love to their partners in Juarez. Most have been together for years and made the dangerous trek through Central...
KVIA
Northeast El Paso seeing snowfall
EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans in the Northeast are getting some Thanksgiving snow Thursday. A viewer shared a video of the snowfall with ABC-7 Thursday afternoon. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
thedispatchonline.net
Texans re-elect Governor Abbott
Reproductive rights, the Texas power grid failure, and the Uvalde school shooting. Those three major topics of concern weighed on his re-election campaign. Neck-and-neck with Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for months all across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott ultimately won the high-stake competition. As voters absorbed the candidates debates, rallies,...
Virginia Walmart mass shooting brings up difficult memories for El Pasoans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Six people are dead after a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake Virginia and it’s bringing back grim memories to the El Paso community. The gunman, an employee of the Walmart, has reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The news of the mass shooting, the images and videos that […]
dallasexpress.com
Thanksgiving’s Texas Roots
Few places take Thanksgiving as seriously as Texas. The state claims not just one but two events as the original Thanksgiving, predating the officially recognized claims that tend to name the feasts in either Massachusetts in 1621 or Virginia in 1610 as the first. Texas even has a town aptly named Turkey in case there was any reluctance to recognize the Lone Star State’s admiration for the holiday.
