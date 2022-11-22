Read full article on original website
Members of 2001 Montana national championship team believe 2022 Griz capable of deep playoff run
MISSOULA — After a blowout loss to Montana State, the Montana Grizzlies were firmly on the bubble for the FCS playoffs. But after Montana fans collectively held their breath, they let out a sigh of relief when the Griz heard their name called during Sunday’s selection show. And...
Bobcat Insider: Breaking down a big Brawl win — and the return of Isaiah Ifanse
BOZEMAN — One of Montana State's biggest weapons is returning for the FCS playoffs — and beyond. Running back Isaiah Ifanse, who has yet to play this season due to recovery from offseason knee surgery, is expected to be available when the Bobcats host a second-round playoff game on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bobcat Stadium. Ifanse hasn't played since MSU's 38-10 loss to North Dakota State in the national championship game last January in Frisco, Texas.
Montana State women have trouble stopping Abilene Christian in loss at North Texas tournament
BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's basketball team took three separate leads in the fourth quarter against Abilene Christian on Friday but couldn’t make any one of them stick. The Bobcats had trouble stringing together offense and, even more damaging, getting defensive stops on the other end. The...
Offense fades late as Montana State men drop opener of Northern Classic to UNC Greensboro
BOZEMAN — Prior to Friday, the Montana State men's basketball team had only faced UNC Greensboro one time, back in 2019 when the Bobcats escaped with a one-point win thanks to a buzzer-beating layup from Harald Frey on the Spartans’ home court. There would be no late heroics...
Redhawks Fly to Missoula for a Playoff Battle With Montana
It’s not how you start that’s important, but how you finish! It has been a rollercoaster of a season, but our University of Montana Grizzlies still made the FCS playoffs and championship aspirations are still alive. The Griz entered the season as a top-five team in the country and were undefeated through five games, but injuries and heartbreaking losses derailed what was supposed to be an impressive regular season.
Brent Vigen Has Elevated A Surging Montana State Program
When Montana State director of athletics Leon Costello spent 1.5 days with Brent Vigen nearly two years ago during the head football coach interview process, Costello remembers a moment when he took a deep breath of relief and thought, “OK, this can work.”. Costello was tasked with replacing head...
Here’s our list of the top 10 athletes from Montana
Sports aren't the first thing most people think of when it comes to Montana. In fact, Montana has never had a professional team belonging to any of the big-four sports. The University of Montana and Montana State University are without a doubt the biggest teams in the state. However, that doesn't mean we haven't had plenty of athletes find professional success in their respective fields.
Montana State upsets host Weber State to open Big Sky volleyball tournament
BOZEMAN — On Wednesday morning, Montana State women’s basketball coach Tricia Binford sent a text to the Bobcat volleyball coaching staff. It simply read, "Find a way, doesn’t matter how.”. Montana State (14-15), which had its back against the wall for most of the season, entered its...
RaeQuan Battle carrying scoring load for Montana State men early in season
BOZEMAN — Shortly after the Montana State men's basketball team's season-opening loss at Grand Canyon University, RaeQuan Battle lamented being called for four fouls. Those whistles limited how effective he could be on the defensive end and, once he picked up his fourth with more than eight minutes still to play, he had to be subbed out for several minutes as the Bobcats were working to regain the lead down the stretch.
The Final Drive: Isaiah Ifanse
BOZEMAN — In this week's episode of "The Final Drive," MTN's Ashley Washburn sits down with Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse who joined the program in 2018 and is only 186 yards away from surpassing Ryan Johnson (3,646) as the Bobcats' all-time leading rusher. Ifanse missed the 2022...
ESPN's first College GameDay in Montana reaches 2.198M viewers
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana's first ever ESPN College GameDay experienced success in viewership Saturday with 2.198 million tuning in, a 9-percent jump compared to 2021's week 12 episode. Montana Sate University reported College GameDay week 12 in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild had 6-percent more viewers than the episode...
Epic Cat-Griz Game Tradition Receives Negative Feedback
I think Bozeman needs to lighten up. But as a long-time Bozeman resident, decent citizen, frustrated tax-payer, and proud Montana State alum, I can see both sides of this issue—one I never gave a sneeze about in years past. Actually, I don't remember anyone EVER finger-waving about this tradition...
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
A Montana Paperboy Loses His Job Right Before the Holidays?
Did you deliver newspapers as a kid? I did. I stuffed newspapers for the Glasgow Courier in Glasgow, Montana as far back as at least 4th grade. That's how I made money to go play video games at the Pizza Hut, and get some nacho cheese ole's at Taco Johns in Glasgow! I then delivered the Chicago Tribune south of Chicago in my junior high years. It was a great way to earn money as a kid and not have to wear the fake Jordan's again.
Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice
Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
BREAKING: Missing And Endangered Person Alert For Montana
MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ALERT (MEPA) AT 9:51 AM ON NOVEMBER 22, 2022:. A missing and endangered person alert has been issued for Laura Sprinkle. Laura is a white 36-year-old woman who gave birth to an infant on either November 17th or 18th in a hotel in Madison County. Neither...
Multiple trucks block lanes of traffic on Norris Hill
MISSOULA, MT — The Madison County Sheriff's Office reported multiple trucks are blocking lanes of traffic on Norris Hill in Madison County. Officials advise travelers to take extra time if they are going to or from Bozeman this morning. The Madison County Sheriff's Office released the following information:
Montana Man Sentenced For Wildlife Crime, Again
A federal judge recently sentenced a Montana man for a 2021 wildlife crime and ordered him to spend 60 days in jail for violating probation in a previous similar crime, according to federal court records. Joshua Anders Rae, 38, of Bozeman, Montana, was sentenced on Oct. 24 for the unlawful...
Gallatin Co. realtors say prices for single-family homes continue to rise
MISSOULA, Mont. — The price of a single-family home continues to rise in Gallatin County, according to the latest numbers from the Gallatin Association of Realtors. The median sales price for a single-family home shot up 7.1% in October, compared with October last year. The median sales price for...
Missing woman, newborn found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials canceled a missing endangered person advisory issued Tuesday for Laura Sprinkle and her newborn baby. Authorities located them and confirmed they are safe. No additional information was released. The Madison County Sheriff's Office released the following:. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Laura Sprinkle and...
