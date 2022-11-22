ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanasports.com

Bobcat Insider: Breaking down a big Brawl win — and the return of Isaiah Ifanse

BOZEMAN — One of Montana State's biggest weapons is returning for the FCS playoffs — and beyond. Running back Isaiah Ifanse, who has yet to play this season due to recovery from offseason knee surgery, is expected to be available when the Bobcats host a second-round playoff game on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bobcat Stadium. Ifanse hasn't played since MSU's 38-10 loss to North Dakota State in the national championship game last January in Frisco, Texas.
BOZEMAN, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Redhawks Fly to Missoula for a Playoff Battle With Montana

It’s not how you start that’s important, but how you finish! It has been a rollercoaster of a season, but our University of Montana Grizzlies still made the FCS playoffs and championship aspirations are still alive. The Griz entered the season as a top-five team in the country and were undefeated through five games, but injuries and heartbreaking losses derailed what was supposed to be an impressive regular season.
MISSOULA, MT
herosports.com

Brent Vigen Has Elevated A Surging Montana State Program

When Montana State director of athletics Leon Costello spent 1.5 days with Brent Vigen nearly two years ago during the head football coach interview process, Costello remembers a moment when he took a deep breath of relief and thought, “OK, this can work.”. Costello was tasked with replacing head...
BOZEMAN, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Here’s our list of the top 10 athletes from Montana

Sports aren't the first thing most people think of when it comes to Montana. In fact, Montana has never had a professional team belonging to any of the big-four sports. The University of Montana and Montana State University are without a doubt the biggest teams in the state. However, that doesn't mean we haven't had plenty of athletes find professional success in their respective fields.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

RaeQuan Battle carrying scoring load for Montana State men early in season

BOZEMAN — Shortly after the Montana State men's basketball team's season-opening loss at Grand Canyon University, RaeQuan Battle lamented being called for four fouls. Those whistles limited how effective he could be on the defensive end and, once he picked up his fourth with more than eight minutes still to play, he had to be subbed out for several minutes as the Bobcats were working to regain the lead down the stretch.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

The Final Drive: Isaiah Ifanse

BOZEMAN — In this week's episode of "The Final Drive," MTN's Ashley Washburn sits down with Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse who joined the program in 2018 and is only 186 yards away from surpassing Ryan Johnson (3,646) as the Bobcats' all-time leading rusher. Ifanse missed the 2022...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

ESPN's first College GameDay in Montana reaches 2.198M viewers

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana's first ever ESPN College GameDay experienced success in viewership Saturday with 2.198 million tuning in, a 9-percent jump compared to 2021's week 12 episode. Montana Sate University reported College GameDay week 12 in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild had 6-percent more viewers than the episode...
BOZEMAN, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Epic Cat-Griz Game Tradition Receives Negative Feedback

I think Bozeman needs to lighten up. But as a long-time Bozeman resident, decent citizen, frustrated tax-payer, and proud Montana State alum, I can see both sides of this issue—one I never gave a sneeze about in years past. Actually, I don't remember anyone EVER finger-waving about this tradition...
BOZEMAN, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Montana

What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

A Montana Paperboy Loses His Job Right Before the Holidays?

Did you deliver newspapers as a kid? I did. I stuffed newspapers for the Glasgow Courier in Glasgow, Montana as far back as at least 4th grade. That's how I made money to go play video games at the Pizza Hut, and get some nacho cheese ole's at Taco Johns in Glasgow! I then delivered the Chicago Tribune south of Chicago in my junior high years. It was a great way to earn money as a kid and not have to wear the fake Jordan's again.
LIVINGSTON, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice

Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Multiple trucks block lanes of traffic on Norris Hill

MISSOULA, MT — The Madison County Sheriff's Office reported multiple trucks are blocking lanes of traffic on Norris Hill in Madison County. Officials advise travelers to take extra time if they are going to or from Bozeman this morning. The Madison County Sheriff's Office released the following information:
MADISON COUNTY, MT
K2 Radio

Montana Man Sentenced For Wildlife Crime, Again

A federal judge recently sentenced a Montana man for a 2021 wildlife crime and ordered him to spend 60 days in jail for violating probation in a previous similar crime, according to federal court records. Joshua Anders Rae, 38, of Bozeman, Montana, was sentenced on Oct. 24 for the unlawful...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Missing woman, newborn found safe

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials canceled a missing endangered person advisory issued Tuesday for Laura Sprinkle and her newborn baby. Authorities located them and confirmed they are safe. No additional information was released. The Madison County Sheriff's Office released the following:. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Laura Sprinkle and...
MADISON COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy