Danbury, CT

Comments / 3

Corrine Keyworth
3d ago

200 people what is it a hall hell most bars occupancy max 75- 100 if they have the parking which besides square footage it is based on

Reply
2
 

westportjournal.com

Police: Man charged with stalking neighbor

WESTPORT — A 56-year-old man was charged with stalking a female neighbor earlier this week. James Doyle, of Westport, was arrested Nov. 22 on charges of third-degree stalking and breach of peace. Police were dispatched about 8 p.m. Nov. 22 to investigate the complaint by a woman that a...
WESTPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Illegal Cannabis Sales

#Ansoinia CT– On November 21, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department, working in conjunction with the State of Connecticut Department of Revenue Services, served a search warrant on Mo’s Smoke Shop, 213 Pershing Drive. Numerous items containing cannabis were located and seized from the store. Along with the illegal cannabis products the store was in violation of other State regulations. As a result of the violations the store has been temporarily closed. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

Bloomfield police investigate robbery in liquor store parking lot

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Bloomfield are investigating after a victim was robbed and assaulted in a liquor store parking lot. Officers responded to Copaco Liquors on Cottage Grove Road around 7:19 p.m. Wednesday night. A male suspect demanded the victim’s belongings in the parking lot, police said....
BLOOMFIELD, CT
WTNH

I-95 north re-opens following wrong-way crash

WEST HAVEN/ MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Several parts of Interstate 95 were shut down Saturday morning due to multi-vehicle accidents. Interstate 95 northbound between Exits 34 and 35 in Milford was for a time for a two-car crash involving a wrong-way driver. Officials say the crash happened at approximately 2 a.m. The wrong way driver was […]
MILFORD, CT
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston Police searching for man who offered young women drugs, ride

Kingston Police are searching for a man after a group of young women were approached in a parking lot and offered drugs and a drive earlier this month. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that at about...
KINGSTON, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Shooting/Robbery

2022-11-25@5:40PMish–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at the Chinese Restaurant at Wade and Wood Street. A gunshot was fired hitting a worker of the restaurant fortunately grazing him on the side of his face. He refused medical treatment. A secondary crime scene was found on Honeyspot Road with heavy police presence from both Stratford and Bridgeport. They were investigating a car and a K-9 was brought to the scene but apparently, they did not turn up anything at this time.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

6 suspects, including juveniles caught following stolen vehicle crash in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three men and three juveniles were arrested after police responded to a stolen vehicle crash in Meriden on Monday. Miguel Angel Acevedo Jr., 20, Robert Barbera, 18, and 18-year-old Jeremy Gonzalez-Torres face charges that range from first-degree larceny to interfering with police. Meriden police said they...
MERIDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Norwalk Man Charged With Insurance Fraud Over $27K Diamond Ring

A 44-year-old Connecticut man was arrested for filing a bogus insurance claim on a diamond ring valued at $27,000, authorities said. Fairfield County resident Duke Quarshie, of Norwalk, was issued a payment from Assurant Insurance Company in 2016 for a claim regarding the ring in New Jersey, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
NORWALK, CT
NEWS10 ABC

17-year-old arrested in connection to noose found at Connecticut high school

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hebron police arrested a 17-year-old student in connection to the noose that was found at RHAM High School in Hebron. The noose was found on Nov. 18, hanging from the boy’s locker room. Hebron police and Connecticut State Police began investigating immediately, which involved reviewing surveillance footage, conducting canvasses, and lengthy […]
HEBRON, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Police blotter for Nov. 24

JOSEPH LEVINE, 31, 39 Horton Hill Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Oct. 31. SANJIT FONG, 26, 114 Main St., East Haven, improper use – marker/license/registration, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, Oct. 31. JENNIFER CARD, 37, 35 Rough Wing Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Nov....
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Man in critical condition after shooting on MacArthur Dr. in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon, according to the police. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 3:34 p.m. and located a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound on Manhan Street. During the investigation, police learned the victim was […]
WATERBURY, CT

