Rolling Stone

Bob Dylan Apologizes Over Autopen Controversy: ‘An Error in Judgement’

Bob Dylan has apologized to fans following the controversy surrounding the “hand-signed” copies of his new book The Philosophy of Modern Song, with the music legend admitting he employed an autopen after a “bad case of vertigo” and Covid protocols left him unable to personally autograph the limited-edition run. “I’ve been made aware that there’s some controversy about signatures on some of my recent artwork prints and on a limited-edition of Philosophy Of Modern Song,” Dylan wrote Friday in a rare social media statement. “I’ve hand-signed each and every art print over the years, and there’s never been a problem.” Dylan...
Variety

Norway’s Kjersti Paulsen Wins Semiramis Award for Excellence in Casting for ‘The Innocents,’ Beats ‘CODA’

Kjersti Paulsen was named the winner of the Semiramis Award for excellence in casting for her work on “The Innocents,” directed by Norway’s Eskil Vogt, at a ceremony Saturday at Torino Film Festival. The psychological thriller about four kids who suddenly discover they have hidden powers celebrated its world premiere at Cannes, with Variety’s Jessica Kiang praising its “exceptional child performers.” “The producer, director and I agreed on the importance of finding the right children and gave it the highest priority. All other characters had to wait,” said Paulsen before her win. “My job is to create an environment where the children feel...

