Read full article on original website
Related
Bob Dylan Apologizes Over Autopen Controversy: ‘An Error in Judgement’
Bob Dylan has apologized to fans following the controversy surrounding the “hand-signed” copies of his new book The Philosophy of Modern Song, with the music legend admitting he employed an autopen after a “bad case of vertigo” and Covid protocols left him unable to personally autograph the limited-edition run. “I’ve been made aware that there’s some controversy about signatures on some of my recent artwork prints and on a limited-edition of Philosophy Of Modern Song,” Dylan wrote Friday in a rare social media statement. “I’ve hand-signed each and every art print over the years, and there’s never been a problem.” Dylan...
'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie “Fame” and then belted out the era-defining hit “Flashdance ... What a Feeling” from 1983's “Flashdance,” has died. She was 63.
Norway’s Kjersti Paulsen Wins Semiramis Award for Excellence in Casting for ‘The Innocents,’ Beats ‘CODA’
Kjersti Paulsen was named the winner of the Semiramis Award for excellence in casting for her work on “The Innocents,” directed by Norway’s Eskil Vogt, at a ceremony Saturday at Torino Film Festival. The psychological thriller about four kids who suddenly discover they have hidden powers celebrated its world premiere at Cannes, with Variety’s Jessica Kiang praising its “exceptional child performers.” “The producer, director and I agreed on the importance of finding the right children and gave it the highest priority. All other characters had to wait,” said Paulsen before her win. “My job is to create an environment where the children feel...
Weeks After Responding To Criticism, Cher Explained How She Met Her 36-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards
The legendary singer is revealing all about her much-talked-about new relationship with the music executive.
What You've Been Cleaning Wrong And How To Do It Properly According To The Internet
"The golden rule is don't mix cleaning products!"
Comments / 0