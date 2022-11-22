Read full article on original website
HNN News Brief (Nov. 23, 2022)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Red Hill, One Year Later: A look 140 feet underground ― at a pristine water source at risk. Updated: 8 hours ago.
How did you spend your Thanksgiving? Share your photos with us!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thanksgiving was Thursday — a day of nonstop cooking, eating and spending time with loved ones. How did you spend your holiday? Hawaii News Now would love to see your photos and videos of your Thanksgiving Day celebrations with family, friends and feasts. Share your photos...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
There will be stormy seas as a front sweeps over the state and brings some rain but bigger story will be the winds and big swell. Residents urged to take precautions, move Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as cold front approaches. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Forecaster say there will be a...
First Alert Weather: Hawaii 112322 - clipped version
A dry weekend will give way to more tropical moisture in the coming week. First Alert: High Surf Warning posted for North Facing Shores statewide - clipped version. Today locally windy conditions will diminish dropping below advisory levels later this afternoon, then remaining breezy through this evening. The winds will further weaken Saturday, which should allow for some local afternoon sea breeze and night time land breeze circulations into Sunday. High Surf Warning for the North facing shores of most Hawaiian Islands. A large swell NNE swell will move into Hawaiian waters with warning level surf lasting through Saturday. High Surf Warnings (HSW) for north facing shores will likely be dropped into the High Surf Advisory range by Saturday night. High Surf Advisory conditions are likely for north facing shores from Saturday night through Sunday.
Gusty trades declining for the next several days
Strong winds to diminish rapidly into the weekend
Very strong and gusty winds will continue overnight as a cold front continues to sweep through the islands. The winds will weaken Friday and become light and variable for the weekend. Drier conditions are moving in from west to east, with little rainfall expected for the remainder of the holiday...
Cold front moving through Hawaii brings blustery conditions, gusts to 55 mph
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents are urged to take precautions and move their Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as a cold front moves through the state. The National Weather Service has put up several weather alerts for strong winds and extra-large surf on Thanksgiving Day, which are in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.
Lawmakers: Rescue plan for Hawaii’s last commercial dairy underway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii’s last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state’s dairy industry. But lawmakers said a rescue plan for Hawaii’s Cloverleaf Dairy is already underway. “This is the only dairy in the state,” said state...
Newly elected state senator hires big-wave surfer Makua Rothman, others to team
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly elected state Sen. Brenton Awa has named four people to join his staff, including big-wave surfer Makua Rothman. Awa, a former news anchor, announced on Thursday his team members who will serve District 23 residents from the North Shore to East Oahu. Makua Rothman lost his...
High surf continues for north shores as gusty winds start hitting the brakes
The gusty northeast winds will continue to diminish steadily as a dry airmass moves over the islands. Light trades are expected Saturday, becoming light and variable with afternoon sea breezes for Sunday. Our next First Alert calls for wetter and more humid conditions returning early next week. A disturbance is...
First Alert: High Surf Warning extended for North Facing Shores statewide
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today locally windy conditions will diminish dropping below advisory levels later this afternoon, then remaining breezy through this evening. The winds will further weaken Saturday, which should allow for some local afternoon sea breeze and night time land breeze circulations into Sunday. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side again today, along with slightly drier humidity, as the airmass today remains similar to Thursday,.
Preparing to move into governor’s mansion, Green doesn’t regret any decision he’s made as LG
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In less than two weeks, Hawaii will have a new governor. Josh Green’s inauguration will be held Dec. 5. In a recent interview, he reflected on his past four years serving as lieutenant governor. Green says when he was elected to the office that people told...
Hawaii reports 10 COVID deaths, over 1,100 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 10 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,169 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 366,340. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Healthier Hawaii: How whopping cough differs from other respiratory illnesses
Hawaii once produced four times the milk it does today, for half the population. The internet is going crazy about SPAM's newest holiday flavor: figgy pudding. Jonathan Jared Saupe decided to fry some up and have the Sunrise crew taste it. Morning Beat: New report reveals hundreds of Oahu apartments...
Hawaii shoppers feel inflation’s pinch as they prepare their Thanksgiving spreads
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Lee’s Bakery in Chinatown, customers waited in hours Wednesday for the perfect pie. The bake shop’s mantra: “Bake until we drop.”. Workers are so busy, they can’t answer the phone. They move with machine-like precision, packing pies for eager customers. And higher...
Forecasters urge residents to prepare for wind gusts to 55 mph, dangerously high surf
Forecaster say there will be a "significant" north swell to...
Residents urged to take precautions, move Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as cold front approaches
Nearly everything has increased in price, meaning...
Warning-level surf rolls in, prompting closures of several Hawaii Island beaches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A huge swell is rolling into north shores, prompting officials to close off several beaches. On Hawaii Island, officials have closed off Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha Beach Park in Hilo. A high surf warning remains in effect for north-facing shores...
Eager Hawaii shoppers line up early at malls in hopes of snagging best Black Friday deals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of people lined up early to get the best Black Friday deals at Ala Moana and Pearlridge shopping centers. “I think everyone is just really excited to have a somewhat normal holiday shopping season after three years,” Pearlridge Center’s General Manager David Cianelli said.
Blustery conditions continue after day of power outages, downed trees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front passing over the state continues to impact the state on Friday after a blustery Thanksgiving that triggered intermittent power outages and bringing down trees and power poles. As of Friday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said it responded to a downed tree on Pakui...
