hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Nov. 23, 2022)

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Red Hill, One Year Later: A look 140 feet underground ― at a pristine water source at risk. Updated: 8 hours ago.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

How did you spend your Thanksgiving? Share your photos with us!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thanksgiving was Thursday — a day of nonstop cooking, eating and spending time with loved ones. How did you spend your holiday? Hawaii News Now would love to see your photos and videos of your Thanksgiving Day celebrations with family, friends and feasts. Share your photos...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

There will be stormy seas as a front sweeps over the state and brings some rain but bigger story will be the winds and big swell. Residents urged to take precautions, move Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as cold front approaches. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Forecaster say there will be a...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Weather: Hawaii 112322 - clipped version

A dry weekend will give way to more tropical moisture in the coming week. First Alert: High Surf Warning posted for North Facing Shores statewide - clipped version. Today locally windy conditions will diminish dropping below advisory levels later this afternoon, then remaining breezy through this evening. The winds will further weaken Saturday, which should allow for some local afternoon sea breeze and night time land breeze circulations into Sunday. High Surf Warning for the North facing shores of most Hawaiian Islands. A large swell NNE swell will move into Hawaiian waters with warning level surf lasting through Saturday. High Surf Warnings (HSW) for north facing shores will likely be dropped into the High Surf Advisory range by Saturday night. High Surf Advisory conditions are likely for north facing shores from Saturday night through Sunday.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Gusty trades declining for the next several days

hawaiinewsnow.com

Strong winds to diminish rapidly into the weekend

Very strong and gusty winds will continue overnight as a cold front continues to sweep through the islands. The winds will weaken Friday and become light and variable for the weekend. Drier conditions are moving in from west to east, with little rainfall expected for the remainder of the holiday...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Cold front moving through Hawaii brings blustery conditions, gusts to 55 mph

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents are urged to take precautions and move their Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as a cold front moves through the state. The National Weather Service has put up several weather alerts for strong winds and extra-large surf on Thanksgiving Day, which are in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lawmakers: Rescue plan for Hawaii’s last commercial dairy underway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii’s last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state’s dairy industry. But lawmakers said a rescue plan for Hawaii’s Cloverleaf Dairy is already underway. “This is the only dairy in the state,” said state...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

High surf continues for north shores as gusty winds start hitting the brakes

The gusty northeast winds will continue to diminish steadily as a dry airmass moves over the islands. Light trades are expected Saturday, becoming light and variable with afternoon sea breezes for Sunday. Our next First Alert calls for wetter and more humid conditions returning early next week. A disturbance is...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert: High Surf Warning extended for North Facing Shores statewide

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today locally windy conditions will diminish dropping below advisory levels later this afternoon, then remaining breezy through this evening. The winds will further weaken Saturday, which should allow for some local afternoon sea breeze and night time land breeze circulations into Sunday. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side again today, along with slightly drier humidity, as the airmass today remains similar to Thursday,.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 10 COVID deaths, over 1,100 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 10 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,169 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 366,340. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Blustery conditions continue after day of power outages, downed trees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front passing over the state continues to impact the state on Friday after a blustery Thanksgiving that triggered intermittent power outages and bringing down trees and power poles. As of Friday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said it responded to a downed tree on Pakui...
HONOLULU, HI

