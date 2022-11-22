Read full article on original website
Register for free program to help reset wellness goals
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is offering a free eight week program to help reset wellness goals. The program starts next year, but includes a free gym membership, free health and wellness classes, free fitness classes, educational information, and a group of others to journey together. The...
GOOD NEWS: Amarillo residents share why they are thankful this holiday season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The holiday season is a time to reflect on the blessings in your life and give thanks for them. The Amarillo community talks about just how thankful they are. “I’m thankful for my kids, my health, for everything,” said Amarillo resident, Delia Estrada. Residents...
Salvation Army Thanksgiving meal feeding those in need
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The salvation army believes no one should have to be alone for the holidays, which is why they opened their doors for the community to join their annual thanksgiving dinner. “For our country, it’s a time for friends and family to get together. When you’re not...
Coffee Memorial Blood Center hosting drive in Stinnett
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is hosting a drive in Stinnett next week. The blood drive is Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Stinnett in a bloodmobile at the community center. All donors will receive a t-shirt and a complimentary Cinergy movie...
‘Turn it into a good memory’: Amarillo homeless shelter celebrates Thanksgiving
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many are blessed to spend Thanksgiving with family and friends, but there are others who are less fortunate. Martha’s Home is a shelter for homeless women, along with homeless mothers with children, it has five homes where women can stay up to four months. The...
‘Your tax dollars stay here’: Amarillo shops prepare for Small Business Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Black Friday is known for being one of the busiest days of the year for shopping, however area shops like in Wolflin Square were not as busy because they are preparing for Small Business Saturday. In fact, many locally owned stores are closed for the day.
Clients of Coming Home Amarillo thankful for the program
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coming Home Amarillo helps homeless individuals year-round, and today its clients are thankful. Coming Home Amarillo started in 2018 and this year the program has helped 189 homeless individuals obtain long-term housing. The program defines success as progress toward wellness, self-sufficiency, and realizing individual goals. “We...
Inflation impacts on Amarillo businesses
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many area businesses have been hit by inflation in some way. Shops in Wolfin Village in Amarillo say they have seen a drop in sales this year. One toy shop says parents were comparing prices to chain stores before they came in. CB Boutique says although...
Randall County Sheriff’s Office shares process information on handling lost livestock
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - What you may not know, is one of the many duties of our sheriff’s offices includes handling lost livestock. “If we can find the owner right away, we just talk to them. Counsel them, show them where maybe their fence is bad or the livestock is getting out,” says Sheriff Christopher Forbis, Randall County.
Amarillo Fire Department responded to 3 fires in less than 24 hours
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires and one outside fire in less than 24 hours. The release says on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at around 5:12 p.m., crews responded to a call about an outside fire near North Mississippi. When crews arrived they found...
Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, more items worth over $16 million at Amarillo business
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities seized over 13,000 counterfeit items with an estimated worth of $16 million at an Amarillo business. Amarillo Police Department said in August, a report was made to it’s department of trademark counterfeiting that was committed at a local business, Chino’s located at 2710 Civic Circle.
High school football playoff scores and highlights from across the panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nine panhandle teams came into Friday still in the playoffs. Only three remain. Happy took down Nazareth in the second matchup of the season. For the two 1A teams, this was the state quarterfinals matchup while the other panhandle teams won’t reach the state quarterfinals until next week. Canadian took down Spearman with a huge 63-14 win in Borger. The Wildcats have won every game by at least four touchdowns since September 9th. They’ll face Wall in the next round. The Wellington Skyrockets beat the Vega Longhorns at Happy State Bank Stadium. It’s the second year in a row that Wellington eliminated Vega from the playoffs. Wellington is set to face New Home next week.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with Tanner Brammer, Canadian football head coach and, on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here. We chat with Meteorologist Tanner Brammer first. Check out the interview below!. Chris Koetting, Canadian High School Football Coach:. We chat with Canadian...
Wellington takes down Vega in regionals to advance to state quarterfinals
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Wellington Skyrockets eliminated the Vega Longhorns on Friday night by a final score of 26-7 at Happy State Bank Stadium to advance to the state quarterfinals. It’s the second year in a row the Skyrockets have knocked Vega out of the playoffs. The Skyrockets only...
Lady Raiders overcome adversity, go on to win the UIL 4A State Championship
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) -The Randall Lady Raiders, the newly crowned UIL 4A volleyball State Champions. This is every high school team’s dream. Working hard for it starting in the off season. The Lady Raiders off season took a turn though when they lost half of their team in a school split to West Plains.
Happy, Canadian facing off against district rivals in the third round
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We still have nine Panhandle teams playing in the third round of the high school playoffs Friday and still in the running for a state title. In the 1A DI six-man football Quarterfinals, the Happy Cowboys and Nazareth Swifts are going head to head for their second meeting of the season.
