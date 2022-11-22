ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Register for free program to help reset wellness goals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is offering a free eight week program to help reset wellness goals. The program starts next year, but includes a free gym membership, free health and wellness classes, free fitness classes, educational information, and a group of others to journey together. The...
Salvation Army Thanksgiving meal feeding those in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The salvation army believes no one should have to be alone for the holidays, which is why they opened their doors for the community to join their annual thanksgiving dinner. “For our country, it’s a time for friends and family to get together. When you’re not...
Coffee Memorial Blood Center hosting drive in Stinnett

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is hosting a drive in Stinnett next week. The blood drive is Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Stinnett in a bloodmobile at the community center. All donors will receive a t-shirt and a complimentary Cinergy movie...
Clients of Coming Home Amarillo thankful for the program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coming Home Amarillo helps homeless individuals year-round, and today its clients are thankful. Coming Home Amarillo started in 2018 and this year the program has helped 189 homeless individuals obtain long-term housing. The program defines success as progress toward wellness, self-sufficiency, and realizing individual goals. “We...
Inflation impacts on Amarillo businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many area businesses have been hit by inflation in some way. Shops in Wolfin Village in Amarillo say they have seen a drop in sales this year. One toy shop says parents were comparing prices to chain stores before they came in. CB Boutique says although...
Amarillo Fire Department responded to 3 fires in less than 24 hours

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires and one outside fire in less than 24 hours. The release says on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at around 5:12 p.m., crews responded to a call about an outside fire near North Mississippi. When crews arrived they found...
High school football playoff scores and highlights from across the panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nine panhandle teams came into Friday still in the playoffs. Only three remain. Happy took down Nazareth in the second matchup of the season. For the two 1A teams, this was the state quarterfinals matchup while the other panhandle teams won’t reach the state quarterfinals until next week. Canadian took down Spearman with a huge 63-14 win in Borger. The Wildcats have won every game by at least four touchdowns since September 9th. They’ll face Wall in the next round. The Wellington Skyrockets beat the Vega Longhorns at Happy State Bank Stadium. It’s the second year in a row that Wellington eliminated Vega from the playoffs. Wellington is set to face New Home next week.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with Tanner Brammer, Canadian football head coach and, on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here. We chat with Meteorologist Tanner Brammer first. Check out the interview below!. Chris Koetting, Canadian High School Football Coach:. We chat with Canadian...
Happy, Canadian facing off against district rivals in the third round

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We still have nine Panhandle teams playing in the third round of the high school playoffs Friday and still in the running for a state title. In the 1A DI six-man football Quarterfinals, the Happy Cowboys and Nazareth Swifts are going head to head for their second meeting of the season.
