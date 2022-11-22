Read full article on original website
Josh Allen and Bills put together a 21-second drive in final seconds to beat Lions
Last postseason, the Buffalo Bills had a haunting loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in which Patrick Mahomes somehow drove his team for a game-tying field goal with just 13 seconds left in regulation. A Thanksgiving win doesn't make up for that loss, but it was still pretty sweet. Allen...
Giants-Cowboys Thanksgiving game drew 42 million viewers, was most-watched NFL regular season game ever
Thanks to the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, Fox Sports had a very happy Thanksgiving. The Giants-Cowboys Thanksgiving game pulled in 42 million viewers on Thursday, making it the most-watched NFL regular season game on any network on record, Fox Sports announced Friday. The viewership number was reportedly up...
Week 12 Fantasy Football Stats Notebook: Mike White is starting — time to boost Jets WRs?
Mike White threw 55 percent of his passes for fewer than 10 air yards last year. That's a big deal for the fantasy football projections of all New York Jets players with White set to replace Zach Wilson for the time being. White threw 58% of his passes to players...
Jets' offseason tough talk has become in-season culture-building. Benching Zach Wilson cemented it
In early August, on the day the New York Jets lost first-round offensive tackle Mekhi Becton due to injury for yet another season, head coach Robert Saleh began to grapple with the impact it could have on Zach Wilson. General manager Joe Douglas had retreated to his office and was lining up potential free agent options to patch the offensive line, while Saleh leaned against a practice facility wall and contemplated what this meant for his presumed franchise quarterback.
