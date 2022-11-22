ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dimock Township, PA

US nuclear waste repository begins filling new disposal area

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Workers at the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository have started using a newly mined disposal area at the underground facility in southern New Mexico. Officials at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant made the announcement this week, saying the first containers of waste to be entombed there came from Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee. The area called Panel 8 consists of seven separate rooms for placing special boxes and barrels packed with lab coats, rubber gloves, tools and debris contaminated with plutonium and other radioactive elements. Officials say creating a panel requires mining nearly 160,000 tons of salt deep below the surface.
TENNESSEE STATE
Judge to decide on Florida face-biter insanity plea

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former college student who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face is finally set to go on trial on Monday. Austin Harrouff has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of first-degree murder. He waived a jury trial, so Judge Sherwood Bauer will decide whether Harrouff was insane when he killed John Stevens and Michelle Mishcon Stevens. If found guilty, Harrouff will receive a sentence of life in prison without parole. If found insane, he would go to a mental hospital, likely for life.
FLORIDA STATE
Adama Sanogo leads No. 20 UConn past No. 18 Alabama 82-67

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored 11 of his 25 points during a decisive run midway through the second half, and No. 20 UConn pulled away for an 82-67 win over No. 18 Alabama in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. While whistles calling fouls was the dominant sound most of the night, the cheers of the UConn crowd took over in the final 10 minutes as Sanogo and the Huskies finally created some separation. Sanogo was averaging nearly 20 points per game and topped the 20-point mark for the fourth time in seven games. Brandon Miller led Alabama with 18 points and Jaden Bradley added 12. But it was a sloppy performance from the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

