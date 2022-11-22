Read full article on original website
9 details you may have missed on Sunday's episode of 'The Walking Dead'
Season 11, episode 22 of "TWD", "Faith," recalled the show's most controversial with Negan and finally revealed what happened to Oceanside.
EW.com
Chandler Riggs on his Walking Dead finale cameo you didn't see
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers on the series finale of The Walking Dead. A bevy of dearly departed Walking Dead characters returned — in voice form, at least — for Sunday's series finale as actors like Steven Yeun, Laurie Holden, Michael Cudlitz, and Sonequa Martin-Green joined Andrew Lincoln's Rick and Danai Gurira's Michonne in proclaiming, "We're the ones who live." (Read our deep dive on that final montage with tons of intel from producers.) But one original actor went even further than that.
The Walking Dead Fans Can't Get Over The Twisted Judith And Carl Parallels
Although AMC's "The Walking Dead" is a series that has a long history of brutally killing off some of its most important characters, to this day there is perhaps no death as shocking nor heartbreaking as that of Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs). Carl is the son of series lead Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and served as a central character within the series, all the way up until his death in Season 8 — in which he committed suicide after being bitten by a walker.
EW.com
The Walking Dead finale ending with Rick and Michonne explained
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. The Walking Dead easily could have ended its epic 11-season, record-breaking run with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) riding off into the distance on his motorcycle. And for a minute there, as the screen faded to black, it appeared it would. And then a match was lit.
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast
With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe. Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces...
'The Walking Dead' star almost thought she was going to have her baby while they were making the series finale
Eleanor Matsuura was nearing the end of her pregnancy when "TWD" was wrapping up filming for its final, 11th season.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: The Final Fate of Each Character
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Rest in peace, The Walking Dead. After 11 seasons, 12 years, 177 episodes, and innumerable deaths, Sunday night's Walking Dead series finale marked the end of the AMC zombie drama — and as hinted by the "Rest in Peace" title, not everyone made it out alive. Things looked grim for the survivors after the show's penultimate episode ended on a major cliffhanger, which saw the heroes trapped between zombie masses and Governor Pamela Milton's (Laila Robins) army as a walker horde flooded inside the Commonwealth's walls. For some, the finale was fatal.
Original Walking Dead Actor Chandler Riggs' Sly Finale Cameo Slipped Right Past Viewers
After 11 seasons and over 170 episodes, the iconic zombie drama based on the Image Comics series has reached the finish line. "The Walking Dead" capped things off with a very eventful finale that even brought back several fan favorites, including Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). There was even a small cameo from Chandler Riggs that many viewers might have missed.
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
Norman Reedus says 'everybody dies' in The Walking Dead series finale
There are only two episodes left of The Walking Dead. After 11 seasons, the AMC zombie drama is finally closing up shop with the Nov. 20 series finale. Of course, there will be multiple new shops opening up with a plethora of TWD spin-offs coming in 2023, but the mothership is indeed about to be grounded.
wegotthiscovered.com
How does ‘The Walking Dead’ comic end?
The Walking Dead began as a comic book in 2003 and has since expanded into a multimedia franchise with multiple television shows, video games, and other spinoffs. However, even though there are multiple shows still running, and games in development, the project that started it all, The Walking Dead by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard ended in 2019.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan broke both of his feet while working on ‘The Walking Dead’
Jeffrey Dean Morgan told Insider on the "TWD" finale red carpet that bad shoes and some rough landings likely led to him breaking his feet on set.
AdWeek
Ryan Reynolds Resurrected Four Walking Dead Characters—for Series Finale Ads
It’s the end of an era at AMC as The Walking Dead aired its final episode after 11 seasons tonight—but some of the finale’s biggest surprises came during the show’s ad breaks. That’s because four Walking Dead characters who died over the show’s 12-year run were...
ComicBook
Maggie and Negan Return in The Walking Dead: Dead City Teaser Trailer
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Maggie and Negan take Manhattan in the first teaser trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City. Sunday's series finale of The Walking Dead, titled "Rest in Peace," laid to rest the vendetta between enemies-turned-allies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who finally apologized for killing her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun). But all was not forgiven. Maggie freed herself from her hurt and her hatred, telling Negan they would never be friends. "When I look at you, all I see is that bat coming down on his head," Maggie said. "So I can't forgive you."
12 'The Walking Dead' cast members share the spin-off ideas they'd like to see now that the flagship show has ended
"The Walking Dead" universe already has several spin-offs in the works, but we wanted to know what other ideas the cast had — here are their answers.
thedigitalfix.com
Will there be a Walking Dead season 12?
Will there be a Walking Dead season 12? For more than ten years, viewers have enjoyed the adventures of Rick, Daryl, Maggie, and Michonne as they desperately tried to survive the zombie apocalypse and hang onto their humanity. Along the way, the horror series has given us plenty of downs,...
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Finale Cameo Is a Callback to Daryl's First Episode
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. "Son of a bitch," says Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) in his first words on The Walking Dead, swearing the "filthy, disease-bearing, motherless, poxy bastard" gnawing on a deer he'd killed in the Season 1 episode "Tell It to the Frogs." Playing that Filthy, Disease-Bearing, Motherless, Poxy Bastard Walker was special FX makeup designer Greg Nicotero, executive producer and director of Sunday's series finale. Titled "Rest in Peace," the final moments of the episode featured Daryl's last line of the series: a tender "I love you" said to best friend Carol (Melissa McBride).
Top 10 best ‘The Walking Dead’ episodes of all time
After 11 seasons and 117 episodes, AMC’s zombie drama “The Walking Dead” is ready to shuffle off this mortal coil. The characters have traveled across several states, met and lost countless friends, and waged wars with walkers and humans alike. As we prepare to say goodbye in the series finale on Sunday, November 20, 2022 let’s take a look at the Top 10 best “The Walking Dead” episodes of all time. 10. “Here’s Negan” – Season 10, Episode 22 The six pandemic episodes of Season 10 vary wildly in style and in quality. But the final installment, “Here’s Negan,” provided an inspired...
How 'The Walking Dead' cast reacted when they first read the series finale script
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cailey Fleming, Lauren Ridloff, and more share their reactions after reading the "TWD" finale script for the first time.
