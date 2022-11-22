Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Maggie and Negan take Manhattan in the first teaser trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City. Sunday's series finale of The Walking Dead, titled "Rest in Peace," laid to rest the vendetta between enemies-turned-allies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who finally apologized for killing her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun). But all was not forgiven. Maggie freed herself from her hurt and her hatred, telling Negan they would never be friends. "When I look at you, all I see is that bat coming down on his head," Maggie said. "So I can't forgive you."

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO