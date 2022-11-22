ORLANDO, Fla. — The hunt for that special toy for that special boy or girl is on, but the rush to land the perfect holiday gift can sometimes present a danger to children. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2020, toy-related incidents in the U.S. led to nine deaths in kids under age 15. Nearly 200,000 children were treated in emergency rooms for injuries, all age 14 and under.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO