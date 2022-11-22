ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hidden gems of Cyber Monday: the best discounts we could find for today only

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Cyber Monday-only discounts? Cyber Monday is full of deals on everything from cozy slippers to state-of-the-art smart TVs. Wading through all those sales can be a challenge, though. If you don’t want to miss out on top-notch deals that might get lost in the excitement around […]
Dangerous toys to look out for while holiday shopping

ORLANDO, Fla. — The hunt for that special toy for that special boy or girl is on, but the rush to land the perfect holiday gift can sometimes present a danger to children. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2020, toy-related incidents in the U.S. led to nine deaths in kids under age 15. Nearly 200,000 children were treated in emergency rooms for injuries, all age 14 and under.
