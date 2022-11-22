ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon Out for Bears-Jets Game in NFL Week 12

Injury report: Brisker, Gordon ruled OUT for Jets game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will be without their top two draft picks when they take on the Jets this Sunday. The team ruled out both cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker due to concussions. Each man was held out of practice all week.
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Hugh Freeze report

Now that Nebraska has announced its new coach, all eyes in the college football world turn towards the Auburn Tigers and who they’ll hire to replace Bryan Harsin. While a lot of people have assumed it was Lane Kiffin’s job if he wanted it, a new report indicates that a former Ole Miss head coach Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Hugh Freeze report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
