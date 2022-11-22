ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Rams make shocking RB decision; NFL world reacts

By Matt Clapp
The Comeback
The Comeback
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9u5u_0jKTRCVi00

The Los Angeles Rams surprised the NFL world on Tuesday by releasing a running back that had been the team’s primary ball-carrier for most of the last three seasons.

Los Angeles announced — among a series of moves — that they have waived running back Darrell Henderson .

Shortly after the news, Henderson tweeted the following:

Henderson, 25, has started seven of the Rams’ 10 games this season and 28 games over the last three seasons. He led the team in rushing this season, with 70 carries for 283 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and three touchdowns, to go with 17 receptions for 102 yards. The fourth-year running back has averaged at least 4.0 yards per carry in each of the last three seasons and 4.4 yards per carry for his career.

The assumption over the last several weeks has been that Cam Akers , not Henderson, was the Los Angeles running back with its roster status in question. The Rams were reportedly even looking to trade Akers ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline.

However, Akers has seen his role increase over the last few weeks, with that especially being the case in the Rams’ 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Akers had 14 carries for 61 yards, while Henderson had just two carries for nine yards. There had been concerns that Akers’ explosiveness had deteriorated after suffering an Achilles injury in July 2021, and he’s only averaging 3.1 yards per carry on the season. But Akers is running with more efficiency of late, and perhaps head coach Sean McVay and the Rams are now optimistic about Akers returning to the promising form he showed as a rookie in 2020.

Additionally, the Henderson decision is a sign that the Rams are very high on rookie fifth-rounder Kyren Williams (who had seven carries for 36 yards vs the Saints), and he’s definitely a name for fantasy football managers to keep in mind for the rest of the season.

Henderson will surely draw a lot of interest from rushing-needy teams and shouldn’t take long to find a new home.

NFL fans were very surprised by Tuesday’s news, and here’s a sampling of the reaction on social media:

[ Los Angeles Rams ]

The post Rams make shocking RB decision; NFL world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news

Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo

The Washington Post shared on Wednesday an old photo of Jerry Jones. The Dallas Cowboys owner was seen on the steps of school during a segregation confrontation in Arkansas. Jones was seen on the steps at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas in 1957. Former ESPN host Jemele Hill...
ARKANSAS STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL world blasts massive referee blown call

Every year, the NFL’s Thanksgiving games are some of the most highly-anticipated and most-watched games of the entire year. As a result, you’d expect the officials to be at their best to avoid scrutiny as much as possible. But on Thursday afternoon’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions, the NFL referees made a huge and costly blunder.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals The 1 NFL Team He Really Hates

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman signing Ndamukong Suh has named the one NFL team he really hates. You probably don't need more than one guess... That's right, Suh is not a fan of the Green Bay Packers. That doesn't come as a surprise, considering he began his career with the Detroit Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Patriots

The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium this Thursday. The two teams will go head to head on Thanksgiving in the primetime slot on Thursday Night Football. New England leads the series 9-4 in games dating back to 1970. The Cowboys garnered that lead by...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Von Miller knee injury draws livid reaction from Odell Beckham Jr.

The Buffalo Bills, and their defense specifically, has been crushed by injuries this season. Things might have just got significantly worse during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with Von Miller going down. Late in the first half, Miller hit the deck following a Jared Goff short completion....
NESN

NFL Week 12 Picks: ATS Predictions For Every Thanksgiving Weekend Game

At long last, the NFL season is about to begin. Yes, there are 11 weeks of football that might indicate the season is already three months old. Those of us who have spent the last couple of decades in New England, however, know that football season doesn’t start until after Thanksgiving.
Boston

What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings game

The Patriots are underdogs, but Kirk Cousins doesn't have the best track record in night games. Apologies to the rest of the Thanksgiving-evening, football-hungry fan bases…. Just getting the repentance out of the way, seeing as the rest of the nation will be forced to watch a football team that helped give us, perhaps, the most-boring football game in history last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Aside from Jaguars games, of course.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
The Comeback

NFL player’s dog captures National Dog Show top honors

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox picked up one of the biggest victories of his life on Thanksgiving. No, the Chargers didn’t play Thursday, but Fox won another fierce competition that day. His 3-year-old French Bulldog, Winston, won “Best in Show” at the 21st Annual National Dog Show. OK, technically, the show was pre-recorded, Read more... The post NFL player’s dog captures National Dog Show top honors appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided

Was Odell Beckham Jr tweet a bad sign for the Giants?

Let’s just say that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was watching the Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. The Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys carried not just NFC East implications, but potentially Odell Beckham Jr. implications as well. Both teams were listed as finalists for Beckham’s services, and that he would schedule meetings after the holiday game.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Carson Wentz update

The Washington Commanders announced Wednesday that quarterback Carson Wentz has been designated to return to practice this week. This move starts the 21-day clock for his return to the active roster following a stint on Injured Reserve. Carson Wentz back at it. pic.twitter.com/z9MJuqYLSz — John Keim (@john_keim) November 23, 2022 Wentz was placed on IR Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Carson Wentz update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON, DC
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
thecomeback.com

NFL world roasts disastrous Thanksgiving halftime show

The Buffalo Bills led the Detroit Lions, 17-10, at halftime of their Thanksgiving contest at Ford Field in Michigan. Unfortunately for fans, the game-day experience quickly went off the rails with the planned halftime performance by American pop star Bebe Rexha. Viewers at home were treated to nauseating swirls of...
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

The Comeback

12K+
Followers
333
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy