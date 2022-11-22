Read full article on original website
Related
Bulls' Billy Donovan Returns to Oklahoma City as Rival for 3rd Time
Donovan returns to Oklahoma City as rival for 3rd time originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Friday marks the third time that Billy Donovan has returned to Oklahoma City as a visiting coach. The Chicago Bulls lost an overtime game there against Donovan’s former team in January 2021 and prevailed...
Bulls' Streak Snapped With OT Loss to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder
10 observations: Bulls' streak snapped with OT loss to OKC originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Following phenomenal victories over the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, the Chicago Bulls suffered a letdown in Oklahoma City on Friday night. A 123-119 overtime loss to the Thunder snaps the Bulls' two-game win...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0