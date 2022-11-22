Read full article on original website
Bears Playing Justin Fields Vs. Jets Would Be Insane Act of Gross Negligence
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields showed a lot Wednesday at Halas Hall. He was open and honest about the left shoulder separation he suffered in the final minutes of the Bears' Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He didn't deflect or dodge when asked how it feels and impacts his ability to play quarterback.
Nebraska WR Trey Palmer declares for 2023 NFL Draft
On Saturday, November 26th, Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Trey Palmer announced that he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. “Husker Fans, thank you for embracing me and my family at the University of Nebraska,” Palmer wrote. “There’s no other fan base with your energy and love in that stadium. The ‘Husker! Power!’ Chant still gives me chills. I am truly blessed! After careful consideration with my family and coaches, I’ve decided not to return to school and prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.” Palmer is coming off a historic season for Nebraska, in which he set new school records for receiving yards in a single season (1,043) and receiving yards in a single game (237). Palmer projects to be a Day 2 pick in the draft. PFF’s Michael Renner ranked Palmer as the 95th overall prospect in his latest big board. Below are some social media reactions to the news. https://twitter.com/Grant4Anthony/status/1596543966211866624https://twitter.com/ChiColeman23/status/1596528785855504384https://twitter.com/nfldraftscout/status/1596536618147463168[mm-video type=playlist id=01fvdd6z9hqw4epb9e player_id=none image=https://cornhuskerswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png] Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! [listicle id=7574]11
Justin Fields ‘Feeling Better,' But Hurdles Remain for QB to Play Vs. Jets
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields was limited all week in practice for the Bears after suffering a separated left shoulder with partially torn ligaments in Chicago's Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The 23-year-old quarterback is questionable for the Bears' Week 12 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Justin Fields' Apology to Bears' Defense Shows Franchise QB DNA
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Eddie Jackson has seen a lot of things during his time in the NFL. But what happened last Sunday in the locker room following the Bears' 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons was a first. There stood 23-year-old Justin Fields, the second-year quarterback with a separated...
Do the Bears Play on Thanksgiving? Here's the Team's Remaining 2022 Schedule
The Chicago Bears have played on three of the last four Thanksgiving holidays, but will the Monsters of the Midway suit up for the holiday?. The answer this year is no. The Bears will instead play on Sunday when they take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. This...
Bears' Justin Fields Questionable for Jets Game With Shoulder Injury
Justin Fields officially questionable for Jets game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears likely won’t announce whether or not Justin Fields will start this Sunday until gametime. Fields was a limited participant for the third-straight day on Friday due to his non-throwing shoulder injury (although Wednesday’s status was an estimate since the team held walkthroughs). He’s officially listed as questionable to play against the Jets.
3 Keys for Chicago Bears to Upset New York Jets in NFL Week 12
3 keys for Bears to upset Jetsscore prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After back-to-back losses to the lowly Lions and Falcons, it’s hard to find a path to victory for the Bears against the Jets, who field one of the best defenses in the NFL. Add in Justin Fields’ shoulder injury and questionable game status, and things become even more bleak for the Bears. But upsets shock the league each week, and if the Bears can execute on these three keys, they’ll give themselves a chance to be unlikely underdog winners in Week 12.
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty to Miss a Few Games With Upper-Body Injury
Lafferty to miss a few games with upper-body injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks are expected to be without Sam Lafferty for a few games because of an upper-body injury, head coach Luke Richardson said on Friday. Lafferty did not play in the third period of Wednesday's...
Bulls' Billy Donovan Returns to Oklahoma City as Rival for 3rd Time
Donovan returns to Oklahoma City as rival for 3rd time originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Friday marks the third time that Billy Donovan has returned to Oklahoma City as a visiting coach. The Chicago Bulls lost an overtime game there against Donovan’s former team in January 2021 and prevailed...
