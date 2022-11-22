On Saturday, November 26th, Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Trey Palmer announced that he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. “Husker Fans, thank you for embracing me and my family at the University of Nebraska,” Palmer wrote. “There’s no other fan base with your energy and love in that stadium. The ‘Husker! Power!’ Chant still gives me chills. I am truly blessed! After careful consideration with my family and coaches, I’ve decided not to return to school and prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.” Palmer is coming off a historic season for Nebraska, in which he set new school records for receiving yards in a single season (1,043) and receiving yards in a single game (237). Palmer projects to be a Day 2 pick in the draft. PFF’s Michael Renner ranked Palmer as the 95th overall prospect in his latest big board. Below are some social media reactions to the news. https://twitter.com/Grant4Anthony/status/1596543966211866624https://twitter.com/ChiColeman23/status/1596528785855504384https://twitter.com/nfldraftscout/status/1596536618147463168[mm-video type=playlist id=01fvdd6z9hqw4epb9e player_id=none image=https://cornhuskerswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png] Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! [listicle id=7574]11

LINCOLN, NE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO