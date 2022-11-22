ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska WR Trey Palmer declares for 2023 NFL Draft

On Saturday, November 26th, Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Trey Palmer announced that he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. “Husker Fans, thank you for embracing me and my family at the University of Nebraska,” Palmer wrote. “There’s no other fan base with your energy and love in that stadium. The ‘Husker! Power!’ Chant still gives me chills. I am truly blessed! After careful consideration with my family and coaches, I’ve decided not to return to school and prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.” Palmer is coming off a historic season for Nebraska, in which he set new school records for receiving yards in a single season (1,043) and receiving yards in a single game (237). Palmer projects to be a Day 2 pick in the draft. PFF’s Michael Renner ranked Palmer as the 95th overall prospect in his latest big board. Below are some social media reactions to the news. https://twitter.com/Grant4Anthony/status/1596543966211866624https://twitter.com/ChiColeman23/status/1596528785855504384https://twitter.com/nfldraftscout/status/1596536618147463168[mm-video type=playlist id=01fvdd6z9hqw4epb9e player_id=none image=https://cornhuskerswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png] Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! [listicle id=7574]11
LINCOLN, NE
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields Questionable for Jets Game With Shoulder Injury

Justin Fields officially questionable for Jets game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears likely won’t announce whether or not Justin Fields will start this Sunday until gametime. Fields was a limited participant for the third-straight day on Friday due to his non-throwing shoulder injury (although Wednesday’s status was an estimate since the team held walkthroughs). He’s officially listed as questionable to play against the Jets.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

3 Keys for Chicago Bears to Upset New York Jets in NFL Week 12

3 keys for Bears to upset Jetsscore prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After back-to-back losses to the lowly Lions and Falcons, it’s hard to find a path to victory for the Bears against the Jets, who field one of the best defenses in the NFL. Add in Justin Fields’ shoulder injury and questionable game status, and things become even more bleak for the Bears. But upsets shock the league each week, and if the Bears can execute on these three keys, they’ll give themselves a chance to be unlikely underdog winners in Week 12.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy