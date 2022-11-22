ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Lanes Blocked on I-26E near Chapin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lanes are blocked due to traffic congestion and a crash on I-26 eastbound near Chapin SC at 91 mile marker, officials say. SC Department of Transportation says the right lane is closed. Drive carefully or seek an alternative route around that area.
CHAPIN, SC
Here's a list of Holiday light shows in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's the Holiday Season, and WACH FOX News has compiled a list of light shows happening this year. Click on the light show name to get more information on specific events. FIREFLIES LIGHT SHOW: November 19 - December 31. Type: Walk-Thru with themed nights. Location:...
COLUMBIA, SC
Jackson II Powers Gamecocks Over Upstate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — (AP) – Freshman Gregory “GG” Jackson II scored 22 points, Hayden Brown added 15 points, and South Carolina snapped a three-game losing streak with a 68-53 victory over USC Upstate on Friday. Jackson, averaging 16.5 ppg coming in, bettered his previous high...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Food Truck owner gives free meals to community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A local food truck owner offered free Thanksgiving meals to the community. Karen's Mobile Kitchen and Catering held its eighth community Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The four-hour event saw volunteers providing thanksgiving food to dozens of people, in the Broad River Road area. The owner...
COLUMBIA, SC
Lexington Police searching for missing River Bluff student

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington officials say they are looking for a runaway teen last seen at a Lexington County high school. Police say 17-year-old Jay'la Clark was last seen Tuesday morning at River Bluff High School. Clark is 5'3" and weighs roughly 120 pounds; she was last seen...
LEXINGTON, SC
Fire officials determine cause of Rusty Mill Road house fire

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department Officials have determined the cause of a fire in Elgin that left six people homeless. According to reports on Wednesday, the house fire on Rusty Mill Drive was caused by discarded smoking materials, that then started near the back porch before spreading to the roof, according to the official CFRD Twitter page.
ELGIN, SC
Fire damages Saluda County slaughterhouse

SALUDA COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A fire damaged a commercial slaughterhouse in Saluda County. It happened around 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving day at Valley Proteins Inc. near Ward in Saluda County. Around a dozen agencies responded to the blaze. It's not known if anyone was there at the time,...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
Aiken County authorities investigating Thanksgiving Eve shooting death

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WACH) --- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an Augusta, Georgia man. North Augusta Department of Public Safety Officers responded to Riverview Park Wednesday night after a car was found down an embankment. Officers say the driver of the vehicle was...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Police: Man charged after attacking Columbia Police officer

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- A Columbia Police Officer is recovering after he was randomly attacked by a suspect identified as 27-year-old Stanley J. Howell, according to officials with the Columbia Police Department. A spokesperson with the department said the incident happened in the middle of traffic on Devine street around...
COLUMBIA, SC
Don't fall victim to the turkey fryer this Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C (WACH) — One of the most important things on the Thanksgiving menu is turkey, but if you're not careful, it can also be the most dangerous, especially if you’re frying it. It only takes seconds for things to go up in flames if you do it...
COLUMBIA, SC
Sunny Saturday before rain and storms push in for Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It will be a chilly start for us Saturday morning thanks to clear skies overnight - part of the area will start off in the 30s!. With plenty of sunshine we'll warm rather quickly Saturday. It will turn out to be a beautiful afternoon with...
COLUMBIA, SC

