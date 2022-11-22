Read full article on original website
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South CarolinaPolarbearLexington, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
wach.com
Lanes Blocked on I-26E near Chapin
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lanes are blocked due to traffic congestion and a crash on I-26 eastbound near Chapin SC at 91 mile marker, officials say. SC Department of Transportation says the right lane is closed. Drive carefully or seek an alternative route around that area.
wach.com
Here's a list of Holiday light shows in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's the Holiday Season, and WACH FOX News has compiled a list of light shows happening this year. Click on the light show name to get more information on specific events. FIREFLIES LIGHT SHOW: November 19 - December 31. Type: Walk-Thru with themed nights. Location:...
wach.com
Earthquake reported Thanksgiving morning in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — On Thanksgiving Day at 11:22am a 1.9 magnitude earthquake occurred 3.7 miles east-southeast of Elgin, South Carolina. Here's a story on how to be prepared for an earthquake.
wach.com
Jackson II Powers Gamecocks Over Upstate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — (AP) – Freshman Gregory “GG” Jackson II scored 22 points, Hayden Brown added 15 points, and South Carolina snapped a three-game losing streak with a 68-53 victory over USC Upstate on Friday. Jackson, averaging 16.5 ppg coming in, bettered his previous high...
wach.com
Columbia Food Truck owner gives free meals to community
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A local food truck owner offered free Thanksgiving meals to the community. Karen's Mobile Kitchen and Catering held its eighth community Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The four-hour event saw volunteers providing thanksgiving food to dozens of people, in the Broad River Road area. The owner...
wach.com
Lexington Police searching for missing River Bluff student
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington officials say they are looking for a runaway teen last seen at a Lexington County high school. Police say 17-year-old Jay'la Clark was last seen Tuesday morning at River Bluff High School. Clark is 5'3" and weighs roughly 120 pounds; she was last seen...
wach.com
'We are still people too': Basilica of St. Peters host 32nd Thanksgiving Day dinner
COLUMBIA, S.C (WACH) — Dozens of people came to the Basilica of St. Peters to celebrate a free Thanksgiving dinner. The 32nd annual event in partnership with First Baptist Church provides a meal for those in need. The dining hall at the Basilica of St. Peters was packed, with...
wach.com
Fire officials determine cause of Rusty Mill Road house fire
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department Officials have determined the cause of a fire in Elgin that left six people homeless. According to reports on Wednesday, the house fire on Rusty Mill Drive was caused by discarded smoking materials, that then started near the back porch before spreading to the roof, according to the official CFRD Twitter page.
wach.com
Fire damages Saluda County slaughterhouse
SALUDA COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A fire damaged a commercial slaughterhouse in Saluda County. It happened around 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving day at Valley Proteins Inc. near Ward in Saluda County. Around a dozen agencies responded to the blaze. It's not known if anyone was there at the time,...
wach.com
Aiken County authorities investigating Thanksgiving Eve shooting death
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WACH) --- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an Augusta, Georgia man. North Augusta Department of Public Safety Officers responded to Riverview Park Wednesday night after a car was found down an embankment. Officers say the driver of the vehicle was...
wach.com
Orangeburg deputies find woman dead, search underway for her missing child
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Orangeburg County woman was found dead in a house on Thanksgiving, and deputies are searching for her missing five-year-old. The missing child, named Aspen Jeter, was not seen during a wellness check on Thanksgiving Day, but Orangeburg County deputies say they found her deceased mother.
wach.com
Police: Man charged after attacking Columbia Police officer
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- A Columbia Police Officer is recovering after he was randomly attacked by a suspect identified as 27-year-old Stanley J. Howell, according to officials with the Columbia Police Department. A spokesperson with the department said the incident happened in the middle of traffic on Devine street around...
wach.com
Don't fall victim to the turkey fryer this Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C (WACH) — One of the most important things on the Thanksgiving menu is turkey, but if you're not careful, it can also be the most dangerous, especially if you’re frying it. It only takes seconds for things to go up in flames if you do it...
wach.com
Sunny Saturday before rain and storms push in for Sunday morning
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It will be a chilly start for us Saturday morning thanks to clear skies overnight - part of the area will start off in the 30s!. With plenty of sunshine we'll warm rather quickly Saturday. It will turn out to be a beautiful afternoon with...
wach.com
Shoppers hit the stores for Black Friday; an anticipated 942 billion dollars will be spent
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The biggest shopping event of the year, is officially here. Family’s are anticipated to take advantage of the deep discounts in record fashion. It’s a holiday spending frenzy on Black Friday, but some shoppers we spoke with say this year, they didn’t wake up as early.
wach.com
Sumter County officials search continues for missing boy, mother facing kidnapping charges
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County officials have released the identity of a young boy who was taken from his legal guardian by his biological mother, against court order. The child, 8-year-old Rowan Clemmons, was taken from his legal guardian by his mother 29-year-old Jessica Peebles back in...
wach.com
RCSD: Deputies searching for man involved in Cici's Pizza altercation
Richland County Deputies say they are looking to identify a man after police say he got into an altercation with a woman at a Village at Sandhill restaurant. Officials say the man injured a woman during an altercation over a parking lot spot at the Cici's Pizza on Fashion Drive.
wach.com
Sumter woman wanted on kidnapping charges after refusing to give child to legal guardian
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter Woman will now face Kidnapping charges after deputies say she refused to return her child to their legal guardian. Sumter County deputies are looking for 29-year-old Jessica Peebles, who back in September, took her biological child away from their legal guardian, violating a family court order and visitation rights.
