WCJB
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 organizations in North Central Florida have partnered to bring a 1.8-mile long Christmas light display to their community. Guests can enjoy the days leading up to Christmas by cruising through the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park. The drive-through is organized by St....
ocala-news.com
Marion County accepting donations for ‘Bring the Harvest Home’ food drive through December 2
Marion County is encouraging its residents and businesses to help those in need this holiday season by taking part in the 11th annual “Bring the Harvest Home” holiday food drive, and donations will be accepted through Friday, December 2. “We encourage our community to pull together again to...
WCJB
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The biggest equestrian venue in Ocala is turning the horse capital of the world into a winter wonderland. The World Equestrian Center has more than one million lights glistening as Christmas cheer spreads throughout the event. The grand plaza is also decked with holiday décor, along...
WCJB
North Central Florida church leaders feed homeless for Thanksgiving
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Kingdom International Ministry leaders prepared 20 pans of food and set up a buffet-style at Haisley Lynch park to feed the homeless for Thanksgiving. Apostle Devonte Griffin said it took 4 days to prepare 20 pans of food and didn’t leave until every pan of...
mynews13.com
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says ‘greedy developers’ are destroying city’s beauty
I’ve lived in Ocala for over 20 years. I moved here because of all the beautiful farmland and open spaces. I used to have a relaxing drive over to the stores while taking in majestic scenes of horses running across fields and grazing in the grass. Nowadays, all you...
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala is ‘not the same anymore’
I would have to agree that Ocala is not the same anymore. I was born here, grew up here, and the change that I have seen is unreal. It’s really sad to see that everywhere you look, more trees are coming down for some building that will probably shut down in 6 months, not to mention the amount of houses that are right on top of each other with no space to breathe. Yet, people are still coming here, and for what? Why ruin what we have here because where they lived was already so congested and overpopulated?
wuft.org
Food banks in Alachua County facing new barriers this season
Food banks and pantries in Alachua County are facing more challenges than usual this season thanks to a rise in the price of groceries, the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and an increase in demand. “Nobody’s getting rich working here,” said Bread of the Mighty Program Director Sherah English. “We’re here...
villages-news.com
Panhandlers make for awkward situations in season of thanksgiving
A woman panhandling Wednesday afternoon at Colony Plaza in The Villages made for an awkward situation. There were hardly any parking spaces available at the super-busy Publix, as shoppers stocked up on Thanksgiving Eve. Many Villagers have children and grandchildren in town for the long holiday weekend and were loading extra snacks, soda and ice cream into their shopping carts in addition to the traditional Thanksgiving fare.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Newberry to get new restaurant—and likely 2
The Newberry City Commission is poised to take up a development plan for a commercial building that would be home to one and possibly two new restaurants across from Oak View Middle School. The commission will consider the plan Monday after its regular meeting, when developer JBrown Professional Group will...
cityofalachua.com
Alachua Christmas Parade
Come and join us as we celebrate the holiday season with one of the best Christmas parades in North Central Florida, Saturday, December 10th at 2 p.m. on Main Street Alachua!. Come early, grab a seat and get ready for this annual classic!
ocala-news.com
Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving
Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
WCJB
Gainesville Vet Tech weighs in on what pets should be eating on Thanksgiving
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cassie Jones is a Vet Tech at UrgentVet in Gainesville. She said foods to stay away from is anything heavily seasoned, marinated or fried. This could be damaging to dogs and cats health. Turkey is fine, but Jones said to stick with the white, lean meats.
Popular donut shop closing Fleming Island location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Jacksonville's favorite miniature donut shop announced this week that it will be closing its Fleming Island location. The Mini Bar opened its doors in February of this year in the Target shopping plaza off Eagle Harbor Parkway. The...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man allegedly attacks woman at Lake Square Mall
A Leesburg man allegedly attacked a woman in the parking lot at Lake Square Mall. Leesburg police were dispatched to the mall Tuesday afternoon after the woman called 911 to report the attack. The woman told the officer who interviewed her that she has been in a romantic relationship with 39-year-old Chaz Horne. She said that they had been celebrating his birthday by driving around the city when Horne told her to take him to Orlando to celebrate his birthday. She refused to take him because he had previously bought narcotics in Orlando. She said he got angry and that when she called her daughter on her cell phone to de-escalate the argument, Horne struck the left side of her face and grabbed her cell phone. He proceeded to throw the cell phone to the ground, shattering the phone’s screen. He hit her in the face with his fist a second time before getting out of the car and walking away. The officer noted in his report that he could see that her makeup was smeared and that her face was beginning to swell where she indicated Horne had hit her.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man whose pants fell down arrested at popular night spot in The Villages
A Leesburg man whose pants fell down was arrested at a popular night spot in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer was patrolling Main Street in the vicinity of Spanish Springs Town Square near Margarita Republic nightspot when he was flagged down by several people who had come out of the bar. He was approached by 44-year-old Stephen Reiss Hassol who asked for a ride home. The officer noted in his report that the Leesburg resident was extremely intoxicated. Hassol was slurring his words so badly that the officer had difficulty understanding what Hassol was saying.
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested after brawl with jealous beau who hit her with breakfast sandwich
A Leesburg woman was arrested after a brawl with her jealous beau who hit her with a breakfast sandwich. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched Sunday to the 1200 block of Pine Island Drive when 39-year-old Jennifer Louise Reccoppa called 911 to report an attack. Reccoppa said she...
mycbs4.com
With RSV cases on the rise, doctor shares tips on how to stay safe this holiday season
Gainesville, FL — The respiratory illness known as RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection, has been surging around the country. "We have seen an uptick of all viruses, and so we're seeing a mixed picture of all viruses," UF Health Professor and Division Chief for Pediatric Hospital Medicine Dr. Michele Lossius said.
mycbs4.com
Vehicle covered in flames in Ocala
According to Ocala Fire Rescue, crews responded to a Kia Soul on fire at the 1200 block of Southwest 44th Avenue around 12:35pm. When crews arrived, the vehicle was covered in the flames. OFR says the all occupants were out of the vehicle and no one was hurt. According to...
Bay News 9
The Villages potential expansion into Leesburg divides community
LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg residents could see more development from The Villages retirement community. Earlier this month the city commission approved the transfer of 500 acres of land in exchange for The Villages to build and maintain a new wastewater system for the area. What You Need To Know.
