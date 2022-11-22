ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Daily News

Girl, 14, struck by stray bullet outside Bronx playground, NYPD says

A14-year-old girl was shot in the leg at a Bronx playground on Thanksgiving, cops said Friday. The teen was near the basketball courts outside the New York City Housing Authority’s Edenwald Houses by the corner of Schieffelin Ave. and E. 225th St. about 2:30 p.m. Thursday when shots rang out, police said. A stray bullet hit the girl in the right leg. She was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center. ...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head

A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Wakefield: Murder Inquiry Launched in Fatal Shooting of 23-Year-Old Man

The NYPD has launched a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Wakefield on Thanksgiving Day. Police said that on Thursday, Nov. 24, at around 8.41 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the vicinity of Bronxwood Avenue and East 233rd Street.
BRONX, NY
Still Unsolved

NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 Neighbors

Ana Del Valle and Basil GrayPhoto by(NBC New York) The New York City Police Department is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information. They are looking for anything that will help them find answers with regard to the murders of a Brooklyn woman and her neighbor. Both were found dead in their apartments in 2018. Investigators believe that both cases are linked. However, they have not been able to find a suspect and solve the case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Indictment finally comes for murderer of Indiana tourist staying in Bushwick AirBnB

BUSHWICK — Justice may finally be coming for an Indiana tourist who was shot and killed while he was staying in a Bushwick AirBnB on a vacation in Brooklyn. District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on Friday that the defendant, 26-year-old William Freeman, of Gravesend, was arraigned on an indictment that charged him with murder. Freeman allegedly shot 20-year-old Ethan Williams, while Williams was sitting on a stoop in Bushwick, according to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport

NEW YORK, NY – The flight from New York City to Utah was anything but the friendly skies when a male passenger held a straight razor to the neck of a woman sitting next to him. According to officials, after departing from JFK International Airport, Merrill Fackrell, 41, pulled a straight razor and held it near a woman’s throat seated next to him. Initial reports claim Fackrell demanded the woman pause her in-flight movie. It is not known how he got the razor on board or what caused him to act violently during the flight, but he was taken into The post Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Center Square

Mayor Adams vows NYPD to be spared worst of hiring freeze

(The Center Square) – As many New York City government agencies face a partial hiring freeze, Mayor Eric Adams said one that won’t be hit as hard will be the city’s police force. That’s not to say there won’t be a review for efficiencies, but in talking with reporters Tuesday, Adams drew a firm line on a possible reduction of hiring NYPD uniformed officers at the moment. “One thing we cannot ever compromise on…that’s safety,” Adams said. “I said it over and over, public safety...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theforumnewsgroup.com

Man gets 40 Years to Life in Prison for Fatal 2017 Rampage outside South Richmond Hill Club

The melee took place outside a hookah lounge on Liberty Avenue near 127th Street. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Thursday that Adrian Harry, 28, has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for stabbing two people after an argument over a parking spot outside of a South Richmond Hill lounge in December 2017. Immediately following the altercation, Harry got into his vehicle and intentionally drove into a crowd of pedestrians—striking five people and fatally running over his friend, Katz added.
QUEENS, NY

