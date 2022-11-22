NEW YORK, NY – The flight from New York City to Utah was anything but the friendly skies when a male passenger held a straight razor to the neck of a woman sitting next to him. According to officials, after departing from JFK International Airport, Merrill Fackrell, 41, pulled a straight razor and held it near a woman’s throat seated next to him. Initial reports claim Fackrell demanded the woman pause her in-flight movie. It is not known how he got the razor on board or what caused him to act violently during the flight, but he was taken into The post Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO