FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
Gas Station Worker Shot in HeadBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
VIDEO: Armed robber who targeted clerks a Queens, Manhattan hotels sought by police
The NYPD on Friday released video footage Friday of a suspect they are looking to identify in connection to a gunpoint robbery pattern that occurred at Hotels in Queens and Manhattan earlier this month.
Girl, 14, struck by stray bullet outside Bronx playground, NYPD says
A14-year-old girl was shot in the leg at a Bronx playground on Thanksgiving, cops said Friday. The teen was near the basketball courts outside the New York City Housing Authority’s Edenwald Houses by the corner of Schieffelin Ave. and E. 225th St. about 2:30 p.m. Thursday when shots rang out, police said. A stray bullet hit the girl in the right leg. She was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center. ...
pix11.com
Nassau police: Inmate who died from overdose identified as Brooklyn man
Police identified the inmate who officials say died at the Nassau County Correctional Center as Nikita Pertsev, of Brooklyn.
State lawmakers renew push to muffle NYPD firing range after decades of failed promises
A rendering of upgraded facilities at Rodman's Neck in the Bronx, home to the NYPD firing range. North Bronx residents have put up with the sound of gunfire for over 50 years. [ more › ]
boropark24.com
Jewish Organization First Spotted Tweet that Led to Quick Arrest of Suspects En Route to Attack Shul
Two MTA police officers arrested two men who were riding the subway on their way to attack a NYC shul over Shabbos thanks to the quick work of an employee of Community Security Initiatives (CSI), who called the NYPD about a distressing Twitter post. As soon as one CSI employee...
norwoodnews.org
Wakefield: Murder Inquiry Launched in Fatal Shooting of 23-Year-Old Man
The NYPD has launched a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Wakefield on Thanksgiving Day. Police said that on Thursday, Nov. 24, at around 8.41 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the vicinity of Bronxwood Avenue and East 233rd Street.
Mayor Adams visits Rikers Island jail inmates, correction officers on Thanksgiving
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams joined correction officers and detainees at the Rikers Island jail facility on Thanksgiving. “We have a mother here with a child, a newborn,” he said. “I wanted to visit her because no matter what an individual does in their lives, we need to treat people in a humane […]
Man, 23, found fatally shot in neck in the Bronx
Officials are investigating the death of a man who was shot in the neck in the Bronx on Thursday night, authorities said.
7 On Your Side Investigates disturbing drug, robbery pattern at New York City bars
7 On Your Side Investigates has tracked at least 40 people who have been drugged and robbed at NYC bars over the last year. Seven of those victims have died.
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 Neighbors
Ana Del Valle and Basil GrayPhoto by(NBC New York) The New York City Police Department is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information. They are looking for anything that will help them find answers with regard to the murders of a Brooklyn woman and her neighbor. Both were found dead in their apartments in 2018. Investigators believe that both cases are linked. However, they have not been able to find a suspect and solve the case.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Indictment finally comes for murderer of Indiana tourist staying in Bushwick AirBnB
BUSHWICK — Justice may finally be coming for an Indiana tourist who was shot and killed while he was staying in a Bushwick AirBnB on a vacation in Brooklyn. District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on Friday that the defendant, 26-year-old William Freeman, of Gravesend, was arraigned on an indictment that charged him with murder. Freeman allegedly shot 20-year-old Ethan Williams, while Williams was sitting on a stoop in Bushwick, according to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.
norwoodnews.org
Street & Bridge Closures & General Transportation Updates through 2026 for The Bronx
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the NYPD have advised of the following street and bridge closures in The Bronx through 2026. Madison Avenue Bridge over Harlem River Nov. 18-30, 2022. Single-lane traffic in both directions will be closed Monday to Friday from 10 p.m. to 6...
Good Samaritan saves woman who was pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn: Police
A good Samaritan rescued the woman from the tracks in Brooklyn.
Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport
NEW YORK, NY – The flight from New York City to Utah was anything but the friendly skies when a male passenger held a straight razor to the neck of a woman sitting next to him. According to officials, after departing from JFK International Airport, Merrill Fackrell, 41, pulled a straight razor and held it near a woman’s throat seated next to him. Initial reports claim Fackrell demanded the woman pause her in-flight movie. It is not known how he got the razor on board or what caused him to act violently during the flight, but he was taken into The post Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mayor Adams vows NYPD to be spared worst of hiring freeze
(The Center Square) – As many New York City government agencies face a partial hiring freeze, Mayor Eric Adams said one that won’t be hit as hard will be the city’s police force. That’s not to say there won’t be a review for efficiencies, but in talking with reporters Tuesday, Adams drew a firm line on a possible reduction of hiring NYPD uniformed officers at the moment. “One thing we cannot ever compromise on…that’s safety,” Adams said. “I said it over and over, public safety...
theforumnewsgroup.com
Man gets 40 Years to Life in Prison for Fatal 2017 Rampage outside South Richmond Hill Club
The melee took place outside a hookah lounge on Liberty Avenue near 127th Street. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Thursday that Adrian Harry, 28, has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for stabbing two people after an argument over a parking spot outside of a South Richmond Hill lounge in December 2017. Immediately following the altercation, Harry got into his vehicle and intentionally drove into a crowd of pedestrians—striking five people and fatally running over his friend, Katz added.
2 dead, 2 critically hurt in Thanksgiving morning apartment fire in the Bronx
Two people, a 20-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man have died. Two other women remain in critical condition.
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport man identified as New York City homicide victim, police say
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Bridgeport man has been identified as the victim of a homicide in New York City earlier this month, according to Bridgeport police. Myron Dukes, 48, of Harriet Street, was discovered in the back seat of a black Range...
Worker, 31, dies when pinned between pallet and forklift in Brooklyn
The NYPD is investigating the death of a 31-year-old man who died after becoming pinned pinned between a pallet and a forklift in Brooklyn on Thursday evening.
Comments / 5