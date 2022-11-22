ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State fans destroy Michigan with GameDay signs for The Game

College GameDay was in Columbus for the vaunted Michigan vs Ohio State rivalry game and Buckeyes fans showed no mercy with their GameDay signs. Rivalries often breed a ton of bad blood in college football, but there’s two fan bases better at exemplifying that than the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines. Whether it’s crossing out M’s or consistently mocking the “The”, these two groups of fans have no problems taking their shots at one another no matter the circumstances.
