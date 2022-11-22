ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gozips.com

Akron Heads West for Showdown with Northern Illinois

Akron (1-9, 0-6 MAC) at Northern Illinois (3-8, 2-5 MAC) Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) Radio: 640 WHLO AM (Dave Skoczen - pxp and Joe Dunn - color) WHAT'S AHEAD. The University of Akron football team travels to DeKalb, Ill, for a...
AKRON, OH

