mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Attempted Robbery at Wheaton Metro; Surveillance Video Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating the attempt robbery of a person that occurred on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Wheaton Metro Bus Bay in the 11100 block of Georgia Ave. Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. At approximately 10:35 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of an attempt robbery that just occurred.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Hotel Death on Monday Afternoon
A person was found dead in a hotel room at Hampton Inn and Suites on North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg at approximately 12:20pm on Monday afternoon. Montgomery County Police is conducting a standard death investigation and as of now, no foul play is suspected, per our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh.
Montgomery County Police asking for public's help identifying suspect vehicle in home burglary
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect vehicle that has been linked to a home burglary in Montgomery County earlier this month. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a home on Cherry Valley Drive in Olney, around 2...
SVID Detectives Seek Help to Locate Missing Silver Spring Teen
Detectives with the police department’s Special Victims Investigations Division are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old girl from Silver Spring. Jessica Nicole Garcia Aldana was last seen on Monday, Nov. 21 at approximately 4 p.m., in the 2200 block of McMahon Rd. “Aldana is...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 14-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. Allison Espinales was last seen on Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., in the 14200 block of Canterbury Ln.
Wbaltv.com
Police investigate ride-share vehicle passenger assaults, robberies in Baltimore
Baltimore City and county police are looking into reports of fake ride-share drivers after at least two reports of robberies and kidnappings early Monday morning. The victim told police he ordered a ride-share from the valet area of Horseshoe Casino. From the start, the alleged driver headed in the wrong...
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from home in Rockville
Rockville City police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a home early yesterday morning, November 26, 2022. The vehicle was reported stolen in the 600 block of Monroe Street at 6:30 AM Saturday.
mocoshow.com
Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department and Takoma Park Police Departments Hold Annual Toy Drive
Per the City of Takoma Park: The Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department and the Takoma Park Police Department are teaming up again for the annual toy drive. Donations are appreciated in the form of a new and unwrapped toy or gift cards. Location(s):. Toys/gift cards can be dropped off at:
fox5dc.com
Luxury cars stolen from dealership in Silver Spring; surveillance video released
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities are investigating the theft of four luxury cars stolen from a dealership in Silver Spring. Officers responded to the Universal Auto Group on Distribution Circle just after 1:45 a.m. Monday where they say someone smashed the window to the business and stole several sets of car keys.
Prince William Police looking for armed carjacking suspects
It was determined that a 33-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were sitting in a stopped car at the intersection when two unknown men approached and ordered them to get out. The two men then did the same thing to another driver before driving away in the second car.
Search for suspect after homicide in Southeast
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Sunday. Police said they were first called to the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 12:44 a.m. after gunshots were reported. They found Corey Riggins Jr. of Southeast who had been shot, and first responders took […]
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing Seventy-Year-Old Man
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 70-year-old from Germantown. Donnie Garnet Allen was last seen on Friday, November 25, 2022, at approximately 12 p.m., in the 11000 block of Grassy Knoll Ter. Allen is approximately 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has grey and brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.
Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office investigating workplace death of 40-year-old man
LEESBURG, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a workplace incident that took the life of a 40-year-old man Saturday. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., Sheriff's Deputies and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to a worksite in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road in Leesburg, Virginia for a man who fell from a truck.
dcwitness.org
Document: Homicide in Southwest
Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Nov. 25, on the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, SW. According to a press release, at about 2:50 am, officers located 44-year-old Sherif Akande inside of a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
fox5dc.com
Gun store burglary caught on camera in Montgomery County
Montgomery County Police are searching for suspects who were caught on camera burglarizing a gun store in Rockville Friday morning. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the latest details on the investigation.
82-year-old woman hit by car, killed in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 82-year-old woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car while walking in the Manassas area of Prince William County. According to the Prince William County Police Department, in the early morning of Monday, Nov. 28, the driver of a 2016 Volkswagen Beetle was heading […]
dcnewsnow.com
Luxury Vehicles Stolen from Car Dealership
The Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance footage showing four people accused of burglarizing a car dealership in Silver Spring, Md. and stealing a number of car keys along with a BMW SUV, two Mercedes-Benz SUVs, and a Mercedes-Benz sedan. Luxury Vehicles Stolen from Car Dealership. The Montgomery County...
DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gunshots rang out inside the Third Street Tunnel Friday night in Washington, D.C. Now, detectives with the D.C. Metro Police Department said the shooting could be tied to a road rage incident. According to police, a woman was shot inside the tunnel at around 8:56 pm on Friday. Officers arrived to the area of 600 E Street SW to find a woman shot in the leg. The DC Metro Police Department said the woman was conscious when they arrived. She was rushed to the hospital and was treated for her injury. The woman was struck by a The post DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Adult Male Arrested and Charged with the Dollar Tree Robberies and Dunkin’ Donuts Theft in Germantown
Man charged in Dollar Tree robberies, Dunkin’ theft in Montgomery County
