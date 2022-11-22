Read full article on original website
How Yoga for Back Pain Can Help Relieve Your Aching and Tightness
About 8 out of 10 people will have back pain at some point in their lives, according to the National Library of Medicine. The upshot: Doing yoga for back pain can help assuage this unfortunately common medical issue. By moving your body through certain yoga positions, you can promote blood...
The Best Workouts To Strengthen Your Rotator Cuff
We can easily get an impingement in the rotator cuff when we wear down tendons or muscles. Here are a few stretches and exercises to strengthen your shoulders.
Lower weights instead of raising them for bigger muscles, study suggests
Lowering weights rather than lifting them may be the key to building stronger muscles, new research suggests.Experts found that one type of muscle contraction, simply lowering weights, was just as effective as lowering and raising weights – suggesting that gym-goers could build the same amount of muscle with a shorter workout routine.The study, published by the Edith Cowan University (ECU), Australia, monitored three groups of people who were tasked with performing dumbbell curls twice a week for five weeks. A separate control group did no arm exercises.Of the three groups, one performed “eccentric-only muscle contractions”, or lowering of the...
Can you stand on one leg for 10 seconds? Why balance could be a matter of life and death – and how to improve yours
Until we start to lose our balance, we barely notice that it’s there at all. “It starts for a lot of people with simple stuff,” says Dr Anna Lowe, an expert on healthy ageing and physical activity. “Maybe you used to be able to quickly stand on one leg to put a shoe on, and you’ve stopped doing that at some point. Maybe you used to get out of the bath on to a slippery floor without thinking, and now you have to hold on to something. It’s easy to either miss the signs or just put it down to ageing – but it really is something you can affect.”
Strength training reduces migraine symptoms, researchers find
BOSTON - A certain type of exercise may be best for people who suffer from migraines.Researchers at Stanford reviewed 21 previous studies involving 1,195 patients with migraines and found that strength training is the most effective exercise for reducing migraine symptoms followed by high-intensity and moderate-intensity aerobics. Both forms of exercise beat two popular migraine medications, topiramate and amitriptyline. It's not completely understood why exercise helps prevent migraines. One theory is that strength training may help by conditioning muscles in the neck and shoulders which can be a source of the pain trigger in migraines.
The Best Stretches For Lower Back Pain
Lower back pain is one of the most common reasons people visit doctors. Stretching exercises may help. These are some of the best stretches for your lower back.
How To Prevent Sciatica Pain When Walking
Sciatica occurs when something compresses the sciatic nerve, such as a herniated disk (via the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons). You'll feel sciatica as an electric or sharp pain in the leg, or you could feel tingling down the leg. In the past, doctors used to advise bed rest for sciatica, but now doctors suggest movement to alleviate sciatic pain (via Healthline). According to Spine Universe, walking is a good exercise for sciatica because it increases blood flow through the body and keeps the nerve healthy.
