The NAACP Juanita Craft FREEDOM FUND Banquet

A special date for you! Friday, December 9. 2022. Why, you might ask. Well, because we cannot afford to forget the name. Juanita J. Craft. Call her name!! Juanita J. Craft. Mrs. Craft joined the NAACP in 1935 and started one hundred eighty two(182) NAACP Chapters throughout rural and scattered segregated Texas. Riding the train on frequent trips around the state, she regularly sat in “white’only” sections and of course, refusing to move. In 1950 and 1955, she joined marches and demonstrations against the ‘white only” University of Texas Law School and North Texas State University. This action resulted in lawsuits, much anguish and name calling.
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Selena Gomez is famous for her singing and acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
New Cinema to Open in Dallas

Violet Crown Cinema is set to open its first Dallas location in early December. This will be the company’s fourth location in the U.S. The theater will be located in West Village in what was once the Magnolia Theater. The Magnolia Theater closed down during the pandemic and, unfortunately, was never able to reopen.
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas-Fort Worth This Week: November 25-27

I bet you thought I was going to make a string of puns with Eagles song lyrics for this post, but you’d be wrong. I can’t tell you why, though. At any rate, head to Cowtown to hear Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Preston Hollow resident Don Henley post up 30 of the band’s greatest hits. Get tickets here.
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
Legal experts: Dallas’ median ban could bring lawsuits; ACLU already ‘exploring options’

DALLAS — A new Dallas law banning people from road medians or risk a fine up to $500 opens the city up to a lawsuit that could cost taxpayers, legal experts say. The restriction bans pedestrians from standing or walking on roadway medians less than 6 feet wide, in the middle of streets without medians and in clear zones like bike lanes and road shoulders. It exempts permitted workers, as well as pedestrians directly crossing the street, giving or receiving emergency aid, or on the median while following police instructions.
The 8 Wealthiest Cities in America

America is home to the wealthiest city in the world, and it’s also where you’ll find a large chunk of those in the top 20. That’s according to the Henley Global Citizens Report from residence and citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners. The report is designed for “high-net-worth investors and their advisors, industry professionals, and policy makers” but offers some interesting information for the rest of us too.
Historic landmark designation granted for Jackson Residence on Strait Lane

The Dallas City Council voted to grant a historic overlay for the Jackson Residence on Strait Lane. The French Eclectic house, designed by Hal O. Yoakum, was built in 1939 for the Jackson family. Now one of the last historical houses left on Strait Lane, it is an example of the American Country House movement.
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing

Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Lucid Motors Opens First Retail Studio Location in Texas

NEWARK, Calif. – Lucid Motors, setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market, announced the official opening of its first Studio location in the state of Texas. This Studio opening marks 29 Lucid Studio and service center locations open in North America and 32 globally, including the recent opening in Geneva, Switzerland.
Hispanic Community Disapproves of Homeless Shelter Planned Near School

At a Dallas Independent School District board meeting last week, Oak Cliff residents spoke out against a proposed facility for the homeless in their neighborhood. The facility would be located at an old hospital directly across the street from an elementary school. In January, the Dallas City Council voted during...
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, Texas

Remote Area Medical – RAM – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day clinic on Dec. 3-4. RAM will be set up at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, located at 650 S. Griffin Street, Dallas, TX 75202, for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth.
The Gomez Detective Agency Is The Leading Insured & Licensed Agency That Provides Professionalism, Anonymity And Trust

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Private investigators can be used in a variety of situations to find out information that would otherwise stay hidden. Hiring a private investigator can help put your mind at ease and they can help you in circumstances where you wouldn't know where to start. The need for knowledge about certain subjects often demands someone that is experienced in how to attain the information necessary.
Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 67 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.

