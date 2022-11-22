ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllHuskers

Nebraska Drops Invitational Opener to Oklahoma

Nebraska men's basketball just didn't have enough against its old conference foe Thursday. In the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational on Thanksgiving Day, the Huskers fell to Oklahoma 69-56. NU is now 3-2 on the season. NU started off strong with the first two buckets of the game....
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Matt Rhule's track record of adaptability to be tested in Big Ten

Matt Rhule has known Big Ten football his entire life. Having been born in State College, Pennsylvania, Rhule’s football journey wouldn’t be the same without his hometown Penn State Nittany Lions. As an undersized high school lineman, Rhule’s options for college football were limited. So, he became a...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Nebraska Hires Matt Rhule as New Head Football Coach

LINCOLN—(NU Athletics Nov. 26)—A proven program builder in college football, Matt Rhule has been hired as Nebraska’s Head Football Coach. Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts will introduce Rhule as the 31st permanent head coach in Nebraska history on Monday in Lincoln. The 47-year-old Rhule has...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska wideout Trey Palmer sets new school record

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With 138 receiving yards in the first half, Husker receiver Trey Palmer increased his season yardage total to 1,016 which sets a new Nebraska single season receiving yardage record. The previous record was set by Stanley Morgan Jr. who recorded 1,004 yards in 2018. Palmer...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Instant Reaction: Nebraska Beats Iowa 24-17!

Nebraska hangs to BEAT IOWA 24-17 and ruin their season!. When I previewed the game I said the team who made the least mistakes would win. I’m guessing most of you thought - “Nebraska always makes more mistakes than the other team.”. WELL NOT TODAY ZERG. Nebraska’s defense...
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Men's Basketball: Nebraska vs. Oklahoma Today

Nebraska men’s basketball is in Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational this weekend. NU is making its second appearance in the event. In 2017, Nebraska finished fifth with a loss to UCF before wins over Marist and Long Beach State. The 3-2 Huskers take on 3-1 Oklahoma at 4...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska volleyball's Kenzie Knuckles suffers season-ending injury

The Nebraska volleyball team experienced a significant setback this week after Kenzie Knuckles suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice. Knuckles arrived at the Devaney Sports Center ahead of Friday's showdown with Wisconsin using crutches. The Huskers play the No. 3 Badgers at 7 p.m. in a key match for the Big Ten title.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska holds off Iowa 24-17 to snap seven-game skid vs. Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa — In a season full of twists and turns, Nebraska saved one last unexpected performance for its final game of the year. While Iowa had a division title to play for, it was Nebraska that showed more competitive fire in the rivals’ annual Black Friday showdown. And for the first time since 2014, Nebraska emerged from the matchup with a win.
IOWA CITY, IA
Kearney Hub

Mickey Joseph will return players’ Blackshirts after win over Iowa

In his first week as Nebraska’s interim head coach, Mickey Joseph had to make a tough decision. NU’s yearly tradition of awarding Blackshirts to its defensive starters didn’t have the same glean to it after a 1-2 start, and some rough defensive performances — so Joseph rescinded them altogether.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Newsome’s durability and leadership make an impact on Nebraska’s secondary

Nebraska cornerback Quinton Newsome played 764 snaps opposite Cam Taylor-Britt last season, the second-most on the Huskers' roster. A blossoming sophomore heading into the season, Newsome won a starting job in camp and became a mainstay on Nebraska’s veteran defense. Newsome started all 12 games in 2021 — after...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Weird Trophy Week Predictions: Huskers at Hawkeyes

Purdue (-10.5) at Indiana. Andy: The Boilermakers will know by kickoff if the Huskers have upset Iowa and given them a shot at their first division championship. I believe Purdue will emerge on top, however I have no idea what their up and down offense will do. Let’s say Boilermakers 31 Hoosiers 26.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Christopherson: Roster items Nebraska’s new head coach will have to take on fast

IOWA CITY, Iowa– It's that familiar Black Friday feeling, a tradition hopefully the next coach makes us not experience for a good while. Nebraska plays a football game today, and yet we're all plenty distracted by something else, aren't we? But we're pros at this by now. All of us. While the Rhule of thumb in these situations is to not look past the game in front of you, it's pretty stinking hard when the big-picture conversation about the next coach seems of greater matter.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy