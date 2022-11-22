Read full article on original website
Nebraska Drops Invitational Opener to Oklahoma
Nebraska men's basketball just didn't have enough against its old conference foe Thursday. In the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational on Thanksgiving Day, the Huskers fell to Oklahoma 69-56. NU is now 3-2 on the season. NU started off strong with the first two buckets of the game....
Oklahoma Heats Up to Take Down Nebraska
Tanner and Jacob Groves led a stellar shooting performance as the Sooners nursed a double-digit lead throughout the second half to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Kearney Hub
Matt Rhule's track record of adaptability to be tested in Big Ten
Matt Rhule has known Big Ten football his entire life. Having been born in State College, Pennsylvania, Rhule’s football journey wouldn’t be the same without his hometown Penn State Nittany Lions. As an undersized high school lineman, Rhule’s options for college football were limited. So, he became a...
kfornow.com
Nebraska Hires Matt Rhule as New Head Football Coach
LINCOLN—(NU Athletics Nov. 26)—A proven program builder in college football, Matt Rhule has been hired as Nebraska’s Head Football Coach. Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts will introduce Rhule as the 31st permanent head coach in Nebraska history on Monday in Lincoln. The 47-year-old Rhule has...
Kenzie Knuckles to Miss Remainder of Season
The Nebraska volleyball senior defensive specialist suffered a knee injury in practice
klkntv.com
Nebraska wideout Trey Palmer sets new school record
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With 138 receiving yards in the first half, Husker receiver Trey Palmer increased his season yardage total to 1,016 which sets a new Nebraska single season receiving yardage record. The previous record was set by Stanley Morgan Jr. who recorded 1,004 yards in 2018. Palmer...
Corn Nation
Instant Reaction: Nebraska Beats Iowa 24-17!
Nebraska hangs to BEAT IOWA 24-17 and ruin their season!. When I previewed the game I said the team who made the least mistakes would win. I’m guessing most of you thought - “Nebraska always makes more mistakes than the other team.”. WELL NOT TODAY ZERG. Nebraska’s defense...
Men's Basketball: Nebraska vs. Oklahoma Today
Nebraska men’s basketball is in Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational this weekend. NU is making its second appearance in the event. In 2017, Nebraska finished fifth with a loss to UCF before wins over Marist and Long Beach State. The 3-2 Huskers take on 3-1 Oklahoma at 4...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska volleyball's Kenzie Knuckles suffers season-ending injury
The Nebraska volleyball team experienced a significant setback this week after Kenzie Knuckles suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice. Knuckles arrived at the Devaney Sports Center ahead of Friday's showdown with Wisconsin using crutches. The Huskers play the No. 3 Badgers at 7 p.m. in a key match for the Big Ten title.
Volleyball: No. 5 Nebraska hosts No. 3 Wisconsin Tonight
The final weekend of the regular-season begins with a monster match for No. 5 Nebraska volleyball. The Huskers host No. 3 Wisconsin tonight. This is a rematch for the two teams from nearly a month ago when the Badgers earned a sweep in Madison. Nebraska is 24-3 on the season...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska shuts out Iowa in first half as Trey Palmer breaks season receiving yards record
IOWA CITY — Trey Palmer broke the Nebraska single-season record for receiving yards while catching two touchdown passes and the defense forced a pair of quarterback strip sacks to spark the Huskers to a 17-0 halftime lead over shell-shocked Iowa. Palmer erupted for six catches for 138 yards and...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska holds off Iowa 24-17 to snap seven-game skid vs. Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa — In a season full of twists and turns, Nebraska saved one last unexpected performance for its final game of the year. While Iowa had a division title to play for, it was Nebraska that showed more competitive fire in the rivals’ annual Black Friday showdown. And for the first time since 2014, Nebraska emerged from the matchup with a win.
Kearney Hub
Mickey Joseph will return players’ Blackshirts after win over Iowa
In his first week as Nebraska’s interim head coach, Mickey Joseph had to make a tough decision. NU’s yearly tradition of awarding Blackshirts to its defensive starters didn’t have the same glean to it after a 1-2 start, and some rough defensive performances — so Joseph rescinded them altogether.
Matt Rhule Announced as Next Nebraska Football Coach
The introductory press conference will come Monday
Kearney Hub
Newsome’s durability and leadership make an impact on Nebraska’s secondary
Nebraska cornerback Quinton Newsome played 764 snaps opposite Cam Taylor-Britt last season, the second-most on the Huskers' roster. A blossoming sophomore heading into the season, Newsome won a starting job in camp and became a mainstay on Nebraska’s veteran defense. Newsome started all 12 games in 2021 — after...
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: With 1 game left, making the most of an otherwise lost Nebraska season
We have reached the inevitable, unceremonious end to Nebraska’s 2022 season. The resolution, whatever and whoever that may be, is on the horizon; there’s only one data point left, one last rodeo: Black Friday against Iowa. How did we get here? This season has felt like a lesson...
Corn Nation
Weird Trophy Week Predictions: Huskers at Hawkeyes
Purdue (-10.5) at Indiana. Andy: The Boilermakers will know by kickoff if the Huskers have upset Iowa and given them a shot at their first division championship. I believe Purdue will emerge on top, however I have no idea what their up and down offense will do. Let’s say Boilermakers 31 Hoosiers 26.
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: Don't lose sight of Huskers' Black Friday win amid coaching search
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Garrett Nelson began to sob. While embraced in a postgame hug with one of his coaches, the tears streaking down his face began to smudge his eyeblack. No, these weren’t sad tears. They were ones of jubilation, exhilaration and relief. As a kid from...
Christopherson: Roster items Nebraska’s new head coach will have to take on fast
IOWA CITY, Iowa– It's that familiar Black Friday feeling, a tradition hopefully the next coach makes us not experience for a good while. Nebraska plays a football game today, and yet we're all plenty distracted by something else, aren't we? But we're pros at this by now. All of us. While the Rhule of thumb in these situations is to not look past the game in front of you, it's pretty stinking hard when the big-picture conversation about the next coach seems of greater matter.
Kearney Hub
Tom Osborne’s ‘cordial’ call with Matt Rhule includes chat about Mickey Joseph
LINCOLN — Matt Rhule said he crossed an item off his bucket list Saturday morning. “I talked to Coach Osborne,” Nebraska’s new football coach said on ESPN of a conversation with the legendary Husker coach and athletic director. Osborne said Saturday that the call was “cordial” and...
