Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Jets send QB Wilson to bench
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson has gone from being the future of the New York Jets franchise to an underachieving benchwarmer. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday to sit Wilson and replace him with Mike White as the starting quarterback Sunday against the Chicago Bears. “Zach's career...
Kearney Hub
Tests reveal no ACL tear in Bills' Miller's knee
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Tests on Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller’s injured right knee showed no tear to the anterior cruciate ligament, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. Coach Sean McDermott has already ruled Miller out of next week's game...
Kearney Hub
Cowboys, Giants meet as playoff contenders
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys channeled the anger from a collapse one week into the biggest road rout in club history the next. Now they're thinking about building on all the things that went right while the opponent tries to figure out what went wrong.
Comments / 0