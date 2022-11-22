ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FOX8 News

4 Philadelphia teens shot in drive-by near high school

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Four students were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting shortly after their Philadelphia high school let out early for the day late Wednesday morning, a city schools spokesperson said. City police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder, a 16-year-old […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Two more buses of migrants arrive in Philadelphia from Texas

PHILADELPHIA - Two more busses of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas on Friday. The buses of asylum seekers pulled up to 30th Street Station in Center City between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Officials were on hand to welcome the travelers and usher them to a processing center on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 students shot near Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four students were shot Wednesday morning in Overbrook, Philadelphia police said. Officers were called to the area of North 60th Street and West Columbia Avenue, just before noon. There is a large police presence near Overbrook High School.Police said all four juveniles are in stable condition. We have a crew heading to the scene and we'll bring you more information as soon as it comes into our newsroom.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly schools that ‘beat the odds’ could receive millions of dollars under new grant strategy

Across any struggling school system, there are bright spots — schools where students are doing better than expected despite significant challenges. That’s the idea behind millions of dollars in new grant funding announced this week by the nonprofit Elevate 215, which has fundraised and given more than $100 million to Philadelphia schools over the last decade.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

‘Grand Hank’ of Glenside: a man on a mission

Grand Hank Productions is an educational company that promotes larger-than-life STEM events for inner-city youth nationwide. “Grand Hank,” aka Tyraine Ragsdale, is a 30-year resident of Glenside with a big-picture mission. The former television host was a recent headliner for the biggest stage in science today—the biannual USA Science...
GLENSIDE, PA
philasun.com

LIVE! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and South Philly community organizations host turkey day giveaway for local families

City Councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson (D-2nd Dist.) and Mark Squilla (D-1st Dist.) help distribute turkeys to families. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, along with South Philly community organizations, hosted a Turkey Day Giveaway last Friday, November 18. The event was sponsored in association with the Whitman Council, Inc., South Philadelphia Communities...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Two killed in separate shootings in Philadelphia

Two people were killed in two separate shootings on Wednesday night, according to police. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the first of two men killed was a 53-year-old man outside on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue. The man was shot several times just after 7:10 p.m., and rushed by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

SUBURBAN NEWS: Two students attend Presidents’ Round Table’s Men of Color Student Leadership Institute

ABOVE PHOTO: Robert Wrease Jr. with students Tadiwanashe “Antony” Tuwacha and Zahkee Hawkins in Pittsburgh. (Photo/ DCCC) Two Delaware County Community College students recently attended a four-day leadership program in Pittsburgh hosted by the Presidents’ Round Table (PRT), a group consisting of African American chief executive officers of U.S. community colleges. The PRT is an affiliate of the American Association of Community Colleges, a national association that represents and advocates for nearly 1,200 associate degree-granting institutions enrolling more than 12 million students — almost half of all U.S. undergraduates.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

2 North Philly boxers asking kids to put down guns, pick up gloves

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men in North Philadelphia are helping to keep kids safe by giving them a safe place to be in a boxing gym. Former welterweight "Two Gun" Johnny Barr got his nickname from the power in his fists while fighting in the 70s. He found out firsthand how tough the streets could be. CBS3 photojournalist Brad Nau shows us why he and his boxing partner are telling kids to put down the guns and pick up the gloves. "Philly is the fight town," Barr said. "Today we losing that fight, but it's a different kind of fight. You...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

