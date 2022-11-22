Read full article on original website
Southwest Philly will soon be home to ‘Africatown,’ powered by a grant-winning nonprofit
The African Cultural Alliance of North America received a $9 million state grant on Black Friday, adding to funds that will support the development of Africatown in Southwest Philadelphia. ACANA, a nonprofit that has provided social and legal support for African immigrants in Philly since the early 2000s, will use...
billypenn.com
This North Philly 8th grader’s dream is to own a ranch and train horses
As the wind gusts picked up at Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, adding to the chill of a November Sunday, Aazim Ferrell didn’t seem to mind. Wearing a blue hoodie and jeans, the 13-year-old carefully brushed a horse named Major, and shared a vision for his future. “My dream...
4 Philadelphia teens shot in drive-by near high school
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Four students were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting shortly after their Philadelphia high school let out early for the day late Wednesday morning, a city schools spokesperson said. City police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder, a 16-year-old […]
philasun.com
Lots of love and laughter as friends, family and loved ones gather at Positano Coast to celebrate Leah Fletcher
Sixty persons from near and far came to Positano Coast restaurant in Center City Philadelphia to celebrate and remember the full and robust life of late Leah Fletcher, who was also the Operations Manager for The SUN. The private event was hosted by Leah’s best friend Beth Johnson. The...
fox29.com
Two more buses of migrants arrive in Philadelphia from Texas
PHILADELPHIA - Two more busses of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas on Friday. The buses of asylum seekers pulled up to 30th Street Station in Center City between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Officials were on hand to welcome the travelers and usher them to a processing center on...
4 students shot near Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four students were shot Wednesday morning in Overbrook, Philadelphia police said. Officers were called to the area of North 60th Street and West Columbia Avenue, just before noon. There is a large police presence near Overbrook High School.Police said all four juveniles are in stable condition. We have a crew heading to the scene and we'll bring you more information as soon as it comes into our newsroom.
Philly schools that ‘beat the odds’ could receive millions of dollars under new grant strategy
Across any struggling school system, there are bright spots — schools where students are doing better than expected despite significant challenges. That’s the idea behind millions of dollars in new grant funding announced this week by the nonprofit Elevate 215, which has fundraised and given more than $100 million to Philadelphia schools over the last decade.
Philadelphia receives 3rd, 4th buses from Texas, carrying dozens more asylum seekers
Philadelphia officials confirmed that two buses, carrying approximately 72 people between them arrived Friday morning at 30th Street Station. The first bus arrived around 6:15 a.m. and the second bus arrived around 9:30 a.m.
glensidelocal.com
‘Grand Hank’ of Glenside: a man on a mission
Grand Hank Productions is an educational company that promotes larger-than-life STEM events for inner-city youth nationwide. “Grand Hank,” aka Tyraine Ragsdale, is a 30-year resident of Glenside with a big-picture mission. The former television host was a recent headliner for the biggest stage in science today—the biannual USA Science...
fox29.com
Family finds homeless man who found and returned woman's car keys in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A happy update to a story reported Thursday night is Rose McSorley and her daughter, Chelsea Wilkinson, found William Anthony and were able to thank him in person. A simple act of kindness on Thanksgiving Eve saved the day and now the family involved wants to pay it...
philasun.com
LIVE! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and South Philly community organizations host turkey day giveaway for local families
City Councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson (D-2nd Dist.) and Mark Squilla (D-1st Dist.) help distribute turkeys to families. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, along with South Philly community organizations, hosted a Turkey Day Giveaway last Friday, November 18. The event was sponsored in association with the Whitman Council, Inc., South Philadelphia Communities...
Bonded by lifesaving transplants as infants, 2 women reunite as mothers
Anna Fischman and Katie Strickland are thankful for their own children and families, who may not have even been possible were it not for the lifesaving liver transplants they both received as infants, which bonded them for life.
fox29.com
'I could've lost my son': Mother of teen shot near Overbrook High School calls for end to violence
PHILADELPHIA - The mother of a high schooler who was shot along with three other teenagers is speaking out and calling for an end to the violence plaguing the city of Philadelphia. Erica Wilson, the mother of 16-year-old Amir Wearing, spoke exclusively with FOX 29's Monica Evans just days after...
Two killed in separate shootings in Philadelphia
Two people were killed in two separate shootings on Wednesday night, according to police. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the first of two men killed was a 53-year-old man outside on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue. The man was shot several times just after 7:10 p.m., and rushed by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m.
A third bus carrying immigrants from Texas arrives in Philly: report
A third bus containing immigrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia early this morning, with a fourth believed to be close behind, according to a story from the Philadelphia Inquirer. About 81 passengers in total were expected on the bus, which pulled into 30th Street Station shortly after 6 a.m. Two...
fox29.com
Officials: South Philadelphia barricade situation ends with 1 man in custody
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A man is in Philadelphia police custody after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a residence, during a domestic dispute. Officials say the incident happened Friday, about 3:15 in the afternoon, on the 2000 block of South 23rd Street. Police were called to a residence on the report...
philasun.com
SUBURBAN NEWS: Two students attend Presidents’ Round Table’s Men of Color Student Leadership Institute
ABOVE PHOTO: Robert Wrease Jr. with students Tadiwanashe “Antony” Tuwacha and Zahkee Hawkins in Pittsburgh. (Photo/ DCCC) Two Delaware County Community College students recently attended a four-day leadership program in Pittsburgh hosted by the Presidents’ Round Table (PRT), a group consisting of African American chief executive officers of U.S. community colleges. The PRT is an affiliate of the American Association of Community Colleges, a national association that represents and advocates for nearly 1,200 associate degree-granting institutions enrolling more than 12 million students — almost half of all U.S. undergraduates.
Thanksgiving ends in murder charge for woman in Camden, NJ
CAMDEN — A city woman has been charged with murdering a man on Thanksgiving. Police say Laquanda Jones, 27, fatally stabbed the victim, who police found unconscious and not breathing when after they were called 3:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of Princess Avenue. Bernie Marshall, 55, was pronounced...
fox29.com
Police confident in keeping holiday tourists safe at large events in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia say they are prepared to keep an influx of tourists safe this holiday season as gun violence remains in the headlines locally and nationally. Philadelphia will hold its annual Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday, and the Christmas Village at LOVE Park near City Hall will...
2 North Philly boxers asking kids to put down guns, pick up gloves
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men in North Philadelphia are helping to keep kids safe by giving them a safe place to be in a boxing gym. Former welterweight "Two Gun" Johnny Barr got his nickname from the power in his fists while fighting in the 70s. He found out firsthand how tough the streets could be. CBS3 photojournalist Brad Nau shows us why he and his boxing partner are telling kids to put down the guns and pick up the gloves. "Philly is the fight town," Barr said. "Today we losing that fight, but it's a different kind of fight. You...
