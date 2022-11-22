PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four students were shot Wednesday morning in Overbrook, Philadelphia police said. Officers were called to the area of North 60th Street and West Columbia Avenue, just before noon. There is a large police presence near Overbrook High School.Police said all four juveniles are in stable condition. We have a crew heading to the scene and we'll bring you more information as soon as it comes into our newsroom.

