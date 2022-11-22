Read full article on original website
WLBT
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 2,500 people across northeast Mississippi woke up Monday to find out they are out of a job. United Furniture Industries made the announcement through a memo. For months now, sources in the furniture industry have been talking about warning signs from United Furniture...
Mississippi Man Wanted for Murder of Elderly Landlord Caught in West Alabama
A man believed to be involved in the murder of his 85-year-old landlord was captured in West Alabama Friday after a chase through Pickens and Tuscaloosa Counties. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, said their agency was called Friday as a driver fleeing from police in Pickens County approached TCSO jurisdiction.
wcbi.com
Thanksgiving on Front Street in Winona Mississippi
WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – In Montgomery County, some residents get into the Thanksgiving spirit by feeding their neighbors. It all happened at the Front Street Bar and Lounge where they were serving up a holiday meal with a side dish of love. “Cooking is therapeutic to me,” said.
WTOK-TV
Meridian’s Thanksgiving week garbage pickup schedule
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s garbage pickup schedule will be altered for the holiday. No routes will run on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. Thursday’s route will be picked up on Friday, Nov. 25. Friday’s route will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 26.
WTOK-TV
Road reopens in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - North Tucker Road is now open for travel in Neshoba County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation said crews have completed a new alignment onto Highway 19 as part of the 4-lane expansion project.
wcbi.com
Columbus Fire and Rescue is warning families to protect themselves
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – According to the CDC, every year, at least 430 people die in the U.S. from accidental Carbon Monoxide poisoning. As the temperatures get cooler, home fires due to heaters are often a concern; however, there is a more silent killer and Captain Shannon Murphy from Columbus Fire and Rescue is warning families to protect themselves.
wcbi.com
Big crowds gather in Aberdeen for Black Friday shopping
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The official start of the Christmas shopping season kicks off with Black Friday. In Aberdeen, sales are taking place at a historic residence and a boutique known for its unique merchandise. A unique Black Friday shopping awaited hundreds of people who lined up early outside...
WTOK-TV
Tuesday Morning closing its doors in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A popular home goods store is now officially closing its doors in Meridian. A sign outside Tuesday Morning on Bonita Lakes Circle says the store is closing this location only. The final date of operation is unclear. The store offers brand-name home furnishings, small appliances &...
wtva.com
Clay County suspect captured in Alabama
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens County, Alabama deputies arrested Findley Friday afternoon. The sheriff said the arrest came after a pursuit that wrecked three police cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. Scott said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. According...
wcbi.com
Clay County homicide suspect was found in Pickens County, Ala.
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in a Clay County homicide, Larry Findley, was found in Pickens County this afternoon. The incident happened on Joe Myers road. Sheriff Eddie Scott told WCBI that they are now working with Pickens County Sheriff to bring Larry Findley back to Clay County and hopefully find the motive of the homicide.
wcbi.com
Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving meals for jails, shut ins and others
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Inmates in area jails, along with jail staff, enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal, thanks to a Tupelo-based ministry. 9-year-old Will Bryant spent part of his Thanksgiving morning in the kitchen at Harrisburg Baptist Church. “Working very hard opening cans using a big can opener,” said...
WDAM-TV
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A former United Furniture worker is accused of stealing furniture and a company truck. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, Tuesday evening, Nov. 22. He’s charged with grand larceny. Garth worked at United Furniture as a...
wcbi.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol searches for missing woman by helicopter
UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Here at home, The Mississippi Highway Patrol is using a helicopter to look for a missing woman. Her name is Jo Ann Decker. Crews started to search for her last night. Decker was previously reported missing this month and was later found. Decker has...
wcbi.com
Tupelo’s Salvation Army feeds thousand for Thanksgiving
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Thousands of people across the region did not miss a traditional Thanksgiving meal thanks to the Tupelo Salvation Army and an army of volunteers. More than 3,000 traditional Thanksgiving lunches were served by volunteers during the Salvation Army’s annual outreach. The community center was open for...
Laid off employee of Mississippi furniture plant accused of stealing furniture, company truck
One day after United Furniture laid off all of its workforce, one of its former employees has been arrested after he reportedly stole furniture and a company truck. Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department report that Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 22, and has been charged with grand larceny.
wcbi.com
Another round of rain
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures remain fairly mild, but another system will be moving in and bringing more rain along with it. FRIDAY NIGHT: Temperatures tonight are going to be fairly mild, in the lower 50s. Cloud coverage is building back in tonight with the next system planning to approach tomorrow. Football goers should feel comfortable at tonight’s games.
wcbi.com
A Tupelo-based church feeds inmates and jail staff for Thanksgiving
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Inmates in area jails, along with jail staff enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal, thanks to a Tupelo-based ministry. Nine-year-old Will Bryant spent part of his Thanksgiving morning in the kitchen at Harrisburg Baptist Church, “working very hard opening cans using a big can opener.”. “Was it...
kicks96news.com
Thanksgiving Day Calls in Leake, Mostly Disturbances
8:37 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting that a vehicle at Carthage Congregate Housing apartments on South Valley St. had been vandalized overnight. 11:53 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Hwy 43 in Thomastown regarding a disturbance between family members.
kicks96news.com
Carthage and Leake Officials Kept Busy with Several Calls the Day Before Thanksgiving
On Wednesday, November 23rd at approximately 11:55 p.m., Leake County Deputies, Barnes Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol were dispatched to a crash on Hwy 35 N near Singleton. One vehicle left the roadway, went into the ditch, and struck a tree. Carthage Fire Department was requested to bring the jaws of life to cut an individual from the vehicle. The condition of this person is unknown at this time. We will update when more information is available.
Commercial Dispatch
Sanitation employee quits as police investigation begins
STARKVILLE — A former sanitation department worker is facing a police investigation, according to city officials. Aldermen gathered for a special-call meeting Tuesday, in part to discuss suspending the employee without pay while Starkville Police Department conducted the investigation. During the meeting, Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins, who was running the session in Mayor Lynn’s Spruill’s absence, said the issue was “moot.”
