wcbi.com

Thanksgiving on Front Street in Winona Mississippi

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – In Montgomery County, some residents get into the Thanksgiving spirit by feeding their neighbors. It all happened at the Front Street Bar and Lounge where they were serving up a holiday meal with a side dish of love. “Cooking is therapeutic to me,” said.
WINONA, MS
WTOK-TV

Meridian’s Thanksgiving week garbage pickup schedule

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s garbage pickup schedule will be altered for the holiday. No routes will run on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. Thursday’s route will be picked up on Friday, Nov. 25. Friday’s route will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 26.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Road reopens in Neshoba County

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - North Tucker Road is now open for travel in Neshoba County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation said crews have completed a new alignment onto Highway 19 as part of the 4-lane expansion project.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Fire and Rescue is warning families to protect themselves

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – According to the CDC, every year, at least 430 people die in the U.S. from accidental Carbon Monoxide poisoning. As the temperatures get cooler, home fires due to heaters are often a concern; however, there is a more silent killer and Captain Shannon Murphy from Columbus Fire and Rescue is warning families to protect themselves.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Big crowds gather in Aberdeen for Black Friday shopping

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The official start of the Christmas shopping season kicks off with Black Friday. In Aberdeen, sales are taking place at a historic residence and a boutique known for its unique merchandise. A unique Black Friday shopping awaited hundreds of people who lined up early outside...
ABERDEEN, MS
WTOK-TV

Tuesday Morning closing its doors in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A popular home goods store is now officially closing its doors in Meridian. A sign outside Tuesday Morning on Bonita Lakes Circle says the store is closing this location only. The final date of operation is unclear. The store offers brand-name home furnishings, small appliances &...
MERIDIAN, MS
wtva.com

Clay County suspect captured in Alabama

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens County, Alabama deputies arrested Findley Friday afternoon. The sheriff said the arrest came after a pursuit that wrecked three police cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. Scott said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. According...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Clay County homicide suspect was found in Pickens County, Ala.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in a Clay County homicide, Larry Findley, was found in Pickens County this afternoon. The incident happened on Joe Myers road. Sheriff Eddie Scott told WCBI that they are now working with Pickens County Sheriff to bring Larry Findley back to Clay County and hopefully find the motive of the homicide.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
wcbi.com

WDAM-TV

After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A former United Furniture worker is accused of stealing furniture and a company truck. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, Tuesday evening, Nov. 22. He’s charged with grand larceny. Garth worked at United Furniture as a...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo’s Salvation Army feeds thousand for Thanksgiving

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Thousands of people across the region did not miss a traditional Thanksgiving meal thanks to the Tupelo Salvation Army and an army of volunteers. More than 3,000 traditional Thanksgiving lunches were served by volunteers during the Salvation Army’s annual outreach. The community center was open for...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Another round of rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures remain fairly mild, but another system will be moving in and bringing more rain along with it. FRIDAY NIGHT: Temperatures tonight are going to be fairly mild, in the lower 50s. Cloud coverage is building back in tonight with the next system planning to approach tomorrow. Football goers should feel comfortable at tonight’s games.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

A Tupelo-based church feeds inmates and jail staff for Thanksgiving

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Inmates in area jails, along with jail staff enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal, thanks to a Tupelo-based ministry. Nine-year-old Will Bryant spent part of his Thanksgiving morning in the kitchen at Harrisburg Baptist Church, “working very hard opening cans using a big can opener.”. “Was it...
TUPELO, MS
kicks96news.com

Thanksgiving Day Calls in Leake, Mostly Disturbances

8:37 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting that a vehicle at Carthage Congregate Housing apartments on South Valley St. had been vandalized overnight. 11:53 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Hwy 43 in Thomastown regarding a disturbance between family members.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Carthage and Leake Officials Kept Busy with Several Calls the Day Before Thanksgiving

On Wednesday, November 23rd at approximately 11:55 p.m., Leake County Deputies, Barnes Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol were dispatched to a crash on Hwy 35 N near Singleton. One vehicle left the roadway, went into the ditch, and struck a tree. Carthage Fire Department was requested to bring the jaws of life to cut an individual from the vehicle. The condition of this person is unknown at this time. We will update when more information is available.
CARTHAGE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Sanitation employee quits as police investigation begins

STARKVILLE — A former sanitation department worker is facing a police investigation, according to city officials. Aldermen gathered for a special-call meeting Tuesday, in part to discuss suspending the employee without pay while Starkville Police Department conducted the investigation. During the meeting, Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins, who was running the session in Mayor Lynn’s Spruill’s absence, said the issue was “moot.”
STARKVILLE, MS

