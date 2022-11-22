Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats aim to keep spotlight on abortion as focus shifts to 2024
(WTTI) – Democrats are seeking to keep abortion access front of mind for voters in upcoming elections after the party successfully used the issue to galvanize its base and peel off independent voters in the 2022 midterm elections. Pro-choice advocates and Democrats saw success on the issue in races up and down the ballot following […]
White House preps for potential post-midterms staff turnover
The White House is bracing for a potential staffing turnover now that the midterm elections are in the rearview mirror, with some aides expected to depart in early 2023. The Biden administration so far has been remarkably stable compared to the Trump administration, with very few high-profile departures in its first two years. But that is likely to change as some officials prepare to move on, and others may be asked to transition to a potential 2024 reelection campaign.
20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Social Security is an essential safety net for many Americans. Even if you haven't saved enough for retirement, you can still count on Social Security benefits in retirement. Good To Know: 6...
Comments / 0