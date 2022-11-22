ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Democrats aim to keep spotlight on abortion as focus shifts to 2024

(WTTI) – Democrats are seeking to keep abortion access front of mind for voters in upcoming elections after the party successfully used the issue to galvanize its base and peel off independent voters in the 2022 midterm elections.  Pro-choice advocates and Democrats saw success on the issue in races up and down the ballot following […]
KANSAS STATE
White House preps for potential post-midterms staff turnover

The White House is bracing for a potential staffing turnover now that the midterm elections are in the rearview mirror, with some aides expected to depart in early 2023. The Biden administration so far has been remarkably stable compared to the Trump administration, with very few high-profile departures in its first two years. But that is likely to change as some officials prepare to move on, and others may be asked to transition to a potential 2024 reelection campaign.

