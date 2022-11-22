Read full article on original website
Fire at vacant Atlanta apartment complex has homeowners concerned
ATLANTA — Neighbors in Southeast Atlanta are speaking out after a massive fire on a vacant property came dangerously close to nearby homes. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A cloud of smoke could be seen for several miles Tuesday evening. Atlanta firefighters worked to...
fox5atlanta.com
Man rushes in, pulls baby to safety from burning East Point apartment
EAST POINT, Ga. - Ricardo Tolbert says he saw something and acted Wednesday when flames started shooting out of one of the buildings at the Polaris East Point Apartments, formerly Brookfield Apartments on Washington Road in East Point. "It was just chaos yesterday," he said. "When I got up to...
fox5atlanta.com
Sifting through ashes, Clayton County apartment fire victims praying for help
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Residents of a Clayton County apartment complex spent their Thanksgiving Day rummaging through the ashes left behind by a massive fire at the building Wednesday afternoon. Tracie Patton says everything she worked for went up in flames. The fire destroyed an entire building inside the Park...
fox5atlanta.com
Firefighters respond to blaze at Clayton County apartment complex
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in Clayton County responded to a blaze at an apartment building on Wednesday afternoon. The fire is on Rex Road east of Clayton State University, as well as Forest Park and Morrow middle schools and Thurgood Marshall Elementary School. Officials haven't provided information about injuries...
8 shot, 5 dead in 6 different shootings across metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving
Five people were killed in six different shootings around metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving. Atlanta police, Clayton County police and DeKalb police all confirmed the shootings to Channel 2 Action News. At approximately 1:58 a.m., Atlanta police responded to a report of a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast...
fox5atlanta.com
Package thieves targeting Southeast Atlanta townhome community
ATLANTA - Residents in one Southeast Atlanta townhome community say they are fed up over constant break-ins to the mailroom. Those who live there say it started earlier in the year. The latest incident was caught on camera. It’s a flood of emotions for Blake Blaison, who lives in the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Search for a missing woman continues day after deadly East Point apartment fire
EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One day after a fire displaced seven families at an East Point apartment complex and claimed the life of a child, the search continues for her mother. Crews remained on the scene as of early Thursday morning as the search continues for the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police: Triple shooting in southeast Atlanta a ‘targeted incident’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police detectives in Atlanta have confirmed to Atlanta News First a triple shooting that left three people injured in the Gresham Park neighborhood of Atlanta on Friday evening was “a targeted incident and not a random act.”. According to Atlanta police officials, officers...
Dispute leads to fatal shooting at SE Atlanta apartments on Thanksgiving
A man died at the hospital on Thanksgiving evening after he was shot at an apartment complex across the street from Brown’s Mill Golf Course in southeast Atlanta, police said.
Family launches nonprofit in memory of father gunned down inside high-rise parking garage
ATLANTA — A little more than a year after a young father was gunned down inside a Midtown high-rise parking garage, the victim’s family has launched a nonprofit organization that will use sports and business to empower at-risk children living in communities plagued by gun violence. Keith Flanigan,...
3 shootings, 1 fatal, on Thanksgiving day in metro Atlanta
A man was killed and two others were injured following three separate shootings across metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving day...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating shooting at Cheshire Bridge apartment complex
ATLANTA - Police say a man was shot during an argument at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex overnight Thursday. Atlanta police say they were called around 1:58 a.m. about a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE, which is listed as the address for Helios Apartments. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old male with a gunshot wound.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police investigating shooting at Center Hill Park
ATLANTA - Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot during an argument the afternoon before Thanksgiving at northwest Atlanta park. The shooting happened around 1:49 p.m. on Wednesday at Center Hill Park, located at 2305 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. The woman was taken to the hospital for...
fox5atlanta.com
Residents return to sift through rubble day after deadly apartment fire
The deadly fire at Polaris East Point claimed the life of at lease one little girl and destroyed multiple units the day before Thanksgiving. Some residents came back Thanksgiving Day in hopes of finding anything left.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Shooting investigation underway in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police in Dekalb County say a person was shot late Thursday morning. According to DeKalb County police officials, officers responded to Candler Road near the Eastwyck Road intersection after reports of a person who was shot around 11:46 a.m.
Man with gunshot wound found lying in middle of parking lot, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition Thursday after an exchange of gunfire in DeKalb County, police say. DeKalb County police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound in the middle of a parking lot. Police confirmed to Channel 2 they are currently investigating two crime scenes.
fox5atlanta.com
Man critically injured in firefight at DeKalb County parking lot, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One man is in critical condition after a shootout close Interstate 20 on Thanksgiving morning, DeKalb County police say. Officials tell FOX 5 that officers respond around 11:37 a.m. to reports of a person shot in the area of Candler Road and I-20. At the scene,...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Townhome community breaks ground on former Paideia School land
A joint venture broke ground on a 239-townhome build-to-rent project set to rise on a 20-acre Stone Mountain parcel that was purchased from the Paideia School for $6.5 million in June 2021. The joint venture includes developer Kaplan Residential, investor Dune Real Estate Partners and an affiliate of Brock Built...
fox5atlanta.com
Dozens homeless after Clayton County apartment fire
About a dozen people were left homeless after a fire tore through a Clayton County apartment complex. All the residents were able to make it out safely, but the blaze claimed the life of a dog.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Steel plates, a squished cone, and many flattened tires: City responds to road hazard
EAST ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Traffic cones are a warning for a potential hazard on the road. But it’s meant to be a temporary warning until a long-term solution can be found. A long-term solution is what residents in the Cabbagetown area in East Atlanta were hoping...
