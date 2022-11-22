ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Firefighters respond to blaze at Clayton County apartment complex

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in Clayton County responded to a blaze at an apartment building on Wednesday afternoon. The fire is on Rex Road east of Clayton State University, as well as Forest Park and Morrow middle schools and Thurgood Marshall Elementary School. Officials haven't provided information about injuries...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Package thieves targeting Southeast Atlanta townhome community

ATLANTA - Residents in one Southeast Atlanta townhome community say they are fed up over constant break-ins to the mailroom. Those who live there say it started earlier in the year. The latest incident was caught on camera. It’s a flood of emotions for Blake Blaison, who lives in the...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police: Triple shooting in southeast Atlanta a ‘targeted incident’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police detectives in Atlanta have confirmed to Atlanta News First a triple shooting that left three people injured in the Gresham Park neighborhood of Atlanta on Friday evening was “a targeted incident and not a random act.”. According to Atlanta police officials, officers...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating shooting at Cheshire Bridge apartment complex

ATLANTA - Police say a man was shot during an argument at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex overnight Thursday. Atlanta police say they were called around 1:58 a.m. about a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE, which is listed as the address for Helios Apartments. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old male with a gunshot wound.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police investigating shooting at Center Hill Park

ATLANTA - Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot during an argument the afternoon before Thanksgiving at northwest Atlanta park. The shooting happened around 1:49 p.m. on Wednesday at Center Hill Park, located at 2305 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. The woman was taken to the hospital for...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Shooting investigation underway in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police in Dekalb County say a person was shot late Thursday morning. According to DeKalb County police officials, officers responded to Candler Road near the Eastwyck Road intersection after reports of a person who was shot around 11:46 a.m.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Townhome community breaks ground on former Paideia School land

A joint venture broke ground on a 239-townhome build-to-rent project set to rise on a 20-acre Stone Mountain parcel that was purchased from the Paideia School for $6.5 million in June 2021. The joint venture includes developer Kaplan Residential, investor Dune Real Estate Partners and an affiliate of Brock Built...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Dozens homeless after Clayton County apartment fire

About a dozen people were left homeless after a fire tore through a Clayton County apartment complex. All the residents were able to make it out safely, but the blaze claimed the life of a dog.

