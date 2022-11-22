Read full article on original website
Georgia court rejects GOP appeal, Saturday early voting goes forward
Georgia's highest court on Wednesday denied the state GOP and national Republican groups' attempt to stop in-person early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26 for the state's high-profile Senate runoff. Driving the news: In an order Wednesday, all justices agreed to deny Republicans' request to overturn two lower court rulings, which...
Supreme Court clears way for House Democrats to get Trump tax returns
The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied former President Trump's emergency application asking it to block a Democratic-led House committee from obtaining his tax returns. Why it matters: The denial allows Trump's tax returns to be released to the House Ways and Means Committee, which has been attempting for years to obtain them from the Internal Revenue Service as part of its investigation into the service’s presidential audit program.
Democrats aim to keep spotlight on abortion as focus shifts to 2024
(WTTI) – Democrats are seeking to keep abortion access front of mind for voters in upcoming elections after the party successfully used the issue to galvanize its base and peel off independent voters in the 2022 midterm elections. Pro-choice advocates and Democrats saw success on the issue in races up and down the ballot following […]
Georgia Supreme Court reinstates state's 6-week abortion ban
The Georgia state Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily reinstated the state's six-week abortion ban, which had been struck down by a lower court last week. The big picture: The Georgia attorney general indicated they plan to appeal last week's decision on the ban shortly after it was issued. They simultaneously asked the state supreme court to temporarily “stay” the lower court ruling and reinstate the law in the meantime.
GOP states seek to keep Title 42 border policy
Fifteen Republican-led states are pushing a last-minute legal effort to keep alive a controversial COVID-19 policy that cites threats to public health to quickly expel migrants and asylum seekers, according to a new court filing. Why it matters: Title 42 — used 2.4 million times over the course of more...
Murkowski beats Trump-backed opponent in Alaska's Senate race
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) beat Trump-backed Republican foe Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska's Senate election, the state's Division of Elections announced Wednesday. Why it matters: Murkowski's victory represents another blow for the former president's handpicked candidates, many of whom lost their midterm races. State of play: Election officials on Wednesday announced...
GOP's subpoena test
House Republicans will soon inherit a legacy of subpoena defiance and delay that many of them cheered on while Democrats pursued sprawling investigations into the Trump administration. Driving the news: The Supreme Court on Tuesday delivered the final blow to former President Trump's efforts to block a House committee from...
White House preps for potential post-midterms staff turnover
The White House is bracing for a potential staffing turnover now that the midterm elections are in the rearview mirror, with some aides expected to depart in early 2023. The Biden administration so far has been remarkably stable compared to the Trump administration, with very few high-profile departures in its first two years. But that is likely to change as some officials prepare to move on, and others may be asked to transition to a potential 2024 reelection campaign.
Democrat Mary Peltola beats Sarah Palin in Alaska's at-large House race
Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola quashed a challenge from former Gov. Sarah Palin (R) to win Alaska's at-large House seat, the state's Division of Elections announced Wednesday. The big picture: Peltola made history earlier this year when she won the state's special election to represent Alaska's lone U.S. House seat, making her the first Alaska Native elected to Congress.
Scoop: VP Harris' top legal counsel leaving White House
Vice President Kamala Harris' chief legal adviser, Josh Hsu, is departing the White House at the end of the year, two people familiar with the matter told Axios. Why it matters: Hsu's departure comes as the administration gears up to respond to House GOP investigations and President Biden contemplates a re-election decision with implications for Harris' political future.
Student loan repayment pause extended through June 2023 by White House
The White House on Tuesday announced that it is extending the pause on student loan repayments through June 30, 2023. Driving the news: The latest extension comes as the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan remains in legal limbo. What they're saying: "I'm confident that our student debt relief plan...
Rep. Jim Banks eyes Senate bid
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) is considering a run for U.S. Senate after failing to secure a House Republican leadership position, Axios has learned. Driving the news: Banks' spokesperson Buckley Carlson told Axios in a statement. "He will strongly consider it if Sen. [Mike] Braun runs for governor in 2024." Banks'...
Scoop: U.S. creates special representative post focused solely on Palestinian affairs
The Biden administration notified congress on Tuesday that it has appointed Hady Amr as a new special representative for Palestinian affairs, a senior State Department official said. Why it matters: The move is an upgrade in U.S.-Palestinian relations. It is the first time the U.S. has created a Washington-based position...
McCarthy threatens potential Mayorkas “impeachment inquiry”
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday threatened a potential “impeachment inquiry” into Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border if the Biden administration official does not resign. Why it matters: The comments reinforced McCarthy's past hints about a prospective...
House Democrats eye lost ground in 2024
House Democrats are already sizing up the 2024 election map, circling Republicans in districts that mostly voted for President Biden as their top early targets. Why it matters: The early primer of the 2024 battleground could influence how certain House Republicans vote and comport themselves, as well as where presidential candidates spend their time and parties focus their resources.
David Valadao, Republican who voted to impeach Trump, wins re-election
Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.) beat Democratic challenger Rudy Salas to win California's 22nd Congressional District, AP reported late Monday. Why it matters: Valadao was one of the 10 House Republicans who voted last year to impeach former President Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He's one...
Dems spooked by Cheney's focus on Trump for Jan. 6 report
Look for a voluminous final report from the House Jan. 6 committee in mid-December — I'm told to expect around 1,000 pages. Why it matters: The committee has exceeded expectations, hearing by hearing — turning up constant new information about one of American history's most consequential, but also most documented, events.
Biden calls sale of assault weapons "sick" and renews push for ban
It's "sick" that the U.S. still allows the purchase of semi-automatic firearms, President Joe Biden said Thursday, while renewing his push to ban assault weapons. The big picture: His comments come on the heels of the most recent spate of gun violence in America, which included shootings that killed six at a Virginia Walmart, five in an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, and three at the University of Virginia.
