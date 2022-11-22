ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCVB

Football frenzy: Thanksgiving week rivalry games played at Fenway Park

BOSTON — The time-honored tradition of high school football on Thanksgiving is alive and well in Massachusetts, but a new trend is starting to take root. Fenway Park hosted traditional Turkey Day rivalry games for the second year in a row, with a double-header on Tuesday and a triple-header on Wednesday.
CBS Boston

High School Super Bowls streaming On CBS News Boston Dec. 2&3

FOXBORO (CBS) -- High School Super Bowls are returning to Gillette Stadium this December. The home of the New England Patriots will host the MIAA Super Bowls and you can watch all of those games streaming live on CBS News Boston.The action begins with three games on Dec. 2:Friday, December 2 - LIVE on CBS News Boston3 p.m. - Division 7: West Boylston vs. Saint Bernard's5:30 p.m. - Division 5: Shawsheen Tech vs. North Reading8 p.m. - Division 4: Duxbury vs. GraftonSaturday, December 3 - LIVE on TV38 and CBS News Boston10 a.m. - Division 8: Hull vs KIPP Academy12:30 p.m. - Division 1: Springfield Central vs. St. John's Prep3 p.m. - Division 6: Stoneham vs. St. Mary's5:30 p.m. - Division 3: Milton vs Wakefield Memorial8 p.m. - Division 2: Catholic Memorial vs. King Philip*Game Times ApproximateFans can watch CBS News Boston on CBSBoston.com, Pluto TV, or on the CBS Boston app via Fire TV, Apple TV, or Roku. Download the CBS News app on your smart tv to watch the games on CBS News Boston.
