411mania.com
Alexa Bliss on Her Plans for 2023, How the Creative Aspect of Her Character Drives Her
– Alexa Bliss spoke to BT Sport’s Rob Armstrong for The Run-In ahead of today’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. Alexa Bliss will be competing in the women’s WarGames match at today’s event below are some highlights. Bliss on this not being the first women’s WarGames...
Raquel Rodriguez Sustains ‘Broken Arm’ From Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler On WWE Smackdown
Raquel Rodriguez found herself assaulted by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the two attack Rodriguez ahead of her tag match with Shotzi against the two, slamming her arm into a crate backstage. Shotzi began the match with Rousey and Baszler on...
AEW News: Chris Jericho Praises Tomohiro Ishii Following Match, Saraya Chats With AEW Unrestricted, Nyla Rose on Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling
– The AEW Japan Twitter account released a backstage promo with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho after his main event match with Tomohiro Ishii on last night’s AEW Dynamite. You can check out that promo below. Jericho discussed his history with Ishii and praised his “strong style” and “great fighting spirit.”
WWE News: AJ Styles & Shotzi Set for The Bump Survivor Series Preview Show, Playlist Showcases Damage CTRL’s Road to Survivor Series, Ozzy Osbourne Sends Message to WWE Universe
– WWE has announced that AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and Shotzi will be guests on this Saturday’s Survivor Series preview edition of WWE’s The Bump:. – WWE Playlist showcased the Road to Survivor Series for Damage CTRL:. – WWE released a new preview clip with Ozzy Osbourne sending...
Thunder Rosa Forfeits Women’s Title On AEW Dynamite, Jamie Hayter Named Undisputed Champion
Thunder Rosa is officially no longer the AEW Women’s Champion, as she was stripped of the title on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Renee Paquette announce that Rosa had been asked to forfeit the title due to her being out of action from injury. Rosa agreed to...
Becky Lynch Returns On WWE Smackdown, Joins Survivor Series Team
Becky Lynch is officially back, making her return and joining Team Bianca for WarGames on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The former multi-time women’s champion was revealed as Belair’s final team member for WarGames in the opening segment of tonight’s show. Lynch came out and joined Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim in brawling with Team Bayley, as you can see below.
Bianca Belair Says a WrestleMania Match With Rhea Ripley Will Happen, Wants Charlotte Flair First
Bianca Belair is certain that she will eventually fsce Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, but she has a short-term goal first. Belair spoke with Graham Matthews for Bleacher Report’s WrestleRant and weighed in on a possible match with Ripley at the yearly PPV and more; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
Shawn Spears On Why He’s Not With MJF Anymore On AEW TV
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), Shawn Spears spoke about why he’s no longer paired with MJF on AEW television. Spears recently returned on the side of Wardlow, turning babyface in the process. He said: “I think that was just the end of the story...
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
The lineup for tomorrow’s WWE Survivor Series is updated after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs....
Details On Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite next week at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. The early lineup includes:. * Best of 7 Series for AEW Trios Titles (Match 3): Death Triangle (2-0) vs. The Elite (0-2) * MJF to speak. * Jade Cargill &...
Tickets For AEW Debuts in San Francisco and Phoenix On Sale Today
Tickets went on sale today for upcoming AEW debuts in both San Francisco, CA and Phoenix, AZ. AEW will hit Phoenix for an episode of Dynamite at the Footprint Arena on February 23, 2023. You can get tickets here. AEW will debut in San Francisco at the Cow Place for...
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of Impact in 60 about Triple X. At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That will be a special Thanksgiving...
WWE News: Elite Squad Reveals Latest Mattel Action Figures, New ‘Box Office Bex’ Shirt for Becky Lynch
– The WWE Elite Squad’s Johnny Gargano and Sam Roberts, as well as The Boogeyman, revealed some of the latest upcoming WWE action figures this week. – WWE Shop has released a new “Box Office Bex” shirt for the newly returned Becky Lynch:
Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, WWE Main Event Lineup, MLW Fusion Preview
– Here are video highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:. – Today’s episode of WWE Main Event on Hulu includes the following:. – Tonight’s MLW Fusion includes the following:. * Falls Count Anywhere for MLW Championship: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Women’s Featherweight...
AEW News: Preview of Chris Jericho on Hey! (EW), Full Rampage Video Highlights
– AEW star Chris Jericho will be the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can check out a preview clip of Jericho on the show below:. – AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Black Friday edition of Rampage:
Bianca Belair Says She Had To Fix Her Gear When It Split Before WWE Crown Jewel
Bianca Belair makes her own gear, and she had to do a fix to her ring outfit before WWE Crown Jewel. Belair faced Bayley and successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship at the Saudi Arabia PPV, and during a conversation with The MagaCast she talked about how her gear split before the PPV. You can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
WWE News: Sneak Peek Of The Shield On This Is Awesome, Best of Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Video, More
– WWE featured a sneak peek clip from Peacock’s This Is Awesome focusing on The Shield, described as:. WWE Superstars as well as members of The Shield themselves discuss the impactful debut of The Shield and how the landscape of WWE changed forever on the latest episode of This is Awesome, streaming today exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.
ROH Tag Team Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
FTR will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships among the matches on this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following matches & segments for Friday’s show, which airs at a special time this week at 4 PM ET:. * ROH Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Top Flight.
Joe Hendry Was Shocked by the Fan Reaction to His Impact Wrestling Return
– During a recent interview for The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz, Impact Wrestling talent and Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry discussed returning to the company and capturing the Impact Digital Media Championship. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Joe Hendry on the response to his return at Bound for Glory:...
Bryan Danielson on How It’s Hard for Him to Play an Underdog, the Scary Part of Signing With AEW
– During a recent edition of One Fall with Ron Funches, AEW star Bryan Danielson spoke about how it was difficult for him playing the underdog during his main event run in 2014 and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Bryan Danielson playing the underdog in WWE: “They wanted...
