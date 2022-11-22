ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

AEW News: Chris Jericho Praises Tomohiro Ishii Following Match, Saraya Chats With AEW Unrestricted, Nyla Rose on Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling

– The AEW Japan Twitter account released a backstage promo with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho after his main event match with Tomohiro Ishii on last night’s AEW Dynamite. You can check out that promo below. Jericho discussed his history with Ishii and praised his “strong style” and “great fighting spirit.”
411mania.com

WWE News: AJ Styles & Shotzi Set for The Bump Survivor Series Preview Show, Playlist Showcases Damage CTRL’s Road to Survivor Series, Ozzy Osbourne Sends Message to WWE Universe

– WWE has announced that AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and Shotzi will be guests on this Saturday’s Survivor Series preview edition of WWE’s The Bump:. – WWE Playlist showcased the Road to Survivor Series for Damage CTRL:. – WWE released a new preview clip with Ozzy Osbourne sending...
BOSTON, MA
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Returns On WWE Smackdown, Joins Survivor Series Team

Becky Lynch is officially back, making her return and joining Team Bianca for WarGames on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The former multi-time women’s champion was revealed as Belair’s final team member for WarGames in the opening segment of tonight’s show. Lynch came out and joined Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim in brawling with Team Bayley, as you can see below.
411mania.com

Shawn Spears On Why He’s Not With MJF Anymore On AEW TV

During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), Shawn Spears spoke about why he’s no longer paired with MJF on AEW television. Spears recently returned on the side of Wardlow, turning babyface in the process. He said: “I think that was just the end of the story...
411mania.com

Updated WWE Survivor Series Card

The lineup for tomorrow’s WWE Survivor Series is updated after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs....
411mania.com

Details On Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite next week at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. The early lineup includes:. * Best of 7 Series for AEW Trios Titles (Match 3): Death Triangle (2-0) vs. The Elite (0-2) * MJF to speak. * Jade Cargill &...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of Impact in 60 about Triple X. At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That will be a special Thanksgiving...
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Says She Had To Fix Her Gear When It Split Before WWE Crown Jewel

Bianca Belair makes her own gear, and she had to do a fix to her ring outfit before WWE Crown Jewel. Belair faced Bayley and successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship at the Saudi Arabia PPV, and during a conversation with The MagaCast she talked about how her gear split before the PPV. You can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
411mania.com

WWE News: Sneak Peek Of The Shield On This Is Awesome, Best of Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Video, More

– WWE featured a sneak peek clip from Peacock’s This Is Awesome focusing on The Shield, described as:. WWE Superstars as well as members of The Shield themselves discuss the impactful debut of The Shield and how the landscape of WWE changed forever on the latest episode of This is Awesome, streaming today exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.
411mania.com

ROH Tag Team Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

FTR will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships among the matches on this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following matches & segments for Friday’s show, which airs at a special time this week at 4 PM ET:. * ROH Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Top Flight.
411mania.com

Joe Hendry Was Shocked by the Fan Reaction to His Impact Wrestling Return

– During a recent interview for The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz, Impact Wrestling talent and Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry discussed returning to the company and capturing the Impact Digital Media Championship. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Joe Hendry on the response to his return at Bound for Glory:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy