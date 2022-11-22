Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Fire Burns Four Units In Tarzana Apartment Building, Four People Rescued
Four units in an apartment building in Tarzana caught fire Friday but leaving two people injured and four people rescued. The fires at the building at 18540 W. Collins St. were reported at 6:26 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. Firefighters rescued two children and two...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Knock Down House Fire in Stanton; Person Detained
Firefighters knocked down a second-alarm house fire in Stanton Thursday that extended into an adjacent home, authorities said. One person was detained in connection with the blaze, the Orange County Fire Authority reported, but no further information about the arrest was immediately available. Firefighters dispatched at 8:31 a.m. to the...
mynewsla.com
Three People Found Dead Inside Riverside Residence
Three people were found dead in a Riverside residence after a fire Friday. Police were responding to a report of suspicious circumstances on Price Court around 11 a.m. Friday, according to The Press Enterprise. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home and they called for police...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle in Hawaiian Gardens
A man was found fatally shot in his car in Hawaiian Gardens and an investigation is underway, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at approximately 7:52 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found the victim — who they say is between 20 to 25 years old — in the front seat of his car suffering from gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Hawaiian Gardens Leaves One Dead
A man was fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens and an investigation is underway, authorities said Saturday. Deputies were called at approximately 7:41 p.m. Friday to the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Apartment in Downtown LA High Rise
A fire damaged one unit on the 11th floor of a 13-story residential building in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday. Firefighters were sent to the 100 block of East Fifth Street at 9:48 a.m., said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. “The first engine company on scene ascended the...
mynewsla.com
Minor Injuries Suffered in Residential Fire in Jurupa Valley
Two people suffered minor juries Thursday in a residential fire in Jurupa Valley. The fire was reported around 12:02 p.m. in the 7300 block of Percheron Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One travel trailer along with multiple palm trees caught fire, officials said. The two victims were...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on San Gabriel Canyon Road in Azusa
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday in Azusa, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched at 10:29 a.m. to San Gabriel Canyon Road at Mountain Laurel Way, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. The California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the location at 10:33 a.m. to assist...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck and Killed on 101 Freeway
A pedestrian was struck and killed on a freeway near Hollywood, authorities said Saturday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:18 a.m. to the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway at North Vermont Avenue where they found the victim lying in the No. 3 lane of the freeway, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Gang-Related Shooting Near Boyle Heights
A man is hospitalized Saturday in stable condition after being shot in what police believe was a gang-related shooting near Boyle Heights. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 4 a.m. to a shots fired call at Lorena and Beswick streets south of the Santa Ana (5) Freeway where they learned the victim was standing alone when a car drove up and began firing shots at him, striking the man several times before driving away, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Fire Breaks Out in Commercial Building in Jurupa Valley
A fire erupted Thursday inside a large commercial building in Jurupa Valley. The fire was reported at 8:01 a.m. in the 10000 block of Inland Avenue in Mira Loma, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Officials said multiple resources were on the scene. The cause of the fire was...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Injured by Hit-and-Run Motorist in Long Beach
A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a Long Beach street, and the driver fled the scene, authorities said Friday. The hit-and-run crash was reported about 6:25 p.m. Thursday on Pacific Coast Highway at Cherry Street, according to Long Beach police Lt. Michael Deprete.
mynewsla.com
One Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Whittier
One person was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Whittier. The crash happened at 2050 Workman Mill Lane around 3:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim apparently died at the scene. There was no immediate word on the age or gender of the victim. The victim’s...
mynewsla.com
One Person Dead, Two Critical in Costa Mesa Shooting
One person was killed and two were critically wounded Thursday evening in a Costa Mesa shooting. Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 6:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Bay Street, according to a Costa Mesa police statement. Officers closed the street and began an investigation, police...
mynewsla.com
Power Shutoffs Reported in Several Riverside County Communities
Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,872 customers in Riverside County on Thanksgiving Day due to a high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. Communities without power include Hemet, Homeland and two unincorporated areas of Riverside County, with residents in Hemet and Homeland first alerted at around 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Southern California Edison website.
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Traffic Crash on Garden Grove Freeway in Santa Ana
One person was killed in a traffic accident Thursday morning on the Garden Grove (22) Freeway in Santa Ana, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3:25 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Bristol Street and involved a Hyundai, the California Highway Patrol reported. A representative from the Orange County...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Custody in Fatal Costa Mesa Shooting
A man was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving Day that left one person dead and four other people wounded. Officers were sent to the 400 block of West Bay Street about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. ”...
mynewsla.com
Death of Man Found Injured in Downey Investigated As Homicide
A man found badly injured in Downey a week ago has died at a hospital, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday. On Nov. 16, at about 2:55 a.m., officers were sent to Old River School Road and Via Rio Nido on a report that a man was “suffering from multiple injuries,” the Downey Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Driver Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Car into Arcadia 7-Eleven
A Monrovia man was arrested Thursday after plowing his car into a 7-Eleven store in Arcadia. The crash occurred at 6:55 a.m. into the convenience store at 1003 S. Baldwin Ave., according to a statement by Arcadia police. Officers learned the man had entered the store and caused a disturbance,...
mynewsla.com
Santa Ana Winds Create Fire Danger, Possible Outages on Thanksgiving
Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
Comments / 0