ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sahuarita, AZ

Sahuarita mom's non-profit working to stuff stockings for children in hospital

By Denelle Confair
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jiEYq_0jKTNjjN00

With the holidays around the corner, one Sahuarita mom has made it her mission to help other families whose children suffer complex medical needs like her son.

Caysen's Crew a local non-profit, is working to stuff 100 stockings with toys for kids at Tucson Medical Center and Banner Diamond Children's Medical Center.

"We help children who are battling complex medical needs," Jennifer Contreras, Caysen's Crew founder said. "So these tend to fall in the category of life long illnesses that require frequent medical attention often hospitalizations as well."

The stockings will be delivered on Christmas Eve.

For more information on how you can help stock the stuffing, please visit CaysensCrew.com .

——-
Denelle Confair is an anchor and investigative reporter for KGUN 9 . It's been her dream to tell your stories for the past decade. She is extremely curious and wants to continue to use her storytelling for the greater good. Share your story ideas and important issues with Denelle by emailing denelle.confair@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

The Buzz: What is the future of Southern Arizona's shopping malls?

Your browser does not support the audio element. The weekend following Thanksgiving has traditionally been the start of the holiday shopping season, with Black Friday deal-seekers leading the way into the retail sector's busy time. But the days of crowds lined up outside of shopping malls and big box stores...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested

Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
PHOENIX, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Lung cancer commonly exhibits these signs

Most of us are used to breathing easily — on average, we take 20,000 breaths a day without giving it much thought. But for the 236,000 Americans living with lung cancer (the second most common type of cancer), inhaling and exhaling are constant challenges. The disease is most common...
TUCSON, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Asking $3.5 Million, This 37 Acres Estate in Vail Arizona offers Privacy and Space to Enjoy The Natural Surroundings

6200 S X9 Ranch Rd, Vail, Arizona is a custom-crafted were carefully designed to incorporate the essence of the surrounding natural setting and panoramic views of the mountains. This Home in Vail offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6200 S X9 Ranch Rd, please contact Aaron Lieberman (Phone: 520-273-2273) at Tierra Antigua Realty for full support and perfect service.
VAIL, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Irvington and Campbell in Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the victim was shot near South Cherry Avenue and East Nevada Drive. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and no suspects have been found. Anyone...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy