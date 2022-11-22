ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Grizzlies list Steven Adams (illness) as questionable on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (illness) is questionable for Friday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Adams' status is currently in question after the Memphis' center was listed with an illness. Expect Xavier Tillman to see more minutes at the five position if Adams is ruled out. Adams' current projection...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Miami's Caleb Martin (illness) active and starting on Friday

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (illness) will play in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Martin will suit up despite being listed with an illness. In 37.1 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 30.0 FanDuel points. Martin's Friday projection includes 14.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl coming off Thunder's bench Friday

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Head coach Mark Daigneault has found a true passion for shaking up the starting lineup. On Friday, he will make another change, as Jalen Williams is being inserted back into the first unit frontcourt. Robinson-Earl will revert to a bench role.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (conditioning) starting Friday for Denver; Davon Reed back to bench

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will start Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray had been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Now out, the team has decided his conditioning level is good enough to start to kick off the weekend. His return to the court will send Davon Reed back to the bench.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Detroit's Jaden Ivey (knee) ruled out on Friday, Rodney McGruder to start

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Ivey will sit out after the Pistons' rookie was ruled out with knee soreness. Expect Alec Burks to see more minutes versus a Suns' team ranked sixth in defensive rating. Burks' current projection includes...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Hornets starting Jalen McDaniels for inactive Gordon Hayward (shoulder) on Friday

Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is starting in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. McDaniels will make his second start this season after Gordon Hayward was ruled out with a shoulder injury. In 28.4 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 24.3 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes 10.8 points,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Orlando's Chuma Okeke (knee) out on Friday, Paolo Banchero to start

Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Okeke will sit out on Friday night with left knee soreness. Expect Paolo Banchero to play a lead offensive role in his first game back from a left ankle sprain. Banchero's projection includes 17.8...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Ish Smith (calf) available Friday night for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith will play Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Smith has been out weeks due to a calf strain. However, he has finally received the green light to take the court to kick off the weekend. In 5 games this season, Smith...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Gabe Vincent (knee) available for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is active for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Vincent will be available off the bench despite his recent knee ailment. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to record 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Nikola Jokic (hip) available for Nuggets on Friday

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will play Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jokic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite some left hip soreness. Our models project Jokic for 24.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 53.8 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Wizards' Bradley Beal (thigh) questionable on Friday

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (thigh) is questionable for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Beal continues to deal with a thigh injury and is questionable for Friday's game against Miami. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.7 minutes against the Heat. Beal's Friday projection...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Dalano Banton (ankle) listed as questionable on Toronto's Saturday injury report

Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Banton's status remains in question after he missed two straight games with an ankle sprain. Expect Malachi Flynn to see more minutes if Banton is ruled out. Banton's current projection includes 7.7 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com

New York's Derrick Rose (toe) ruled out on Friday

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (toe) will not play in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Rose will not be active for his second straight game with a toe injury. Expect Immanuel Quickley to see more time off the bench on Friday. Quickley's projection includes 11.1 points, 3.5...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Houston's Alperen Sengun (groin) inactive on Friday

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (groin) will not play in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Sengun will sit out with a groin injury. Expect Usman Garuba and Bruno Fernando to log more minutes at the five on Friday night. Garuba's projection includes 6.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
HOUSTON, TX

